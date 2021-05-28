Photo by Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

In our follow-up article on Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) we will take a look at whether it is resilient enough to face a period of higher inflation or not. It has already shown great resilience during the unprecedented time of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as both market price and NAV have returned closer to the pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the distribution rate has remained steady at $0.0490 per share with a return of capital of only $0.0056.

However, higher inflation is a completely different problem, as prices of plenty of fixed-income assets will most likely come under pressure. In addition, we fear that it might not end up as simple as inflation in the mid-single digits, but as a completely different obstacle. We have experienced several unexpected events over the last year, which ended up as a disruptive force in both global logistics and freight trends as well as lack of sufficient supply and higher prices for end consumers.

Portfolio Holdings

(Source: Legg Mason)

The top 10 list consists of various fixed income securities issued by both domestic and international companies including Petrobras (PBR), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Dish Network (DISH). They all have an individual weight in the range of 1.3% and 2.3%, while a combined weight of top 10 holdings comes out at approximately 16.7% of total investments. We feel confident about such exposure and find this CEF well-diversified.

In our view, now is maybe not the best time to have a high exposure towards an individual investment or maybe a weight of more than 50% of the top 10 holdings in an individual portfolio. Our readers are most likely familiar with all the challenges our global economy has been facing with the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic in emerging countries like India or Malaysia, political tensions between Russia and EU/US or a conflict between Israel-Palestine. In addition, various economists and stock market experts have recently been raising concerns in financial media about potentially higher inflation in the U.S. and other developed economies as well.

Warren Buffett issued a particular warning to bond investors earlier this month:

Think of a giant, slow-moving pendulum that swings in the same direction over a 40-plus-year period. Over that entire window of time, bond yields and inflation pressures are falling, even as debt and leverage levels rise. Once the pendulum starts to swing the other way, a multi-decade trend in the opposite direction occurs. Instead of falling for decades on end, yields go into a pattern of rising for decades on end (which means bond prices fall); (Source: Nasdaq)

Even Jeffrey Gundlach who is CEO and CIO of DoubleLine Capital recently issued a warning to bond investors:

It’s going to be a challenging year for fixed income investors. The key is trying to manage the interest-rate risk: Where do interest rates go from here? Rates have to be at the forefront of bond investors’ minds because yields are low, in general; spreads are tight. This means that if we have a meaningful move-up in rates, like 50 to 100 basis points, you could see negative returns in the bond market this year. It depends on the assets. (Source: ThinkAdvisor)

This is why we would like to dig deeper into whether this CEF is suitable enough to protect us in a period of higher inflation or not. In general, inflation has a negative impact on fixed-income assets, as yield and the price of a fixed-income asset have an inverse relationship. Higher the required yield equals a higher discount rate for a fixed-income asset that leads to a lower price for a fixed-income asset and vice versa. Therefore, if the Fed decides to increase the key interest rate by 200 bps over the next 12-18 months, the majority of US fixed-income assets of this CEF should drop in value.

(Source: CEF Connect)

According to the figure above, US - Fixed income makes up 87.15% of total assets which puts this CEF at a high exposure to the general movement of the key Fed US interest rate. In addition, this CEF has quite a significant exposure to emerging economies like Brazil, Israel, Mexico, and some European developed countries like UK, Italy, France, or Switzerland. Nonetheless, we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global problem that we have never faced before. In our view, central banks of developed economies like the UK, EU, or Switzerland will most follow the suit of rising interest rates if the Fed decides for a hawkish monetary policy to combat inflation.

When it comes down to sector allocation, this CEF has the highest exposure to Communications, Consumer Cyclical, and Energy industries.

(Source: Legg Mason)

In general, we believe that the communications industry should be somewhat more resilient to inflation pressure, given that it has a steady business model and we as customers communicate in times of inflation of no inflation. Yes, there should be some pressure on higher short-term OpEx from rising wages and energy prices, which should have a negative impact on the quarterly EPS.

