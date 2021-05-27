Would You 'Mine' Please
Summary
- There's currently a debate whether we're at an early stage of a long-term commodity supercycle or is the recent bull run about to get cut short.
- The Materials sector, as a whole, and many types of commodities are having the time of their lives.
- Not all commodities are born equal, and unlike what many think/feel, not all commodity types are moving up or down in tandem.
- We like energy, we like agriculture, and we like metals, but more than any of those - we like precious metal miners.
Commo-Debate
The commodity bull run is only about one-year old, but we're already seeing two camps.
On one hand, there are those who believe we're only at the very early days of a new long-term cycle, be it a 12-year long cycle that started last year...
...or a technical-based cycle that should last until 2045.
On the other hand, there are those who believe that this isn't (and wasn't) a "cycle" rather commodity prices reacting to the current (short term) economic environment.
Not only do they claim that the recent run-up is based, almost entirely, on risk-appetite rather than demand and supply forces...
... but they also claim that based on recent data, we should not only expect commodity prices to reverse soon, but instead of inflation we might face deflation.
High Variation, High Volatility
In this article we are not going to settle that argument, however we do believe that when it comes to one specific area within the material/commodities space - it's less important which camp you belong to.
Because you see, when we say "commodities" we must remember that we're looking at three groups - Agriculture, Energy, and Metals - that are very different in nature.
That is true when it comes to performance...
(Chart below: total return since March 23, 2020)
... as well as how far off they trade from their peak levels.
While commodity prices of all three main groups move up or down based on common-universal drivers (Economic Growth, Supply and Demand, US Dollar, Transportation and Storage Costs, Mother Nature and Out-of-Ordinary Events) - they also have unique-independent drivers.
While there are periods when all three groups move up or down in-tandem, there are (sometimes long) periods where there's anything but a unanimous move.
If and when (there's a variation), Energy is the "immediate suspect," however (as the above chart shows) there can be long periods, e.g. 2016-mid 2018, where even metals and agriculture may diverge greatly.
Moreover, energy is (by far) more volatile than its counterparts.
Not only is energy making the bulk of the commodity index, but it's also subject to way more extreme moves than the non-energy components of the commodity space.
Base vs. Precious Metals
Even when we talk about Metals, we must differentiate between base metals (e.g. copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, cobalt, titanium, tin, lead) to precious metals (e.g. gold, silver, platinum, palladium).
The main difference between the two sub-groups is that base metals, by definition, rust/corrode more easily than precious metals.
As the name suggests, precious metals are more expensive than base metals. Base metals are used mostly in industrial production.
While metals, as a whole, are up very nicely this year, you can see (in the below chart) that over the past month precious metals are up way more than base metals.
We're not going to make any conclusion based on a month or two, but the point we do wish to make is that just like energy - precious metals are an "outlier." However, unlike the energy space that comes with a high volatility, precious metals usually offer a more stable path.
Lower volatility is a reflection of the safe-haven status that precious metals benefit from. Neither energy nor agriculture benefit from that status, and surely not base metals.
As such, going back to the opening paragraphs of this article, when it comes to the "commo-debate" - i.e. are we at the start or end of a commodity cycle - precious metals are the most neutral/solid segment you should focus on.
If we're at the early days of a new, long cycle - precious metals would benefit from it. And if this is a short-lived cycle - precious metals might very well benefit from it too. Why so? Because if the current commodity bull-run is coming to an end soon, it's likely that the entire economy and growth forecasts aren't going to be as strong as people expect over the coming year. In such a case, we should expect the Fed to keep being uber-accommodative, and all the "tightening" talks would be put to sleep very quickly.
Recall that the aggregate balance sheets of the top-five central banks already are ~$26 trillion. Slower growth, let alone deflation, and that number would reach $30 trillion way quicker than currently assumed.
Now let's see how the sweet spot of precious metals is translated into a sweet spot for precious metals miners.
Sure, it's intuitive: Higher precious metal prices = higher precious metal mining stock prices, but there's more to it.
Nothing Else Matters
A couple of weeks back, we ran a series of articles covering all 11 S&P 500 / GICS sectors. We saved the best for last: "Materials - The Sector We're Most Overweight Right Now" where we wrote the following:
More than anything we like metals, and more precisely - metal miners.
We believe that at this point in time, any metal miner you have your money with would turn out to be a winner.
Why do we think so? Because at this point in time, taking into consideration the economic growth, inflation expectations, monetary policy, and asset prices - there's very little that can go wrong when it comes to miners' results.
Pay attention: For the time being, we're talking about operational results, not stock prices. The latter can be affected by many things that have nothing to do with the ability of miners to come up with terrific results.
Because you see, when gold is at $1900 and silver at $28 - these miners are making more money than they ever did, by a wide margin.
So much so, that gold prices can move back to $1500 and silver to $22 and we would still be talking about a new era (for these miners) where they're cash-flow positive.
Just for you to understand how extreme the shift is: Gold and Silver miners are generating more than 4x free cash flow than any previous year.
Even at previous peak years - nothing is coming close to the amounts of money these miners are generating these days.
We're looking at six straight quarters with positive FCF yield for the first time ever!
So unless you tell me that gold and silver prices are about to crash - it feels as if "nothing else matters"; gold and silver miners will be making money, no matter what.
Perhaps it's not a coincidence that the song "Nothing Else Matters" (perhaps "Nothing Else (but) Miners"?...) is performed by a band called Metallica...
The Rotation Effect
In our last article, we've covered the rotation from growth to value in length.
While the Nasdaq (green bars, aka Growth) short interest is only ~1.9% from its mid-July 2008 record high, the NYSE (red line, aka Value) short interest isn't too far off its past record lows.
Based on tech fund flows, last week has seen the largest outflow from tech since Dec. 18. 2020.
Where does all this money go?
Well, at least part of it is going back to materials... agriculture... metals... and precious metals.
Of course, gold and silver miners aren't far behind.
Bottom Line
Very little is standing in the way of miners posting operating results that would immediately go into the record books.
To say that they are cash cows would be quite an understatement.
Aside from increased cash flows and profits, miners also offer higher dividends on the expense of capex.
The relative lack of investing into new projects means that a shortage might be coming in the foreseeable future.
As a matter of fact, this is already happening...
Industrial metals are more vulnerable to the well being of the global economy than precious metals.
At the moment, precious metals are benefiting from the "commodity boom," and if this comes to an (early) end, their safe-haven status is likely going to keep gold and silver prices at high-enough levels.
Gold and silver miners will keep generating record cash flows even if prices would retreat 20%. Sure, that won't be a welcoming outcome - and lower prices would translate into lower stock prices of the relevant miners.
Meanwhile, Incrementum has reiterated its decade-end $4800 (!) price target for gold. They even see a case for $8900 9!!!) if inflation will be shooting higher than forecasts.
From a macro perspective, miners are offering three major advantages right now:
- Rotation from growth to value
- Protection against inflation
- Riding the bullish commodity cycle
From a micro perspective, gold and silver miners are also offering:
- Record cash flows
- Lower volatility
- Attractive valuations
Would you 'mine' please!?...
