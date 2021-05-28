Photo by Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is on a tear as the company has reinvented itself last year by:

Selling their SRAXmd assets.

Disposing of Big Token (although they remain majority holders), which now trades under the ticker of Force Protection Video Equipment ( OTCPK:FPVD ).

OTCPK:FPVD Building out Sequire, a SaaS IR platform for small caps.

Adding LD Micro to the Sequire platform.

For all practical purposes, their business is now Sequire, and things are moving very well on this front.

Quarterly figures are still marred by their majority stake in Big Token (FPVD) which is loss-making (albeit growing revenues pretty fast as well), but their Sequire platform is where all the action is. Here are a few pointers on Sequire from the Q1 results:

There are now 200 companies that subscribed to Sequire, up 17 (or 9%) since the publication of Q4 figures just 6 weeks earlier. The goal is 1,000 companies within three years, a five-fold increase.

Bookings continue increasing. Q1 bookings were $10M and Q2 bookings are already on $7.2M and expected to exceed $10M for the quarter.

The company will recognize $19.8M of revenue from Sequire for the year already, which leads management to increase their FY guidance from $23M-$25M to $25M-$27M for the year.

OpEx was $3M versus $1.7M a year ago on hiring.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $500K.

Management identified three patents that can be filed for Sequire.

The Sequire platform is also introducing new solutions like Sequire Audience where companies can launch earnings calls, annual meetings, and roadshows in cooperation with Zoom as part of their engagement efforts.

Engage is one pillar of Sequire, and the other ones are interpreted (understanding who the shareholders are and what motivates them and manage warrants, employee options, and financing).

Within engage, they are building up their investor community, with a single sign-in for all Sequire events, and offering a host of premium investor content such as masterclasses, newsletters, participation in earnings calls, roadshows, and the like. And it doesn't stop here (Q1CC):

We have a big pipeline of stuff that's going to be released in this quarter. So I think that the best opportunity would be just to wait for those press releases to come out during this quarter. The stuff that we're releasing in this quarter is some of the best stuff that we've built into the platform.

Finances

OpEx was $5.3M in Q1, up from $4.1M a year ago on increased hiring.

Operating loss was $1.5M, a big improvement from $3.9M a year ago.

Sequire operating income was already positive at $52K compared to a loss of $1.6M a year ago

The company had $13.6M in cash and $18M in marketable securities at the end of Q1 (the latter has already grown to $23M at the time of the Q1CC), and of course a majority (64%) stake in FPVD.

Debt was $3.1M, down from $9M at the end of Q4 2020.

In perspective, revenue is accelerating considerably:

Q1/20 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1/21 Q2* Revenue $350K $1.16M $2.6M $4.5M $5.4M $7.0 Bookings $107K $746K $6.7M $4.8M $10M $10M+ Subscribers 59 68 125 153 183 200+ Investors 1M 3M+

The company exchanged the $2.50 warrants expiring in November 2022 for the $7.50 warrants expiring in January 2022, which produced a non-cash charge of $7.7 in the quarter.

However, should these warrants get in the money and be converted, they will deliver an additional $12M in cash.

Valuation

The company has 23M shares outstanding or 34M fully diluted. It remains to be seen whether the 10M warrants, about half of which have a strike of $7.50, will convert. If they do, it will add some $54M in cash.

Market capitalization is $100M, with EV at $68M, which is a 2021 EV/S of well below 3x, which seems rather cheap to us as this doesn't even include their majority (64% by the last count) stake in Big Token.

While the share price of FPVD (Big Token) has come down from the outer stratosphere, it still has an unbelievable market cap of over $800M, so 64% of this is still worth a multiple of SRAX itself.

In this light, the market cap and valuation of SRAX are rather curious, FPVD investors confer it with what seems a hugely inflated market capitalization, but SRAX investors are conferring next to nothing to its 64% stake.

What could worry investors?

Well, this:

The reason for this deteriorating cash flow, despite strong revenue growth, is that many Sequire customers pay in shares rather than in cash. These participations have steadily accumulated and are now already $23M.

Should the company need cash (which, with $13.6M of cash on the books at the end of Q1, they don't at the moment), they could always liquidate some of these.

And on top of that they could liquidate some of their FPVD holdings at hugely inflated prices. Even selling a small part of their 64% stake would quickly add up.

So while we agree with SRAX investors rather than those in FPVD on the valuation of the latter, we shouldn't close our eyes for the possibility that SRAX can sell some of their stake at what seem hugely inflated prices.

Conclusion

We see plenty of reasons to remain very bullish on the shares: