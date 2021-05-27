Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a no-code customer engagement and analytics platform.

WKME is growing quickly but generating significant operating losses.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel-based WalkMe was founded to develop a SaaS platform for enterprises to maximize their insight into and ability to increase customer engagement across various aspects of their online business.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Dan Adika, who was previously a software engineer at Hewlett-Packard Company and a computer programmer in the IDF.

Below is an independent overview video of an introduction to WalkMe features:

(Source)

The company's primary offerings include:

Unified visibility & insights

Consistent user experience

Self-service onboarding, feature engagement, support

WalkMe has received at least $345 million in equity investment from investors including Insight Partners, Greenspring Associates, Scale Venture Partners, Mangrove Capital Partners and Gemini Israel Ventures.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm focuses on medium to larger enterprises with its direct sales and marketing force.

In addition, WKME sells through partners such as strategic systems integrators including Deloitte, Accenture, Cognizant and PwC.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 58.9% 2020 58.8% 2019 71.3%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.3 2020 0.5

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

WKME's most recent calculation was negative (6%) as of March 31, 2021, so the firm has a long way to go in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 25% EBITDA % -31% Total -6%

(Source)

Management reported its most recent dollar-based net revenue retention rate for customers with greater than 500 employees was 118%. (Source)

A figure over 100% means that the firm is generating incremental revenue from the same cohort of customers, indicating strong product/market fit and efficient 'land and expand' sales & marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2024.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing need for personalized customer experience.

Also, as IT infrastructure becomes more complex, organizations continue to seek more unified views into the online activities of their prospects and customers for decision-making purposes.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

Software for specific in-app guidance

Financial Performance

WalkMe's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Uneven but significant operating and net losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 42,654,000 24.6% 2020 $ 148,306,000 41.1% 2019 $ 105,129,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 31,885,000 27.7% 2020 $ 109,148,000 46.6% 2019 $ 74,453,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 74.75% 2020 73.60% 2019 70.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (13,045,000) -30.6% 2020 $ (43,161,000) -29.1% 2019 $ (49,285,000) -46.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (13,404,000) 2020 $ (45,025,000) 2019 $ (50,118,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (2,882,000) 2020 $ (8,653,000) 2019 $ (48,544,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, WalkMe had $68.5 million in cash and $127.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($6.9 million).

IPO Details

WalkMe intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies that complement our business. However, we do not have binding agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company.

Commentary

WalkMe is seeking public investment from U.S.-based investors for its general corporate expansion efforts.

The company's financials show reasonably strong topline revenue and gross profit growth; however, WKME is still generating significant operating and net losses.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was negative ($6.9 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate, a very important metric for SaaS companies, stood at 118%, a fairly strong result indicating good product/market fit and efficient selling efforts, at least with customers with more than 500 employees.

The market opportunity for providing customer experience software and insights therefrom is large and expected to grow substantially over the coming years, although the firm faces a variety of competition.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 25.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its continued high operating losses, which are a distinct negative in the current IPO market environment.

Valuation will be critical, so I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.