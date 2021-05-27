Photo by Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Pawn shop operator FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is still in for a few more rocky quarters, but recent data from the company do support the idea that pawn loan demand is bottoming out. It’s going to take time to rebuild retail inventories and pawn loan balances, but the arrow is pointing up and I expect the story to once again shift toward the long-term growth opportunities ahead of the company in Latin America.

As is often the case, the share price has moved ahead of the actual improvements in reported numbers. Up about a third from my last update, I can’t say that the Street is ignoring or avoiding this name now. Still, assuming the company can get back on a trajectory to mid-single-digit growth (relative to pre-pandemic norms), the shares do still offer solid upside on the basis of improving cash flow generation in the U.S. operations funding more dividends and buybacks and a long growth runway in Latin America outside of Mexico.

It’s Still Tough Out There

FirstCash’s recent investor update still reflects a lot of pressure on the business from U.S. government stimulus and a still-lackluster recovery in Mexico. As of the start of May, loan balances in the U.S. business were still down another 6% with a similar decline in originations, while balances were up 1% in Mexico on a 3% decline in originations.

Looking back to the first quarter, overall pawn loan balances were down 16%, with a 25% same-store decline in the U.S. and a 7% same-store decline in Mexico. The severe erosion in the U.S. has been due in large part to the repeated stimulus checks. Mexico hasn’t seen the same level of government support, but the declines there have more to do with a more stringent lockdown and the overall weakness in the economy.

Weak originations and loan balances are going to have a lingering impact in 2021, as FirstCash generates loan fees not only upon origination, but also on loan renewals (basically extending the term of the loan). With the re-openings and economic recoveries in both the U.S. and Mexico, there will be an eventual recovery in loan demand, though not likely until 2022.

The Retail Engine May Sputter A Bit

FirstCash has done rather well with their retail operations in recent quarters, with retail margins comfortably in the 40%s. First quarter full-company retail margins were 42% (up four points), with U.S. retail margins up almost five points to 44%.

The improvement is at least in part a by-product of a long-term strategic effort to improve how the company buys and prices merchandise, helped as well by an increase in demand for lockdown-related merchandise like laptops, gaming systems, and so on.

I don’t see the strength in retail as sustainable at these levels. While same-store retail sales were down 5% in the U.S. in the first quarter (and down 19% in constant currency in the LatAm operations), overall inventory has declined 23% (21% in the U.S.) as the declines in pawn loan originations have led to much lower levels of surrendered collateral entering merchandise inventory.

The good news is that while I think there will be an adjustment process, FirstCash has established a strong retail model. In particular, the company has pursued increased direct purchases while also streamlining in-store retail operations to drive higher margins. While mid-40% retail margins aren’t sustainable, a margin around 40% in the U.S. should be over the long term.

Returning To The Core Growth Story

Current business trends are well short of the pre-pandemic norms for FirstCash. Loan originations in Mexico are running at 83% of pre-pandemic levels, while pawn receivables (outstanding loans) are at 90%. The corresponding numbers for the U.S. operations are 68% and 71%, so there’s certainly a long way back just to get to normal.

I do expect business to largely normalize in 2022, though, and then the story shifts back to the long-term growth story.

The U.S. operations are largely a source of investable and returnable cash flow for management – cash flow that can and will fund additional dividends (management raised the dividend 10% in Q1) and buybacks, as well as further consolidation in the U.S. pawn market.

There are about 10,000 pawn shops in the U.S., with FirstCash running 1,046 of them as of Q1 quarter-end. Management isn’t going to want to operate in every state – there is meaningful state-by-state variation in pawn shop regulations (“red” states typically have more lax regulations) and some states aren’t particularly attractive. Nevertheless, there’s still room to acquire/expand in attractive markets across the South/Southeast U.S.

The Latin American operations are the growth opportunity. FirstCash has been able to self-fund growth from the cash flow generated within the LatAm operations, and I expect that to continue unless a can’t-miss large acquisition opportunity comes up.

I don’t see Mexico offering the same growth as it has over the last decade, as the store count has increased from around 500 a decade ago to over 1,600, but the market isn’t tapped out either. There’s still room for FirstCash to grow its small-format store base, and lack of access to consumer credit remains a major problem for many Mexican citizens.

Outside of Mexico, I see meaningful growth opportunities, particularly in Colombia, Peru, and Central America, as the current store count is only 88 and Colombia alone should be able to support several hundred stores.

The Outlook

One of the challenges with modeling is not getting sucked into what I call “prisoner of the moment” thinking – when times are good it’s easy to assume the good times will never end, and when times are bad it’s easy to lose sight of the long-term opportunities.

Prior to the pandemic, I modeled mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth for First Cash, with the LatAm operations growing in the high single-digit to low double-digits, and the U.S. operations growing at a low (or very low) single-digit rate. I do think that it will take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels (likely 2H’22 or 1H’23 on an annualized basis), but I don’t see why the basic idea of mid-single-digit normalized long-term revenue growth potential has changed.

Likewise, while I do think there will be some turbulence in the cash flow numbers as the business normalizes (effectively reacquiring pawn loan balances and merchandise), I believe the company can continue to convert 10% or more of revenue into adjusted free cash flow on a long-term average basis. I’d note that the company has made some real progress with operating efficiency, and while some of that will likely fade as business normalizes (rehiring/restaffing the stores to full capacity), I do see the opportunity for a modest long-term improvement in margins and free cash flow generation.

If FirstCash can generate long-term revenue growth (relative to pre-pandemic levels) around 6% and free cash flow growth of around 7% to 8% (both of which are about half the level of the trailing decade), the shares appear priced for a long-term annualized return of around 10% in my discounted cash flow model, with nearer-term upside to around $90.

The Bottom Line

FirstCash shares have already snapped back on the assumption that the worst is over, and there could still be some rocky quarters ahead with a risk of missing rising expectations after a 17% adjusted EBITDA beat in the first quarter. As a long-term investor, I’m not that bothered by that risk, and I intend to continue holding these shares, though a run beyond $90 in the short term could lead me to rebalance my holdings a little.