On the other hand, both equities and fixed-income assets of major oil conglomerates like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) tend to perform well during higher inflation, as both their revenues and profits are benefiting from the rising energy prices. In addition, the energy industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and lower crude prices back in 2020. Therefore, we believe that it should attract more investors, who might decide to sell growth stocks and stocks from other negatively impacted industries by higher inflation.

We are highly concerned about consumer cyclical stocks, given that a particular industry has performed very well on the financial markets over the last couple of years and higher inflation should negatively impact future operational performance. For instance, a company like Nike (NKE) will most likely face higher manufacturing costs and international logistics and freight costs, while it will not have the freedom to raise retail prices by the same proportion due to the highly competitive dynamics of the sports apparel industry.

Now, when the stock trades at trailing and forward PE of 62.80 and 33.92, respectively, any kind of negative shock on the future profitability of the company should have a significant impact on prices of both fixed-income securities or equities.

According to the figure above, we can see the historical performance of the following ETFs: Vanguard Communication Services (VTCAX), Vanguard Energy (VDE), Vanguard Consumer Discretionary (VCR), and S&P 500 (SPY) over the last 5 years. Consumer Discretionary ETF has been the strongest performer relative to SPY, while both Communication Services and Energy ETFs have lagged by a significant margin.

In times of higher inflation, we believe that the performance of the Consumer Discretionary ETF should narrow down to the general stock market performance of S&P 500, Communication Services ETF should remain somewhat stable and narrow up its performance to the general S&P 500, while Energy ETF should come up from negative territory over the last 5 years and outperform other industries.

Given that we have been recently facing historically high prices of fixed income assets with an example of US 10-Y Treasury yield of less than 1% in 2020 and record highs of major domestic stock market indexes, we anticipate a positive correlation of prices of both fixed-income assets and equities of previously mentioned industries. Now, as we have discussed how we see potential rising inflation as an imminent threat to the performance of this CEF, we will take a look at the U.S. CPI forecast of an asset management powerhouse like PIMCO.

(Source: PIMCO Europe)

According to the figure above, we have been facing the core U.S. CPI YoY growth in the range of 1% - 2.5% over the last 5 years. In general, any major central bank in developed economies like the ECB for example would like to have an inflation rate of around 2%. Therefore it makes a lot of sense that the Fed has not decided to raise interest rates by a significant margin over the last couple of years, given that core CPI was below 2%.

The Fed has also reported its own prediction back in February 2021, when the U.S. CPI might break the 2% target level:

“We are just being honest about the challenge,” Powell told lawmakers when asked about Fed projections that inflation will remain at or below the central bank’s 2% target through 2023. (Source: Reuters)

In addition, Analysts from PIMCO Europe predict that both core and headline U.S. CPI should reach around 2% by the end of 2022. Nevertheless, they have reported that the unique economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic create a higher degree of uncertainty in their outlook.

“But it remains the case that this is a very different economic cycle, coming out of a recession driven by lockdowns and voluntary social distancing rather than underlying economic and financial strains, and there is a higher than usual amount of uncertainty in the outlook. But it remains the case that this is a very different economic cycle, coming out of a recession driven by lockdowns and voluntary social distancing rather than underlying economic and financial strains, and there is a higher than usual amount of uncertainty in the outlook.” (Source: PIMCO Europe)

To sum it up, we do not fear that any kind of modest lower single-digit inflation over a longer period of time should have any kind of significant negative impact on the performance of this CEF. What we are concerned about is the potential supply chains, logistics, energy, or any kind of series of unpredictable shocks (f.i., shortage of semiconductor chips globally, Colonial pipeline cyberattack), which could create double-digit inflation peaks over a longer period of time.

That way both equities and fixed-income assets would most likely crash, while global central banks would face some imminent pressure to adopt a hawkish monetary policy. Therefore, we believe that shareholders of this CEF would most likely experience some significant short-term market price volatility and even perhaps a major correction.

