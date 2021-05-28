The Regulators' Aggressive Credit Market Stance

Photo by Denisfilm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Fed’s aggressive increase in its share of the supply of credit took on a new dimension with its proposal to add a standing repo facility (SRF) to the existing structure of credit markets, discussed here.

The short-run impact on stock and bond markets should be a reduction in long-term interest rates. The long-term effect will be a reduction in the productivity of the economy due to inefficient government allocation of investment funds. The article explains how this process unfolds.

What is a repo and why does it matter?

What are the Fed’s plans for the repo market?

What is an SRF?

How does the SRF affect credit markets?

How does the SRF affect monetary policy?

How is the Fed limiting the capacity of credit markets to manage their own affairs without government intervention?

The markets for short-term credit are moving steadily from private to public hands - both the cost of credit and the amount of credit. Individual federal regulators now provide the markets with very explicit advice as well. A swarm of regulator comments, indicative of regulators' newly aggressive market activism, have set a different tone. For example, most recently, regulators have warned against the adoption of credit-sensitive replacements for LIBOR, here.

Regulators are clear about what private markets should not do. But provide no ideas about what they ought to do. If nobody within the regulatory dialog rethinks her position, the Fed may create a vacuum within private sector credit market leadership that forces the Fed to manage an ever-greater share of the supply side of the credit market.

What is a repo and why is it important?

A repurchase agreement (repo) is a very short-term (usually overnight) Treasury collateralized debt. Its conflicting dual purposes are discussed here.

Since the Fed created the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) – a version of the repo that the Fed would like to use as a replacement for LIBOR, the repo has carried a very heavy burden:

Repo transactions that price the Fed’s reserves injected into the banking system to stimulate economic growth or to retard inflation are priced by the repo rate. The repo is a monetary policy tool.

The short-term yield curve in credit markets that provide indexes for pricing both non-market credits such as credit card debt and highly liquid derivative instruments – Eurodollar futures and OTC interest rate swaps – may be based on SOFR soon. The repo has become a way of deciding the shape of the yield curve.

SRF and Fed credit market regulatory policy

The LIBOR replacement situation is coming apart. At the governmental level, regulators have overstepped their historical limits – monetary policy and bank regulation – telling private markets what and how to issue, borrow, and invest in new short-term debt. Sample regulator proscription may be found here. Coupled with a collapse in the liquidity of term debt markets outside the overnight market, the Fed share of credit markets is exploding. The Fed has gone past simple recommendations to consider Fed direct intrusion into market structure. See the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility proposal here.

Private sector passivity

The private sector has taken no action to repair the collapsing structure of the short-term credit market, contenting itself with a competition to provide mathematical algorithms to manipulate an inadequate number of term debt transactions to produce an index to be used for credit risk pricing.

But how can mathematical manipulation of quotations from an illiquid market produce a number to serve as a basis for the settlement of the world’s most liquid market, Eurodollar futures? The whole discussion smacks of scholastic philosopher angelology – “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?” If transaction prices feeding a mathematical algorithm are not liquid enough to reflect the market’s consensus opinion of credit conditions, mathematical manipulation will not change that.

Perhaps most bizarre, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), a private committee appointed by the Fed, has endorsed a CME Group proposal to use futures to be included in a mathematical formula to estimate the spot index. Futures are financial instruments that forecast future spot market prices when appropriately designed. Think about that for a moment.

Is it a good thing that futures traders will need to use the complicated math ultimately chosen to determine a SOFR - or an illiquid term rate-based spot market index to calculate the expected price of a futures contract – when this index depends recursively on the futures price itself? It makes me dizzy.

Higher math is not the answer to credit risk pricing. How will more mathematics help determine the expected price of credit? Could the process of pricing credit be any more obscure and opaque? Could it be any further removed from the already difficult objective of forming a market consensus judgment of future credit conditions?

The Fed’s joint management of monetary policy and credit market conditions

There are two classic errors in the Fed’s policy stance concerning the regulation of short-term credit markets.

