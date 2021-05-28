Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The stock of Magnite (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MGNI) had a big fall recently along with fellow ad-tech stock The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), in large part due to Wall Street's fears about the health of all open internet ad-tech companies because of the latest iOS update by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) which gives users the choice to block the IDFA identifier and also the possibility of third party cookie deprecation by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The latest earnings by both companies did little to assuage fears of investors.

Despite The Trade Desk solidly beating on EPS, beating on revenues and guiding revenues above guidance, investors sent the stock sharply down 26% on May 10. The seemingly underwhelming results of The Trade Desk was enough to help pull down other related ad-tech companies on May 10, as Magnite's stock was down 20% before releasing their earnings after the bell. Magnite earnings showed non-GAAP earnings beating by $0.02 with in-line revenues. Investors dropped Magnite's stock an additional 3% on May 11 on those results.

Data by YCharts

This article will show that the privacy initiatives of both Apple and Google, which come in the form of Apple changing IDFA permissions in iOS and the possible elimination of third party cookies in Chrome will actually be good for Magnite and should help the company increase its value. I will also examine recent earnings and the Spotx acquisition to determine whether all of these factors warrant a buy, sell or hold of Magnite's stock.

Let's Talk About Privacy

Of course, the reason for Apple's IDFA move and Google's threat to eliminate cookies are directly because of concerns about user privacy. Apple is a company that doesn't have much of an advertising business, so having major privacy initiatives doesn't hurt and may, in fact, help Apple have a reputation as a defender of privacy. Google, on the other hand, while having a large ad business, is able to read the tea leaves and understands that governments around the world are about to establish more serious rules concerning privacy and Google is trying to get ahead of things, in order to stave off any draconian privacy initiatives that governments are considering.

Governments around the world have been increasingly concerned about user privacy. In the EU, GDPR was introduced in 2018 over concerns about what big tech companies were doing with private data. In the USA, Congress has been holding hearings on the creation of privacy laws for a few years, with increasing pressure to actually pass stiff privacy laws.

Wall Street currently seems to think various privacy concerns could eventually possibly collapse open internet ad-tech businesses like a Trade Desk or a Magnite. What is meant by the open internet is all of the advertising players outside of the walled gardens of Google, Facebook and increasingly Amazon.

However, I think the fears that have recently sent both The Trade Desk and Magnite down between 20% to 25% within a day are possibly a bit overblown. The question is "If cookies get eliminated will the open internet survive?" The answer is probably yes because the idea of the walled gardens of Google, Facebook and Amazon controlling 100% of advertising is an anathema to many advertisers and various governments around the world.

Also, the truth of the matter is the age group that advertisers really want to target the most is generation Z and that is an age group that seems not to care about privacy as much as older generations. In a relatively recent survey taken in 2019 and posted on Statista, it showed that there were 47 percent of Baby Boomers who were very concerned about data privacy while only 28 percent of Gen Z respondents stated the same.

Taking some Lessons from GDPR, a survey conducted in the UK revealed that 75% of customers worried about their online privacy in 2017 (it was 84% in 2012) but for younger people, the percent worried about their privacy is even lower and comprises only 58% (75% in 2012). So apparently, the younger generations have grown accustomed to trading data for innovation. and it appears that as time goes on users of all age groups are also growing comfortable with the practice of trading some privacy to gain access to the content that they desire.

Deprecation of third-party cookies and IDFA

However, what makes investors nervous about IDFA and possible elimination of third party cookies is that despite surveys about people's attitudes toward online privacy, no one really knows for sure the full long-term impacts on ad-tech companies when major tools to gain information on users starts getting eliminated and investors fear these unknowns.

The full impact of IDFA has also not been felt by the market yet because many consumers have not upgraded to the new iOS operating system. The impact of IDFA will likely be slow, but investors fear not knowing the size of the shoe that is about to drop, especially with Google possibly eliminating cookies by 2022.

