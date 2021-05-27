Photo by RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Suncor (NYSE:SU) held its Investor Day Presentation one day ago, taking the opportunity to lay out more detail around its medium-term outlook. It's something it really has had to do, particularly since the share price recovery of Canadian plays has lagged that of American counterparts in a tight shale. While sometimes these presentations can be viewed as having no substance, there is a lot in this one that should make multiple parties happy: dividend investors, environmentalists, and those looking for companies focused on growth.

Project Investment

Suncor is using its 2018 and 2019 baseline free cash flow ($10.5B at the midpoint) as the watermark for improving its business. Setting aside the coronavirus environment for a bit, key benchmarks during that period (commodity prices, crack spreads, foreign exchange rates) are not altogether much different from the current situation and in several cases are much improved. While there are inevitably some demand-driven concerns that underpin these assumptions, strip pricing heralds much of this as a fair base case to work from going forward.

*Source: Suncor, 2021 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 19

Suncor expects to grow its free cash flow by $1,300mm by 2023 versus 2018 and 2019 averages, further expanding those figures by an additional $800mm by 2025. Internal rate of return ("IRR") is projected at 40% on various investment programs, with spending earmarked for nine key initiatives, several of which have more to do with improved margin capture and internal investment rather than bringing new assets online. In the spirit of keeping it simple, I've highlighted four of those initiatives below which encompass about two-thirds of expected earnings upside.

Two major investments cited are the permanent aquatic storage structure ("PASS") and upgrades to cogeneration facilities. Addressing tailings is a big topic when it comes to oil sands; PASS is a new way to tackle the issue. The project is essentially a manmade lake designed to increase the amount of fluid tailings that can be treated, utilizing not only existing tailings reduction technologies but also adds a coagulant that helps separate clay from water, improving water quality. The end result is a body of water that can support aquatic life and supporting plants, a far cry from how these tailing ponds were managed in the past and how they are portrayed as toxic dumps. The concept is something that Suncor proved out via its Lake Miwasin project over the past several years. PASS not only shortens reclamation activities, but also avoids seasonal earth moving activities and cuts worker time. Suncor expects $325mm in additional free cash flow generated from PASS by 2025.

More back-loaded, the coke boiler replacement addresses aging infrastructure at the Suncor Oil Sands plant just north of Fort McMurray. Three aging petroleum coke-fired boilers will be replaced with high efficiency natural gas cogeneration. Beyond providing the steam needed for mining operations, these units will also produce excess electricity power (800 MW) that will be sold into the Albertan electric grid. Suncor expects to generate $250mm in free cash flow once complete.

While those investment projects stand quite well on their own, the bulk of margin expansion comes elsewhere - unfortunately where there are fewer details. Digital technology adoption and business process transformation are, in total, expected to add $675mm in free cash flow. Suncor expects to lay off up to 15% of its workforce as automated systems eliminate manual processes, undoubtedly leading to heavy savings on the employee expense line. The employees that remain will have much greater technological access to do their jobs more efficiently and improve safety. Are those targets achievable? Maybe. As a percentage of corporate costs, it's a lofty goal, but it's also being laid out on a longer timetable than most corporate plans of this nature (four years versus the one to three that is typical).

Dividend Investors Rejoice

*Source: Suncor, 2021 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 52

No question that the cut to the dividend last year upset a lot of investors, though it appeared necessary at the time given the duress Canadian producers, in particular, were under. Luckily, future Suncor upside in free cash flow is largely expected to flow through to shareholders, with 100% of the first $1,000mm going to shareholders and 50% of the remainder. So, for income investors that are a bit cautious on whether management can hit these targets, there is some solace in the fact that dividend bumps are front end loaded. With the current dividend payment costing Suncor about $1,300mm per annum, even just the first tranche has the potential to nearly double the payment. Framed another way, if management hits their targets to the tee, investors can expect to see the dividend increased by 25% per annum through 2025.

*Source: Suncor, 2021 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 61

At $55.00 per barrel WTI, the company contemplates generating billions in excess over and above dividend obligations. Assuming capital spend of roughly $25B, that leaves $28B for dividends, share buybacks, and debt repayment. In a healthy oil and gas pricing environment, there is plenty of excess cash flow to take down debt as earnings expand and even have some leftover for share buybacks.

Suncor is not unique in this regard. Pretty much all oil companies have this kind of gearing to healthy commodity prices, and at current valuations can see cumulative shareholder returns come close to current market prices over a five to ten-year timeframe. Importantly, it can do all of that while checking the boxes it needs to for environmentalists. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, clear climate governance, and a team set up specifically to address concerns from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") were all addressed during the presentation.

Takeaways

Suncor is coming off a Q1 that generating $1B in excess free cash, and there is a clear path to a run rate more than that over the coming years. Quite rightly, Canadian producers were battered during the downturn but they also have a lot of leverage to a recovery in refined product demand and tightening WTI / WCS differentials on the upswing. For those that want a differentiated play that has some nuance beyond that found in United States shale, Suncor might be a good fit.