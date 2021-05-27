Photo by pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) reported an unexpectedly strong first quarter. Even more important than this is that the company has positioned itself to serve some very fast-growing markets. So the strength shown in the first quarter is likely to persist for some time.

The stock price itself anticipates a lot of success without any interruptions along the way. Therefore the time to pick up this stock is probably when one of those unforeseen interruptions occurs. At the current price, this high-growth investment offers a large potential return. But unless its smooth sailing to that return, the stock could also carry the risk of principal loss when there is an outcome the market would not like.

This highflier responded well to the stronger than expected first quarter. The stock price climbed more than $20 a share as a result of the first quarter earnings announcement and conference call follow-up. However, should the company earn $4 per share, then the price-earnings ratio is already nearly 40 and the fiscal year is by no means over yet. This may be why the stock has essentially tread water since the announcement.

Fast growth carries its own risks. The logistics of a billion dollar company growing to justify the price-earnings ratio when it is that high can be very daunting. There is risk of a loss of quality control and cost control. Keeping overall company quality as well as the company reputation intact during a period of fast growth is no cakewalk either.

With the risks being stated, this company is indeed positioned for some very attractive growth in the next few years.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides

Probably, the most exciting of the growth areas is the future of hydrogen as a "no pollution fuel. During the conference call, management stated that they have a grant to study the possibility of tugboats in California running on hydrogen in the future. This market is rapidly growing on its way to reality as the world looks at renewable fuels rather than fossil fuels.

Management also announced a minority investment in yet another firm with some interesting hydrogen technology. "Green" is a big enough deal to keep this stock price high for a while. But the minute that "green" fades, then this stock could come back towards reality.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides

Ironically this company may be the best way to play the growing cannabis market. The company already had considerable carbon dioxide transportation, storage, and use equipment. So the cannabis industry was a natural extension of expertise the company already possessed. In fact, this may be the most profitable company associated with the cannabis industry at the current time.

As carbon capture becomes more important, the gas handling technology of this company simply switches from fossil fuels to carbon dioxide obtained during carbon capture activities. The company already sells plenty of equipment to both users and producers of carbon dioxide. The only thing that changes is the source of the carbon dioxide as carbon capture becomes more important.

Similarly, the company now has a subsidiary that specializes in water treatment using the gas handling ability of the company. The management of the subsidiary has largely remained in place as is often the case with a Chart acquisition. Now, it is a combined effort with the subsidiary to sell a complete line of equipment needed to improve water quality.

This company makes the majority of equipment needed for an LNG fill-up station. Out here in California where I live, the UPS trucks, the busses, car fleets, and even some trains all run on natural gas. Natural gas has long been shown to reduce emissions compared to other fuels by up to 20% and it costs less while reducing the pollution. The natural gas engine technology has been available for some time. But the use of natural gas has skyrocketed with the low natural gas prices.

Those who think that the new electric cars will make a fast transition to replace what most of us drive now would do well to watch the transition to natural gas. It has taken years for the natural gas transition in California due to all the infrastructure needed to support the transition. Anyone who thinks that a massive change to electric cars will happen quickly needs to review what all needed to happen for the transition to LNG vehicles. The transition to electric cars will be a similar logistics exercise.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides

The company also has a relatively new division shown above. This one is likewise growing rapidly. Far more important is the countercyclical tendencies of particularly the repair and service businesses.

In the past, Chart Industries has been a very cyclical company. Entries into the water business, the continued growth of the food business, and this new division should lessen that cyclical tendency.

Investors need to understand that this company is still heavily associated with the oil and gas industry. That is very unlikely to quickly change in the long run. Big projects have moved from the "necessity" to "good to have" on the management priority list. Even so, those big oil and gas projects are still very material to the earnings of the company. It will be some time before this company becomes big enough that other divisions will completely offset what goes on with oil and natural gas.

However, management has made a darn good beginning to a less cyclical future. There are a lot of growth prospects that will be growing long after the transition from fossil fuels has been accomplished (whenever that will be). In the meantime, this company will make serious money by servicing the fossil fuels industry and the emerging "green revolution" industries. That has to be good news for shareholders.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides

The earnings per share picture is typically fairly complicated. This company has a history of a lot of one-time items. So there will always be deductions from the core continuing business earnings. Restructuring costs seem to recur rather frequently with all the acquisitions. At some point, the market may include them as normal and repeating which would also put pressure on the stock price.

At the current stock price, the convertible notes are all worth more (far more) to convert. Management typically hedges the dilution so that the full effect of the conversion is not felt with earnings. Details of this are disclosed in the 10-K. Usually, the announcement of the hedges is made quarterly in a general fashion.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides

It will be interesting to see the effect of the new business ventures on guidance in the future. Typically chart products have long lead times. Therefore the effect of orders on the current fiscal year is just about over by this time. There will be small adjustments due to the leasing and repair type businesses as well as some small orders. But the full-year earnings have unusually visible predictability.

Risks to guidance would include a loss of cost controls or a quality issue emerging that would force a recall or something similar. But those kinds of risks are rare for this company.

The real issue would be how long the growth rate can be maintained. For several years now this company has grown at a brisk pace. Inevitably there will be an oil and gas industry downturn that will slow (if not reverse) the current brisk growth pace. In the meantime, the future of the company is very bright. I like everything about this company except the current stock price.