However, the possible elimination of third party cookies from Chrome and Apple giving users choice on whether to enable IDFA on apps really only effects 30% of Magnite's business because elimination of those type of identifiers has no meaning in Connected TV (CTV), which is where Magnite is focusing most of its future growth initiatives moving forward.

Essentially, the end result of IDFA and the possible elimination of third party cookies by Google creates a shift in the emphasis of identification information collection from third party sources to first party sources and since publishers are the main collectors of first party data, that increases the importance of the Supply Side Platform (SSP) side of the equation in programmatic advertising.

It is the SSPs that have the relationships with publishers/media owners and therefore will have access to that first party information. When a user signs up for Disney Plus, for instance, the user essentially gives consent for Disney to collect information about them and with that consent comes the ability to track a user.

What makes Magnite such a powerful opportunity is the management teams of the precursor companies to Magnite began realizing that whichever SSP that could gain the most publisher clients would have the best access to the widest amount of first party information and by aggregating that information, that company could gain an advantage over competitors in the ability to target ads to CTV viewers.

And I think there's a growing understanding that, if that was indeed the case, if that was -- value was being attributed to DSPs because of their role in being able to make this ad buying smarter, well then you certainly can see that in the SSP world now, where no matter what the solution is, whether it's Apple, whether it's Google, if you're consented, and you get the consent of the individual, then you are able to use first-party cookies. And the only person that can do that really is the publisher, they have the relationship. And they need an SSP to help them normalize that information, put it in taxonomies. It's understood by buyers, create secure level so that only buyers can do certain things with that. All those things fall to the SSP to help the publishing partner. So we feel as though we're in a terrific crossroads here for the industry and for Magnite, in particular, just given the evolution of the shift from third-party to first-party. Source: CEO Michael Barrett - Magnite, Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

My conclusion? Stocks like The Trade Desk and Magnite might be volatile as privacy initiatives change the shape of advertising but it is likely that the open internet will survive because there will likely always be enough users willing to trade data for innovation, especially among the most coveted viewer demographics of Gen Z. I also believe the ad-tech industry will continue to develop solutions like The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 that younger demographics will opt into to receive the content that they desire. I also believe that with first party relationships becoming more important, that Magnite is in the process of developing an information advantage that it once lacked in comparison to The Trade Desk in the days when third party sources held most of the value. I believe Magnite now has the possibility of eventually closing the valuation gap with The Trade Desk.

Spotx And Further Expansion Into CTV

The most important news that happened in the first quarter was the transformational acquisition of Spotx from RTL Group, which was announced in February. The combination of the two companies now makes Magnite the leading independent Supply Side Platform (SSP) in the CTV and video space.

Magnite closed the acquisition of SpotX in late April, immediately adding new clients including A+E Networks, AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX), Crackle, Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA), FOX (NASDAQ: FOX), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), LG, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Samsung, Sling TV, and Vizio (NYSE:VZIO). Magnite now has far greater scale, with additional software capabilities and SpotX's strategic managed service business.

Spotx should help Magnite accomplish the second part of their twofold CTV strategy of first, converting direct CTV deals that are currently being sold by a managed service in-house reps onto Magnite's programmatic platform and secondly, to facilitate and accelerate linear TV ad dollars moving over to CTV.

Magnite already has robust programmatic advertising tools to accomplish the first part of the strategy. Magnite was already well along in the process of winning additional programmatic share with customers already on CTV. However, Magnite lacked the managed media services platform, which is necessary to help encourage those linear TV advertisers that are tentative about moving ad dollars on to CTV because of the unfamiliarity, to finally take the plunge.

Most traditional linear TV advertisers are used to only transacting through insertion orders and purchasing within the linear TV upfront and scatter market. This is where the Spotx acquisition becomes important for Magnite as the Spotx managed media service serves to provide handholding to the traditional linear ad buyers to help them through the ad buying process on CTV. The managed media service serves as a sort of training wheels for linear TV advertisers that are just starting to run their first ad campaigns on CTV. SpotX offers a dedicated Account Team that manages every aspect of a CTV ad campaign's success for clients.

With our acquisition of SpotX, we now have more powerful tools for the second prong of the strategy, accelerating the shift of linear TV ad dollars to programmatic CTV. SpotX brings a very robust managed service offering that is directly aimed at capturing these linear ad dollars. It provides traditional TV advertisers that are used to transacting through insertion orders and purchasing within the upfront and scatter market with a comfortable on ramp into digital CTV. Source: CEO Michael Barrett - Magnite, Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The simple way to think of it is that Magnite is stronger on the programmatic side and Spotx is stronger on managed media side. The two companies together seem to be a perfect marriage that will operate as one go-to-market company as soon as July, if everything goes well.

The acquisition gives Magnite critical mass and makes the company the clear independent industry leader in CTV on the SSP side. Magnite now has far greater scale, much more inventory, greater support resources, has product and partner diversity, and last but not least, Magnite will now have the ability to innovate faster than smaller competitors because the acquisition will also triple the amount of engineers/developers that Magnite will have working on products in the CTV space. Faster innovation should help drive even more clients into Magnite's customer base, in a winner takes most opportunity.

On The Supply Side, We have been very clear, in the CTV world, it is winner take most. Magnite CEO Michael Barrett - 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Magnite Q1 2021 Earnings

Source: Magnite Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Magnite standalone results for Q1 included revenue of $60.7 million for Q1 2021, up 67% from Q1 2020 on an as reported basis, and up 18% on a pro forma basis inclusive of Telaria. CTV revenue came in at $12 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year on a pro forma basis. Online video (OLV) grew at 13% year-over-year on a pro forma basis.

Data by YCharts

SpotX's preliminary and unaudited standalone results for Q1 included Revenue of $48.0 million for Q1 2021, up 66% over Q1 2020. Revenue ex-TAC of $31.2 million, up 45% year-over-year, of which $19.7 million was attributable to CTV, up 70% year-over-year. (ex-TAC means excluding Traffic Acquisition Cost).

If Magnite and SpotX had been already had the merger completed in Q1, then the combined results on a pro forma basis would have shown $91 million in total Revenue ex-TAC, representing 58% year-over-year growth and $32 million in CTV Revenue ex-TAC, representing 53% year-over-year growth. The Q1 results would have also shown the CTV business more than doubling, which would have represented 35% of Revenue ex-TAC in Q1 on a combined pro forma basis.

Source: Magnite Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

Standalone Magnite Q1 revenue for mobile increased 20% and desktop grew 10% on a pro forma basis, with mobile growth driven by mobile app supply, in particular from Online Video (OLV) and audio ad formats. Magnite's revenue mix for Q1 2021 was 20% CTV, 46% mobile and 34% desktop.

Magnite Gross Margin 2012-2021

Source: MacroTrends

GAAP based gross margin for the first quarter was 66%, up from 61% in Q1 2020 on an as reported basis.

Magnite Operating Margin 2012-2021

Source: MacroTrends

Data by YCharts

Operating expenses, which includes cost of revenue for the first quarter were $74.5 million versus $47 million in the same period a year-ago. The increases in OpEx were primarily driven by the inclusion of Telaria's operating expenses, and some relative increases in cost of revenue due to increased amortization resulting from the Telaria merger and from SpotX pre-acquisition related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million for Q1 2021 for a margin of 15%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million for Q1 of 2020 or a margin of 8%. This number was slightly higher than originally expected due to benefits on both the revenue and expense side.

Magnite defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment charges, interest income or expense, and other cash and non-cash based income or expenses that is not considered indicative of Magnite's core operating performance, including, but not limited to foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition and related items, non-operational real estate expense (income), net, and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

The reason why Magnite highlights the Adjusted EBITDA metric to investors is the company believes investors would prefer to be able to analyze Magnite's core operating performance, without regard to financing, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired. Since Magnite's results will contain the results of both Telaria and SpotX moving forward, the Adjusted EBIDTA metric could makes results easier for both analysts and investors to digest.

