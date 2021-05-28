Planet 13 Holdings Inc.'s (PLNHF) CEO Larry Scheffler on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PLNHF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kuindersma - Head, Investor Relations

Bob Groesbeck - Co-Chairman and Co-CEO

Larry Scheffler - Co-Chairman and Co-CEO

Dennis Logan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Operator

Greetings, everyone. And welcome to Planet 13 Holdings 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on May 27, 2021. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analysts to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Kuindersma, Head of Investor Relations for Planet 13.

Mark Kuindersma

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Planet 13 Holdings’ first quarter 2021 financial results were released today. The press release, financial statements, MD&A are available on SEDAR, as well as on our website, planet13holings.com.

Before I pass the call over to management, we’d like to remind listeners that a portion of today’s discussion include forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or the management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the company’s public filings that are made available on SEDAR. We encourage listeners to read those statements in conjunction with today’s call.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call are made as of the date of this call. Planet 13 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law. It does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any company mentioned herein.

Planet 13 financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars and the results discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

On the call today, we have Bob Groesbeck, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO; Larry Scheffler, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO; and Dennis Logan, CFO.

I will now pass the call over to Larry Scheffler, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Planet 13 Holding Inc.

Larry Scheffler

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for participating in our first quarter call. It’s been a little more than a month since we last talked to you and I’m happy to report that the trends we were starting to observe have continued. Vegas is back finally.

Earlier in May Caesars Entertainment reported that their rooms are sold out for the foreseeable future, mirroring what we see on the ground. We followed up with a record $9.7 million in sales in March and $10.7 million in April and are seeing continued strong performance through May.

After battling against macro headwinds for the last year, it feels great to have the wind at our back and then be able to focus on capturing as much of the overwhelming demand as possible. On June 1st, the SuperStore will be open without any COVID restrictions. This allows us to increase our operating capacity back to 100%. We’ll also be moving back to having the SuperStore open 24x7.

On the last conference call, we talked about how we were losing sales due to longer wait times and other restrictions we have to take to maintain social distancing. Removal of this restriction should help us capture more sales and improve the level of service we can provide to each customer.

Digging into Q1 sales, revenue was broken down into $15.8 million from the SuperStore, $3.4 million from curbside and delivery, $3.2 million from our Medizin neighborhood dispensary and $1.4 million from wholesale and other.

Our largest growth in Q1 came from our Medizin dispensary and from wholesale, as the growth of the SuperStore only really kicked in high gear in March. When we shut the Medizin dispensary in Q3 of 2018, it was generating approximately $3.8 million of revenue a year. I’m pleased to announce how quickly we’re able to get back to that number.

Especially since during the last few years it was close. Well, it was close, many new dispensaries opened all competing for the same local customers. It was really testament to how our teams, customer service, superior product selection, and as Bob and I always say, location, location, location.

Even what we turn have in store sales, our delivery and curbside have maintained strong through March and April. This is great as we’re able to give locals a fast convenient shopping experience, while freeing up resources to provide hands on service to tourists. It’s a win-win, as each customer gets an experience that matches their needs.

The state hasn’t released sales data yet for March. But we have growing market shares [inaudible] substantially every month since December and expected with our outstanding performance in March and April that we may have receive -- achieved records our market share in Nevada.

The addition of non-cannabis retail and expansion of the double dispensary floor is progressing well and we expect to have the extra 43 cash registers opened in Q3. We will also have two new entertainment features at that time to continue to distance the SuperStore experience from any of our all the competition.

After fighting for a year to attract as many customers we could during the time when there were no -- when there was no tourism, we are now facing a very different problem. How do we keep up with the overwhelming demand? While this problem definitely feels better, there are still work to do for us to maintain the revenue and profit we generate in Nevada this year.

The lifting of restrictions will help us as well the expansion on the floor. We’re doing a good job of incentivizing local customers to purchase midweek or to utilize curbside or delivery to maximize the space and time or able to give our tourists on the weekend. All of this is to say that wild $10.7 million in April was an amazing number. We think we can and we will do better.

With that, I’ll pass it off to Dennis to discuss our financials.

