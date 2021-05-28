Photo by baona/E+ via Getty Images

SandRidge Energy's (NYSE:SD) initial 2021 guidance looked conservative to me and based on its Q1 2021 results, that looks quite probable. SandRidge has not changed its 2021 guidance, but it appears to be tracking towards the high end of its guidance ranges for production, as well as doing much better than guidance for NGL realizations and adjusted G&A.

This could allow SandRidge to generate around $65 million in positive cash flow in 2021, while it looks to be worth close to $6 per share based on the value of its reserves.

Strong Performance Versus Guidance

SandRidge's average daily Mid-Continent production declined 8% in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020, but some of that decline appears to be due to the impact of the winter storms.

SandRidge's Mid-Continent production declined 5% from Q2 2020 to Q3 2020 and 5% from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020. It also mentioned a high-teens decline rate for 2021, so it seems reasonable to assume that SandRidge's Q1 2021 production was affected by around 3% by the winter storms and that its production may decline 2% quarter over quarter in Q2 2021 and then 5% quarter over quarter for the rest of 2021. This results in a projection that SandRidge will end up with 6.12 MMBOE in total production for the year, near the high end of its guidance range.

If we also assume roughly 13.5% oil production going forward (slightly lower than SandRidge's current oil percentage), then it would end up with around 890,000 barrels of oil production for the year, also near the high end of its oil production guidance range.

Other areas where SandRidge looks good compared to its guidance include its realized price for NGLs and adjusted G&A expense.

SandRidge realized $17 per BOE for its NGLs in Q1 2021 or 29% of WTI. This is well above its guidance for 20% of WTI. Based on current strip prices for NGLs, it appears that SandRidge could realize close to $17 per BOE for its NGLs during the rest of the year. Due to stronger oil prices, this would be around 25% of WTI.

SandRidge also reported $1.9 million in adjusted G&A in Q1 2021, well below its guidance for approximately $3 million per quarter in adjusted G&A.

Updated 2021 Outlook

My updated projections for SandRidge involve it generating around $123 million in revenues in 2021 at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 890,000 $62.00 $55 NGLs 2,000,000 $16.50 $33 Natural Gas 19,375,000 $1.80 $35 Total Revenue $123

I've also assumed that its cash G&A costs end up at around $10 million per year. This allows for some increase versus Q1 2021 levels, while still coming in below its initial guidance range.

As a result, SandRidge may be able to generate $65 million in positive cash flow (before any working capital changes) in 2021. This is approximately $1.78 per share in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31 Production Taxes $9 Cash General & Administrative $10 Capital Expenditures $8 Total $58

Valuation

SandRidge estimates that its proved developed reserves have a PV-10 of approximately $233 million at $63.59 WTI oil and $3.01 Henry Hub natural gas (with a $1.38 realized natural gas price), along with a realized price for NGLs of approximately $11.45 per BOE.

It also noted that increased commodity prices and/or expense reductions could boost the PV-10 estimates. Those commodity prices look reasonable (in aggregate) given current futures prices.

I previously used a 0.7x PV-10 multiple to value SandRidge, but believe that a 0.8x multiple may be more appropriate now given its reduced G&A burden.

A 0.8x multiple to $233 million equals $186 million. Another $32 million can be added to that from SandRidge's net working capital (excluding asset retirement obligations) less its credit facility debt and the $3.55 million net purchase price for the ORRI assets of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

The roughly $218 million total valuation equals just under $6 per share for SandRidge.

Conclusion

SandRidge Energy looks like it is trending to end up near the high end of its oil and total production guidance ranges for 2021. It also appears capable of generating stronger than expected realized prices for its NGLs (as a percentage of WTI), while its adjusted G&A is trending lower than guidance. This puts SandRidge on track to potentially generate $65 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices.

SandRidge's proved developed reserves may have a PV-10 of around $233 million based on current futures prices. This contributes to an estimated value of nearly $6 per share for SandRidge after allowing for the impact of G&A.