Magnite GAAP Net loss for Q1 2021 was $12.9 million, or loss per share of $0.11, compared to net loss of $9.7 million, or loss per share of $0.18 for Q1 of 2020. Non-GAAP income per share was $0.03 for Q1 2021, compared to $0.06 non-GAAP loss per share for Q1 of 2020.

The overall results reflected strong growth in core programmatic business across channels with high profitability and margin expansion. SpotX's results also far exceeded Magnite management expectations and showed clear signs that they are executing well on their strategy, especially in CTV.

Balance Sheet

Source: Magnite 10-Q

Capital expenditures, meaning both purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal use software development costs were $3.27 million for the first quarter of 2021. Magnite's total free cash flow for the months ended in Mar. 2021 was -$4.5 Mil.

Data by YCharts

At the end of Q1, Magnite had $469 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. The increase from year-end was driven by the convertible note financing.

However, expected cash used for the SpotX deal related expenses in Q2 2021 should equal approximately $54 million, consisting of $21 million in banking fees, $29 million in debt financing costs, and $4 million in legal and other related expenses. Management expects the cash balance at the end of Q1 2021 when accounting for the term loan payment for SpotX deal fees, operating expenses and including CapEx for the combined company to be in the range of $125 million to $150 million.

Data by YCharts

Total current liabilities is $449 million. Magnite has a Quick Ratio of 1.16. A good quick ratio is any number greater than 1.0. If a business has a quick ratio of 1.0 or greater, then that typically means the business is healthy and can pay its current liabilities.

Guidance

Source: Magnite Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

Results in March was a bit of a disappointment at Magnite as a stand-alone but the company is now seeing acceleration in Q2, while Spotx performed as expected. The combined Magnite and SpotX business is now running in the 90% plus growth range for Q2.

Magnite is raising the long-term annual Revenue ex-TAC growth target from 20% to 25% based on a greater CTV mix, now that the SpotX acquisition is closed. Magnite believes the combined company can achieve revenue ex-TAC of well over $0.5 billion in 2022

The long-term adjusted EBITDA margin target remains at 30% to 35%, Magnite believes they can attain those EBITDA margins based upon the profitability of CTV, the addition of the high margin SpotX business, and the targeted $35 million plus of synergy savings, with more than half of the synergies targeted to be realized within the first year of combined operations.

Macroeconomics: The Recovery

Like all advertising companies, Magnite's business is largely tied to the broader economic recovery worldwide, with some countries progressing faster than others, notably the United States, the U.K., Australia and many countries within Asia. Ad budgets are typically deployed to stimulate demand, especially after a down period. However, marketers must first be convinced that there will be customer engagement and follow through.

The key areas of the economy that were truly crushed during the pandemic were the entertainment, casinos, restaurant, travel and auto sectors. The recovery in some of those areas has already begun in fits and starts.

Parts of the travel industry are already experiencing a strong resurgence, which can be measured by the increase in airline traffic, and rising bookings at major theme parks. Other parts of the travel industry, like cruise lines are recovering a bit slower with limited marketing investments being made towards 2022 sailings. Most travel industry experts expect leisure travel to rebound first, with a slower recovery in business travel, which means areas like business hotels might have a longer drawn out recovery.

Entertainment is also staging a comeback with audiences slowly coming back to live sports, concerts, and movie theatres in a limited capacity. Lastly, don't forget the auto sector, which has also shown improvement relative to prior trends, however, autos are not expected to fully recover until the chip shortage problem first gets solved.

The expected longer recovery of many of the sectors impacted by the pandemic should provide a nice tailwind of growth into 2022 and beyond.

Top competitor To Magnite

Magnite is in a very interesting position, because with the Telaria and SpotX acquisitions, there is really no smaller competitor on the SSP side that can challenge Magnite in CTV. Magnite now has a powerful moat from getting disrupted from below.