Dennis Logan

Thanks, Larry. Before I begin, I just like to remind everyone that all the numbers discussed on today’s call are stated in U.S. dollars unless specifically stated otherwise. Well, sales during the quarter were still seasonally sluggish and impacted by COVID- 19 related operating restrictions during the month of January, February. The month of March was the first of what we expect to be many very good months in Las Vegas, as the U.S. rebounds from COVID-19 and Nevada returns to a fully open economy expected as of June 1, 2021.

We’ve heard from a number of casino operators across the strip that the hotel rooms are booked throughout the year for the balance of the year and we look forward to welcoming these tours back to Las Vegas into -- and to the Planet 13 SuperStore in the months ahead.

The company generated $23.8 million of revenue in Q1 2021. The month of April also showed strong growth, generating as Larry pointed out, 10.7 million in revenue. This almost equals the entire revenue from Q2 2020 during the month of April. So suffice it to say we’re off to a strong start for Q2.

The month of May is also on track to break another record of monthly revenue and with the State of Nevada expected to return to 100% open as of June 1st, we anticipate the trend will continue throughout the summer.

Gross margin for Q1 was 53.8% and we expect continued improvement in this number as the tourists returned to Las Vegas. We’ve seen consistent improvements in gross margin month-over-month as we move through 2021.

Sales and marketing expense was $660,000 this quarter, up slightly from Q4 2020, but still well below what we expect to be a more normalized level as we move to market to the tourists as they returned to Las Vegas and we also expect to see an increase at the end of Q2 and Q3, as we start to spend marketing dollars in support of our Orange County store opening.

The company spent $7.8 million on G&A in the quarter, up from $7.4 million last quarter. If anyone who has been following Planet 13 closely would have noticed we’ve been fairly active in recruiting and hiring more sales and operational talent in both Las Vegas and Orange County as we ramp up the Planet 13 Orange County location and prepare for the additional 40 point of sale terminals in the planned expansion of the SuperStore dispensary floor space.

We expect G&A to continue to increase as a percentage of revenue in Q3 -- Q2 and Q3 as we open Orange County -- the Orange County location and then have this number trend back down after that as the store starts to gain some traction.

As of March 31, 2021, the company had a cash balance of $141 million. This is up from $79 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash increased over the Q4 number as a result of $3.9 million in cash flow from operations and $16.8 -- $60.8 million from financing and warrant exercises during the quarter and this was offset by approximately $3.5 million that we spent on CapEx related to the Orange County, store opening and other initiatives.

As a reminder, our current outstanding growth CapEx commitments are $8 million -- approximately $8 million for the Orange County SuperStore Phase 1 build out, of which $3 million has already been spent and $2 million for upgrades and additions at the SuperStore with the expected completion date in Q3 2021 and approximately $500,000 on improvements at one of our cultivation facilities. The balance of funds of approximately $132 million as at March 31, 2021, is earmarked for creative M&A, acquisitions and other expansion opportunities.

And so with that, I’ll pass the call back to Bob.

Bob Groesbeck

Great. Thank you, Dennis, and good afternoon, everyone. As Larry indicated earlier, the year is off to a great start and we’re seeing day-to-day growth as COVID restrictions are lifted and Americans are feeling more comfortable traveling and going on vacation after a years at home.

We agree with America. [Audio Gap] Everyone deserves a trip to Las Vegas and certainly Planet 13 or hopefully soon to our beautiful Orange County operation, P 13 OC as we fondly refer to it. The P 13 OC is really Planet 13 SuperStore 2.0. We learned a lot over the last two years running the Las Vegas SuperStore and are excited to share that experience with Southern California, with its next generation entertainment features, intelligently designed facility that improves parking, customer throughput and enhances the overall shopping experience.

Construction is rapidly progressing and we are on time and on budget for an opening in July. The Las Vegas SuperStore is still showing incredible growth after being open for over two years and I’m excited to watch how Orange County ramps up through the first couple of quarters and the first couple of years as they gain strength and traction with local and tourist customers alike.

We also expect that like our Las Vegas location, OC will benefit, as well as tourists and locals alike visit the store and Instagram or share their experience on other social media platforms, sharing our unique entertainment features. Larry and I always say that our customers are our best marketers.

Switching to brands and wholesale for a minute. We grew wholesale by 24.5% sequentially. We are starting to get traction with dispensaries and customers across the state in Nevada. We launched HaHa Beverages with a new line of sodas on May 20th. We’ve done extensive product testing and are very excited to see the responses we roll it out across the state. Although, beverages make up a small portion of the total market, we still think there’s a lot of upside potential.

In-house brands made up for about 23% of retail sales. It is important to note, however, that this is for all product categories. If we look at individual product types, in-house brands make up 40% of edibles and concentrates and 30% of vape products, while on our way to our goal of 50% of derivative products.

While we’ve explained rather while we’ve expanded cultivation capacity at our Bell Street facility over the last few quarters, we are still unable to keep up with the overwhelming demand for medicine flower in our stores. We continue not to wholesale flower and to restrict it to our stores only.

Our medicine flower attracts local customers who then expand their basket purchasing other products Planet 13 products. We are thrilled with the quality of the first harvest coming out of Bell and are excited to continue as those additional harvest rooms come online.

I’m incredibly excited about the future. Our first out of state expansion is on track as I mentioned, the SuperStore, as well as our local offerings in Las Vegas are performing well and we have a balance sheet to execute on the accretive M&A opportunities we are working on.

I’ll echo Larry’s earlier comments after a year, it feels like 10 years, it feels incredibly good to have the wind at our back instead of constantly fighting against it. The improvements we’ve made to weather the storm are already starting to pay dividends and now with the return of tourism, we expect 2021 to be a great year for Vegas, for cannabis and especially for Planet 13.

With that said, I would now like to ask Operator to open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Bobby Burleson with Canaccord. Please proceed with your question. Mr. Burleson, your line is open.

Bobby Burleson

Hey, guys. Can you hear me?

Larry Scheffler

Yeah. Hi, Bobby.

Bobby Burleson

Do you guys hear me? Okay. Great.

Larry Scheffler

Yeah.

Bobby Burleson

Larry, I’m just talking to myself for a second there. Congratulations on the EBITDA and the nice cash balance. So, yeah, just maybe focusing on California first, obviously you guys are doing well in Nevada with wholesale, curious what the opportunity is in wholesale in California. I know that’s not the main focus of what you guys are doing there this year. But curious what you see kind of longer term with your own brands wholesaling to other dispensaries there?

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah. Bobby, this is Bob. Good to chat with you again. Yeah. Obviously, when we opened the SuperStore facility there in July, it were reliant upon third-party suppliers. But Larry and I and our team, we’ve been actively engaged in discussions with a number of cultivators and production assets that, that we look to bring into the portfolio at some point.

And our intent there, of course, when that happens is to bring in our HaHa and our Medizin brands, roll everything in as a California market and grow it there as well. And the nice thing is, given the large number of California customers that we currently enjoy in Las Vegas, they’re already familiar with the products and they’re already asking for them in California. So we’re real excited about building that entire brand portfolio throughout the California region.

Bobby Burleson

Great. Sounds like you’ll hit the ground running. And then you’re at 70% or so. Not sure what the latest figures are in terms of dispensary penetration in Nevada, where do you see that that peeking for you?

Bob Groesbeck

Dennis, I’ll pass that over to you.

Dennis Logan

Yeah. So, Bobby, in terms of penetration numbers, 70%, we may get you slightly higher than that. But I think we’re in all of the biggest dispensaries in the state. We’ve got customers up in Reno. There are a couple of smaller outlying dispensaries that we’re not in.

For us, I think, it -- we’re really focused on turning those existing customers into bigger customers as we go forward with the repeat orders and bigger orders as we go. We are seeing that in the numbers in terms of our wholesale growth in the quarter and we expect similar type of growth in Q2.

Bobby Burleson

Okay. And just one last quick one, in terms of the small format stores, you’re kind of replicating what you’ve done with Medizin, but maybe the Planet 13 brand. Do you expect to kind of infill into California metros or are you looking to do that initially elsewhere in Nevada or maybe in a -- an entirely different state?

Bob Groesbeck

Yes to all three, Bobby. We are very active in California, looking at retail opportunities…

Bobby Burleson

Okay.

