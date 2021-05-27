Photo by OpenRangeStock/iStock via Getty Images

As the cannabis stocks finally reported Q1 results, the market now has an opportunity to better analyze some of the recently public multi-state operators (MSOs) such as Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF). The company had recently come public via an RTO and provided limited quarterly finances for 2020. My investment thesis is bullish on this developing MSO powerhouse.

Another Giant MSO

For anybody following cannabis stocks, one has to be shocked that Verano reported Q1 revenues of $143 million when Canadian cannabis leader Canopy Growth (CGC) just recently topped $100 million in quarterly sales. The U.S. cannabis market is massive compared to the rest of the world, including Canada, yet these MSOs don't always get credit for their growth.

For Q1, Verano technically beat analyst revenue estimates by a rather large $11 million, but the first quarter after going public is always tough on analysts. In addition, the MSO has recently completed a ton of acquisitions making the quarter to quarter shift in revenues difficult to accurately track. After all, the Q1'21 presentation outlines a page of acquisitions by markets such as Arizona or Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania M&A list alone includes three closed deals adding a combined six dispensaries and three permits for additional dispensaries. In addition, the Agri-Kind deal will add a cultivation facility and Agronomed Biologics adds another medical marijuana cultivation/processing facility to conduct research in partnership with Drexel along with a permit for six more dispensaries.

Source: Verano Q1'21 presentation

Again, Arizona had several deals to provide six cannabis retail stores, placing Verano as the third-largest retailer in the state and AltMed Enterprises in Florida was the largest single deal with 32 active retail locations. The MSO had deals in Illinois and Ohio as well.

Despite a large set of acquisitions and a footprint focused on 7 core markets somewhat spread across the U.S. with Florida and Arizona not exactly connected to other core markets, Verano had market-leading gross margins of 62% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 52%. Verano guided for the adjusted EBITDA margins to dip into the low 40% range going forward.

The company has become a behemoth in the industry with 75 active dispensaries with plans to reach 85 by the end of 2021. Verano has 9 active cultivation and production facilities totaling over 800,000 square feet with Massachusetts coming online in Q2 to add another 26,000 square feet.

The MSO will be vertically integrated in 9 of 11 active markets, including all 7 core markets. The strong EBITDA margins are impressive considering operations in 15 markets via acquisitions while other MSOs with top margins haven't yet expanded much outside of a few core markets.

The one major concern to watch over time is whether Verano is spending enough to build their brands for the long term. SG&A expenses are only 20% of revenues, suggesting a focus on short-term margins could hurt over the long term.

Shockingly Large

The biggest surprise from the Q1 earnings call was the guidance for Q2 and beyond. Per CEO George Archos, Verano expects Q2 revenue to approach $200 million:

I anticipate solid results in Q2. Including the impact from acquisitions, we believe we can generate revenue approaching $200 million, while also maintaining our signature of a strong EBITDA margin profile in the low-40s on an unadjusted basis.

Remember, the company reported Q1 pro-forma revenues of $143 million, which included a full quarter of revenue from AltMed despite the deal not closing until February 11. Analysts forecast revenues jumping $50 million sequentially and these revenues all come from growth and the closed dispensary deals in Arizona and Pennsylvania, not any additional revenue from AltMed in Florida outside of organic growth.

The numbers are amazing considering the revenue targets for industry leaders like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF). By Q4, analysts have Curaleaf generating revenues of $390 million, while Verano jumps into the second position at $274 million.

Data by YCharts

Verano's revenue estimates soar past the current targets for Green Thumb Industries and Trulieve Cannabis. The acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) and over $100 million in quarterly revenues will ultimately push Trulieve to a Q4 revenue estimate in the $350 million range leaving Verano around the third largest MSO based on the forecasted revenue base now.

The company lists a May 17 share count of 304 million placing the market cap at $6.1 billion based on the stock at $20. The stock trades at only 4.8x 2022 revenue targets and Verano forecasts maintaining 40%+ EBITDA margins after adding these new acquisitions. Even at just a 42% EBITDA margin, the stock only trades at ~11x EBITDA targets in the $530 million range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verano is incredibly cheap for the long-term growth potential in the cannabis space. The stock trades in a similar range to the valuations of the other large MSOs so investors shouldn't necessarily switch out those stocks to own Verano.