Some might think that Google or Facebook might be Magnite's top competitor but the walled gardens have their own issues of many governments disliking their business model and advertisers still have some distrust of both companies because of past miscues. Additionally, while Google, Facebook, and Amazon might be strong in search, mobile and display ads, those companies do not have a strong foothold in the CTV market.

The top competitor for Magnite might surprise people. Magnite CEO Michael Barrett identified Comcast (NASADAQ: CMCSA) as Magnite's top competitor when talking to Needham analyst Laura Martin at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference.

Comcast owns a company called Freewheel that also provides similar CTV services as Magnite to publishers. However, other publishers only grudgingly want to work with Freewheel, because as Comcast also owns NBC and Peacock, it also makes Freewheel a direct competitor to other publishers. What this means in practice is publishers that use Freewheel will also give NBC the opportunity to see all of their data and all of their pricing, which is a no go for companies like a Disney or a Paramount.

Magnite is an independent alternative to Comcast-Freewheel. CEO Michael Barrett has estimated that the current market share of Comcast-Freewheel is somewhat analogous to the market share that Google has in the Display world (about 50-60%). Magnite is going after that Freewheel market share.

What Makes CTV Such A Huge Opportunity

What makes the CTV opportunity such a huge opportunity for Magnite is that the company now has enough scale to have the ability to grab share from Freewheel, in a rapidly expanding market that is increasingly drawing advertisers coming over from linear TV. There has been a realization among advertisers on the linear TV side that they simply can't reach as many people through linear any more and having at least some CTV advertising is increasingly becoming a must.

Additionally, CTV opens up a world for new smaller advertisers that are currently advertising on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube that were unable to use linear TV advertising before because it was too expensive. These new smaller advertisers could increase the TAM for Magnite beyond the already expected shift of Linear TV advertisers to CTV.

Valuation

Company Mkt Cap (Billions) Price/Sales TTM Levered Free Cash Flow Margin % EV/Sales (FWD) Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % EBITDA Margins TTM % Roku (ROKU) 43.78 20.56 10.34 15.37 63.46 9 The Trade Desk (TTD) 25.68 28.18 23.05 22.18 27.75 19 Magnite (MGNI) 3.68 12.98 13.26 9.18 53.50 3 PubMatic ( PUBM 1.71 1.61 -10.17 8.06 31 29

All of the comparable companies on the list are players in the programmatic advertising industry. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and The Trade Desk operate on the DSP side, while Magnite and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) operate on the SSP side.

The difference between the valuations of Magnite and PubMatic can be accounted for by the fact the combination of The Rubicon Project, Telaria, and SpotX operate at a much larger scale than PubMatic. PubMatic will likely not be very competitive with either Magnite or Freewheel and that is reflected in the big valuation difference between Magnite and PubMatic.

Historically, DSPs have been valued much more than SSPs because the supply side has always been viewed as a commodity service without much value add and the demand side has always been viewed as having valuable targeting data that was derived from a lot of third party sources, as well as various ad tools that advertisers would pay up for. Now that the balance of power has shifted from third party sources to first party sources, the narrative has become, "Whichever SSP collects the most publishers as clients, wins".

If I had to guess, I think the market on the SSP side will evolve into a duopoly between Magnite and Freewheel. If that should prove to be the case, I expect the gap between The Trade Desk and Magnite's valuation to begin to close, which would be good for Magnite investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

I recommended a Buy because of Magnite's vastly increased scale because of the SpotX acquisition and the fact that Magnite should close the valuation gap with The Trade Desk.

The informational advantage that The Trade Desk once had over Magnite to target advertising to consumers using third party sources will either be eliminated by Apple, Google or government rules.

This ultimately means that first party sources will become the primary way for advertisers to target advertising to consumers programmatically. The Trade Desk will compensate for the loss of third party sources by using UID 2.0, however, since Magnite will have the ability to gain a rich set of first party data from its relationship with publishers, Magnite's ability to target consumers with advertising will become just as good, if not better than The Trade Desk.

Magnite's greater ability to target advertising should increase its value in the programmatic advertising ecosystem and also ultimately increase its value among investors, as well.