Bob Groesbeck

… outside of the SuperStore contacts, but also looking for opportunities in Nevada, something should fall in our lap that makes sense. We take a hard look at it. But we’re also looking at a number of other jurisdictions from the east coast again all the way to California.

Bobby Burleson

Okay. Great. Thanks and congratulations.

Bob Groesbeck

Thanks, Bobby.

Larry Scheffler

Thanks, Bobby.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Cooper with Beacon Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Cooper

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations on a nice quarter. So let’s start looking at the numbers. I think the SuperStore is $15.8 million versus $15 million in Q4. So Medizin, I think, it was Bob or Larry, you said that obviously was the biggest growth sequentially, $3.2 million, $650,000 for Medizin in this -- in Q4, which is I guess, what was that all just December?

Bob Groesbeck

Dennis?

Dennis Logan

Yeah. That was just December. Yeah. It would open…

Doug Cooper

Okay.

Dennis Logan

… an open -- soft open November 30, but that’s all December revenue.

Doug Cooper

So 600 times 3 is 18. So it’s been a huge average increase in the daily traffic clearly in Medizin even from December. What 3.2 or 6 points, so that’s running about $13 million annualize. What do you think the potential there to get back up to guys, please?

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah. Doug, we….

Larry Scheffler

Yeah. You take that one Bob.

Bob Groesbeck

No. I was just going to say, Doug, I think, we’re just getting started back in Medizin. There’s a lot more competition in the market, as Larry mentioned earlier, but approximately into Allegiant Stadium, I think is going to be the big game changer for us.

In addition to the fact that I think I’ve mentioned before prior calls, the improvements to the 215 Interstate have all been completed. So there’s really no traffic issues over there anymore. So we’re really excited. Big -- the first big event at Allegiant Stadium will be July 10 with Garth Brooks opening up the arena.

So we’re just -- we’re terribly encouraged and excited about what that’s going to draw, because a huge amount of that traffic is going to go right past our front door as people exit off of the 215 to get onto sunset.

Doug Cooper

Okay.

Bob Groesbeck

Larry, I don’t know if you have.

Larry Scheffler

No. No. I agree. And I expect us to continue to grow. We’re looking at ways to even get through new customers through the store, whether -- even people carrying iPads to walk through bud tenders. And I’m very confident we’ll surpass where we were when we shut it down. I think we did $80 million in the first 10 months, but will surpass that there by the end of the year, if we look at month-to-month.

Doug Cooper

The gross margin associated with the tourist traffic I think we’ve discussed in the past is better, because you don’t have to give a discount like you do to the locals. As we move forward to say in April just as a benchmark or maybe we could just look at the $15.8 gross margin the SuperStore versus a $3.2 million revenue from this -- from Medizin. What is it -- can you talk about what the difference in gross margin is and how much of the, say, increase in gross margin we can expect, I guess, through more tourist traffic, overall as a percentage of revenue and maybe as you get more vertical integration from your grow? What do you think the delta can be on gross margin?

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah. Like, Doug, we all we always think that in terms of gross margin getting into the high 50%s, sort of in that 58%, 59% range on our gross margin basis, obviously, gets impacted. And company overall, not necessarily specifically to the SuperStore wholesale. Wholesale revenue does have a lower gross margin compared to the retail gross margins. And then the Medizin store does have a discount to the gross margin, just because of the lower average ticket size and the Nevada local discount. But we are comfortable in that 58% to sort of, I would even say, 60% to 61% range, depending on how vertical we can get on the cultivation.

Doug Cooper

Okay.

Bob Groesbeck

We are close to where we want to be on the concentrate products and the edibles and the beverages in terms of hitting that 50% -- kind of 50% of revenue coming from those brands and those skews in each of the product categories where we fall down is flower. And as Larry mentioned, we are improving and spending money, trying to enhance our ability to grow more flower in the cultivation facilities we have kind of working towards that. So I think we can see an increase in the gross margins if we got to the flower to the 50%. But that’s not a short-term view.

