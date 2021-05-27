Photo by fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The rapid advances of technology in communications and logistics create frequent opportunities in uneven market pricing among lease service stocks. That makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues usually a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best of such potentials at present is CAI International, Inc. (CAI).

Description

"CAI International, Inc. operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. It leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. As of December 31, 2020, it had a container fleet comprised 1,798,520 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

Our principal interest is in CAI at location [11]. A "market index" norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [13]. Other stocks on the reward~risk tradeoff "frontier" are MANT at [9], TRTN at [12] and FRO at [1].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Source: Blockdesk.com (used with permission)

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [I] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [I].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with CAI in top rank.

Other alternatives may have better raw Reward to Risk ratios but suffer in both size and speed of payoff. In this case, CAI has advantage over most alternatives in the critical columns of [H], [I], and [J]. That is further evidenced in Compound Annual Growth Rates [K] of 362% for CAI and only 24% for SPY.

On the same standards of comparison, the only one of them approaching the fom [R] of CAI is MANT with Win Odds of 87 and average realized payoffs only 1/3rd the leader's size.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,488 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their higher Win Odds (90 of 100) and shorter holding periods (35 days) boost their average CAGRs to 257%. Here CAI still compares favorably at +362% and Win Odds of 93 of 100.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Current pull-backs from early-year high prices provide CAI with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike "technical analysis charts" shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue's closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current price quote for CAI relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 15 indicates that 15% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 85% is to the upside, more than 5x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicates that higher prices are the norm from prior RI 15 experiences.

Conclusion

CAI International, Inc., as seen by the market-making community appears to be the currently most attractive near-term gain investment among Leasing Operators of various (typically transport) equipment.