Historical Performance

Over the last year, NAV and market price have managed to return back over $7 per share and are now closer to the pre-pandemic levels. Nonetheless, our readers should keep in mind that last year, during the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this CEF reached a bottom of $3.88 on March 23, 2020, or down more than 45% within a month.

Therefore it is important for our readers to keep a long-term investment view (over 10 years), when they are looking to invest in any kind of mutual funds, ETFs, or CEFs. Unfortunately, many investors lose their long-term sight when unexpected shocks trigger sharp sell-offs in their portfolios.

According to the figure above, HIX has beaten by a wide margin of more than 14 percentage points, both iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond (EMHY) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG). We have decided to use particular ETFs as their performance correlates to the underlying benchmarks of this CEF - Barclays Capital U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global.

If we expand the time horizon to the last 5 years, then HIX has outperformed HYG by 31 percentage points and EMHY by 36.7 percentage points. Now, we would like to check the performance of HIX compared to its closest peers among CEFs.

According to the figure above, HIX has been somewhere in the middle compared to the total return performance of its closest peers. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS) and PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) have outperformed HIX by 5.7 percentage points and 1.8 percentage points, respectively. On the other hand, both First Trust High-Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income (AWF) have underperformed HIX by approximately 1.6 percentage points.

If we expand the time horizon to the last 5 years, then HIX has been the second-best performer and falling behind only Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies.

(Source: Legg Mason)

According to the figure above, HIX has been trading at a deep discount to NAV of more than 8% between June-July 2020. However, it has been recovering ever since and has even managed to return to premium to NAV over the last month. Right now it trades at a premium to NAV of 1.82% as of May 26, 2021. In our view, potential investors who are looking to buy this CEF or to increase their current position might consider waiting for any kind of unjustified stock market sell-off that could lead this CEF to trade back to a discount to NAV of more than 8%.

Distributions

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

According to the figure above, the monthly distribution has remained steady at $0.0490 per share since March 2020. Right now this CEF offers a forward distribution rate (market price) of 8.10% as of 05/26/2021. Basically, the last time this CEF changed the amount of a monthly distribution was back in February 2020, when it decided to increase it from $0.0485 to $0.0490 per share. We like the fact that this CEF has been able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic store so well over the last 15 months. Now the question is whether it was capable of making any actual returns or monthly distributions that came out of the return of capital.

(Source: CEF Connect)

According to the figure above, the monthly distribution has been structured as $0.0434 per share arising from investment income, while $0.0056 per share has been a return of capital over the last 13 out of 15 months. That makes up approximately 11.5% of a total monthly distribution, which is not so bad given the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In our eyes, this CEF has really shown resiliency and proven itself to generate income and even return a steady monthly distribution during turbulent times.

Unfortunately, we could not find the most recent annual report, as this CEF uses April 30 for the end of the fiscal year. We anticipate that Legg Mason might publish it over the coming weeks. Therefore, we will perform an analysis of changes in net assets later this year when we will do a follow-up article on HIX.

Conclusion

We would like to keep the NEUTRAL outlook even though this CEF has managed to recover its initial losses over the last 15 months. We believe that we are facing a unique time in our most recent history of financial markets when we have, on the one hand, quite inflated prices of equities and fixed-income securities, and on the other hand, the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, potential inflation shocks, and geopolitical tensions as well. We would prefer to see a slightly clearer picture of what might happen in the near future before we decide to lift our outlook to BUY.

Nonetheless, based on our analysis this CEF should be able to weather a normal period of higher inflation quite well. However, we are concerned about the unpredictable shocks we have been experiencing over the last year, which could have a devastating impact on our financial markets and the particular fixed-income securities in the investment portfolio of HIX. In terms of key short-term risks, investors should consider the following: (1) worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic in emerging countries, (2) unexpected inflation shocks or global supply chain disruptions, and (3) a potential decrease of the monthly distribution.