Larry Scheffler

Yeah. And generally just to have best clarity that, we’re also in the planting stages right now adding 20,000 more square feet of just cultivation on -- of course on our 45,000 square foot building that we bought about nine months ago. Again, out of that 25,000 built out will be -- we’re in the plans of adding to 20 now, which will help dramatically.

Doug Cooper

Okay. Great.

Bob Groesbeck

It will dramatically -- it will move us on the way to that 50%, but we will still may need a bit more flower to get there on that target.

Doug Cooper

So another 500 basis points, 600 basis points anyway from where you were 53%, right?

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah. That -- we think so, yeah, as we go.

Doug Cooper

Okay.

Bob Groesbeck

Unless the wholesale market really takes off and we get massive wholesale and I would have to revisit that number. But I think we everything is growing right now, we’ll get to in that -- comfortable with that.

Doug Cooper

And just the last one on the gross margin, I….

Larry Scheffler

And -- yeah…

Doug Cooper

Sorry about that. Go ahead.

Larry Scheffler

No. No. No. If I can just add to and we’ve been had the meetings this morning already and how to get out even maybe a quick stop and shop where you know what you want. But in that line of items that we do for a quick stop and shop where people don’t want to wait in line. We will be selling only Medizin products, which is a much, much higher margin than pre-selling other people’s products and they’ll go away that drive up the profit for Planet 13 and get the people to pasture without having to wait an hour on the weekends.

Doug Cooper

Okay. Cash $141 million as of March is it different subsequent, do you get some more warrant exercises and what is the cash in that?

Bob Groesbeck

Dennis?

Dennis Logan

Sorry about that. I was on mute. Yeah. So we have had more and more exercises come in since the end of March. I think we put it out in the MD&A in terms of the number of warrants that are coming in. But depending on where the share price is, we still have, I want to say, probably, 380,000 to 400,000 of the July and September warrants that are priced at the 215 and 580 level. We’re seeing some warrant exercises from the November financing as well and then even had a couple of from the February financing. So as the share price moves up, obviously, the better opportunity for us to take any more of those warrants in terms of cash.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And do you just have a -- my final one, just basket size, do you guys publish basket sizes anymore?

Bob Groesbeck

We haven’t published them, Doug. I mean, they’re back in July. So as to January, February, they were obviously down just given the slowdown still related to COVID. We’ve seen them return in March and April and then through May to where we had them kind of before the shutdown from the -- from COVID. So they’re in that -- I would say they’re in that 110, 225 range. Obviously, a bit lower at Medizin from the local customer versus the tourist customer like SuperStore, but…

Doug Cooper

Yeah.

Bob Groesbeck

So, overall, blended in that range.

Doug Cooper

Okay. I think that’s it for me. Great workers guys.

Bob Groesbeck

Thanks, Dough.

Larry Scheffler

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Greg Gibas with Northland Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Greg Gibas

Hey. Good afternoon, Larry, Bob, and Dennis. Thanks for taking the questions and…

Bob Groesbeck

Hi.

Greg Gibas

… congrats once again on the quarter and nice start to Q2 as well. Good to hear. I want to ask about kind of how you’re thinking about sales and marketing ramping over the next several quarters, with the overwhelming demand due to the tourists return? How are you thinking about kind of matching that with the increased tourism?

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah.

Dennis Logan

Greg, it is Dennis. Let me address the one part, Bob, and I’ll turn it over you. Just on the…

Bob Groesbeck

Okay.

Dennis Logan

… on the slowdown in January, February, in Q1, largely result of the fewer tourists and the cab drops, et cetera. So all of that kind of dial back as we focused our more immediate advertising on the local customer. But go forward in Vegas, I think, we are going to see it returned to a similar percentage of revenue as it was kind of in Q4 -- Q3, Q4 of 2020. And then I’ll turn it over to Bob to talk about how we’re going to ramp up Orange County in California.

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah. So, hi, Greg. Yeah. So, Vegas, as Dennis indicated, we’re obviously, we’re shifting that spin from a local customer again back to the tourist. So we’ve reengaged, for instance, our cab -- rep cab program, should has upwards of 200 vehicles on the road with our new signage, they’re rolling out every day, put our vans back out onto the streets to whisk customers touring from the facility. And as indicated in the MD&A, we’re also going back and I think Larry mentioned earlier, going back to 24 hours.

