As a full-service restaurant, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) understandably saw a sharp drop at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions and widespread restaurant closures.

That said, we see that price has been significantly rebounding in 2021 - with the stock having consolidated recently.

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

For companies like Red Robin Gourmet Burgers that operate in the services industry - a key consideration for such companies has been ensuring sufficient cash reserves to counteract the effects of lower revenue.

In the company's earnings release as announced on May 25, we see that cash and cash equivalents is up by 38% compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q May 2021

While the balance sheet technically shows a decline in cash and cash equivalents on a yearly basis, borrowings of long-term debt were reflected as a positive cash flow item under financing activities. In actuality, cash flow from operating activities was negative as of April 2020 and had significantly rebounded in the most recent quarter.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q May 2021

Despite the rebound in cash flow, the company estimates that a large portion of long-term debt will be payable in the next two years.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q May 2021

In this regard, while Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has started raising cash again, a large part of reserves will be dedicated to paying down long-term debt over the next couple of years. However, the encouraging news is that the company has in fact been decreasing its long-term debt obligations before COVID-19 struck.

For instance, long-term debt for the quarters reported December 2018 and July 2019 was in fact significantly higher than current levels, at $193 million and $181 million respectively:

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q August 2019

The fact that long-term debt has not significantly increased throughout the pandemic is a welcome sign, and lends more confidence to the prospect that the company will continue to significantly reduce its debt going forward.

As the company was in a net loss position for the most recent quarter, attempting to value the company on earnings does not necessarily make sense at this time.

However, we do see that the 1-year forward P/E ratio has been climbing this year, which signals that investors are increasingly bullish on future earnings.

Source: ycharts.com

Looking Forward

With COVID-19 vaccines gradually seeing mobility levels return back towards normal levels, the restaurant business has started to rebound.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and National Restaurant Association, we see that total eating and drinking place sales are approaching levels seen pre-pandemic.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, National Restaurant Association

Nonetheless, the industry as a whole has seen restaurant and foodservice sales down by $290 billion from expected levels between March 2020 to April 2021.

That said, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has seen growth in revenue from April of last year - which appears to suggest that the company sustained the bulk of its revenue losses starting March 2020 when lockdowns were at their most severe.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q May 2021

When looking at the sixteen weeks ended for April 2019, total revenue was just above $409 million - which indicates that the company is slowly but surely climbing back to pre-pandemic revenue targets.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Form 10-Q June 2020

That said, as revenues continue to increase across the industry as a whole, so do costs. According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices were significantly higher in April compared to March, with a 14.5% increase in beef, a 9.6% increase in pork and a 5.4% increase in processed poultry. Overall, the association estimates that wholesale food prices are set to post their biggest increase since 2014.

Therefore, while investors seem to have been driving the stock upwards based on vaccine optimism, this comes with more pressure on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to ultimately deliver positive net earnings going forward - and this will be made more difficult in the face of rising food prices.

Conclusion

After a tough year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers seems to be rebounding strongly from a revenue standpoint. However, the coming quarter will be a big telling point as to whether the company can ultimately return to positive net earnings.

Rising food prices will place pressure on costs, and the company will be committing significant cash resources to paying off long-term debt over the next two years.

From this standpoint, I view Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as a "wait and see" at this point. There could be further upside ahead for the stock, but investors will increasingly demand earnings growth to back such upside.