So again, that spend now is really directed primarily in Las Vegas to capture the tourist customer. And we’ll continue to market aggressively for the locals of Medizin, but they already know us are familiar with us there for -- them it’s more about price. So we just need to be competitive there.

California is an entirely different animal, some massive markets. We’re new to the market. So we’re going to spend aggressively in the Orange County area in the greater region and focusing again, where we can on the tourist sectors, the beaches, adjacent to the amusement parks, and of course, shopping. So it’s going to take a bit more time for that to ramp just given the size of the market. But we’re pretty excited about the opportunities down there.

Greg Gibas

Got it. Yeah. That’s helpful. And you’re right, I guess, a bit different, but you’ve done a great job with it in Vegas in the past. So I remember last time I was there, it’s kind of hard to miss those vehicles. So good to hear...

Bob Groesbeck

You won’t miss the next time. Exactly.

Greg Gibas

You are right. If I couldn’t follow up to, while we’re talking about OpEx you talked about in your prepared remarks, Dennis, G&A going up as a percentage of revenue once July hits and this California store comes online. I guess I would just ask, how much of a degree would you expect that to go up as a percent and then maybe how long do you think it will take to start declining again as a percentage of revenue?

Dennis Logan

Yeah. So in terms of how much, I look at the size, the operation in Orange County, the number of people who have their relative to the SuperStore. Bob, how many, I can’t remember the number of people we’re hiring for, so you will see some of that come in through Q2 leading up to that opening, obviously, no revenue associated with those people and employees that we’re hiring there and the expansion of the SuperStore and the return to the 24x7 operating at the SuperStore.

So you’ll see come -- kind of go back up, I guess, as to how much it will go up as a percentage of revenue, I think, it’s going to depend on how quickly we ramp revenue in California and how quickly we ramp up additional revenue coming from that expansion in Las Vegas. So I don’t see it’s going above where we were on an operational basis in Nevada in, as I said, in sort of Q3, Q4 2020 from a G&A perspective as a percentage of revenue, because I think the revenue will ramp significantly in Nevada. And from what I understand in terms of our plans in Orange County, we expect a similar type of ramp. So we may see a quarter to two quarters of slightly higher G&A, but should turn back down by the end of the year for sure.

Greg Gibas

All right. Okay. Great. Yeah. That’s helpful. I did want to ask too, if there’s any rough expectations you’d be willing to share, whether it’s type of customer traffic that you’d get at the Orange County location. I know it’s early and you haven’t provided guidance or anything there. But maybe how many points of sale the store will have relatives in Las Vegas SuperStore, any commentary there?

Larry Scheffler

Well, the Orange County facility, we’re going to open with 50 registers and to give you an idea on scope and scale with the Vegas expansion, we’re adding another 43 registers here. So it’s going to be considerably larger here initially.

But the one thing that, Greg, I think, is important to focus on down there, you’ve just got a lot more rooftops and you’ve got roughly 6 million people just in Orange County. So we see the delivery opportunities down there to be even more significant than what we’ve built here in Las Vegas. So it’s something that we’re going to really focus on in conjunction, of course, with servicing the tourist customer and providing entertainment experiences at the OC facility.

Greg Gibas

Great. Yeah. I mean, nice to hear about that opportunity. Makes sense. And I guess the last one for me would just be following up. I hope I didn’t miss this in your prepared remarks. But can you just remind us when that additional cultivation expansion or the harvest rooms are expected to come online?

Bob Groesbeck

Well, there are rooms coming online now with our genetics. So that has been happening here for the last 30 days, 45 days. It’s the expansion that Larry was talking about the physical expansion. That is going through permitting now. So we think we’re close to seeing some light at the end of the tunnel there and then once we receive all of our permits, of course, we’ll move forward aggressively to build the balance of that space out.

Greg Gibas

Okay. Sounds good. Thank you.

Bob Groesbeck

Yeah.

Larry Scheffler

Thanks, Greg.

Operator

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, since there are no further questions reflect in the queue. This does conclude our question-and-answer session, as well as today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Larry Scheffler

Thank you.

Bob Groesbeck

Thank you all.