Mission creep. Monetary policy measures intended to combat COVID-19 economic weakness are becoming permanent changes in the short-term credit market structure.

No exit strategy. The Fed’s proposed measures have no use-by date. They will likely become permanent.

The Fed’s standing repo facility (SRF)

The SRF is a Fed facility that limits the possible decline in the repo rate and also the possible rise, through credit provision at the upper limit and credit withdrawal at the lower limit of the Fed's intended range of repo variation.

The SRF is an example of growing federal replacement of the functions of private commercial banks and non-bank financial market institutions. This federal intervention in the financial market process will necessarily reduce the capacity of market-driven organizations like commercial banks, broker-dealers, and exchanges to survive later financial crises.

The process increases the share of government financing available to politically blessed borrowers and reduces credit availability to the most productive investors. The ultimate results:

An increasingly government-managed economy.

A weakened financial market private sector.

This is doubtless not the outcome the Fed desires. But market intervention is government investment decision-making otherwise characterized. That the SRF is contemplated during our rapid recovery from the COVID-19 crisis is evidence that these activist policies are not band-aids and training wheels. They are parts of a plan to permanently increase the federal government's share of the nation’s financial market structure.

The Fed’s activist policies all have a central failing. They reverse the intentions of the post-financial Crisis Dodd-Frank-inspired regulations. Dodd-Frank sought to enhance the private sector's capacity to manage its own risks. Dodd-Frank focused on financial institutions and markets (Systemically Important Financial Institutions, (SIFI)) in a less proactive mode. Instead of simply bailing out the threatened institutions, the Fed insisted that SIFIs adjust their operations to better manage risk. Perhaps most interesting was the Fed requirement that the regulated institutions submit Living Wills (institutions’ description of how they would manage their own risks during their own insolvency resulting from market malfunction).

The standing repo facility distorts financial markets and ultimately drives the entire market toward Fed-sourced overnight funding. These are some of the specific negatives of Fed activism:

Creates incentives for financial market participants to take more risk. Private markets will see the SRF as a risk insurance policy, creating a moral hazard.

Discourages market provision of investments that protect borrowers from market volatility. If the Fed guarantees market stability, why provide investments that protect customers from the volatility that the Fed won’t permit?

Even private market credit risky instruments will underprice risk

The markets will no longer price expected credit costs assuming that price will ration availability. They will expect the government to ration the amount of credit at the fixed price government low-rate target. Thus, credit markets themselves will stop forecasting credit market conditions when they trade term instruments. Instead, lenders and investors will reduce the length of time that they are willing to offer a given rate. Thus, indexes purporting to add a credit risk component to SOFR will understate the risk premium.

Derivatives markets in short-term rates will dry up

Ameribor and Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY), two of the multitude of proposed indexes using math to replace term LIBOR (credit instrument-based indexes) will undershoot the market forecast of credit risk because of market anticipation of Fed intervention. The market will be driven into a tight overnight window. Derivatives instruments designed to hedge interest rate risks that no longer matter will fall into disuse.

When the Fed limits the ability of markets to use price to pay for greater future risk, the markets will have no alternative but to limit the amount of future risk they take. Thus, all borrowers, among them consumers, will be driven into the overnight markets.

Monetary policy and financial institution risk management will all be centered in a single number, the overnight repo rate. The Fed and a growing number of Fed-protected private sources will be the sole source of credit.

Greater risk throughout the economy will immediately be translated into more expansive monetary policy since the Fed’s monetary policy instrument and its LIBOR replacement will become a single rate.

Fed market intervention weakens private saver/investor incentive to form the capacity to manage the investment process unaided. Over time this federal involvement will feed upon itself. The market’s capacity to facilitate risk management and access to liquid financial instruments and healthy financial institutions that can function unaided in the crisis will evaporate like morning fog.

Conclusion

The primary adverse effects on the functioning of capital markets will be:

Market participants will desert term debt markets including the nascent SOFR-based term rate markets that the Fed has sponsored.

Market participant incentives to provide interest rate protection to borrowers will disappear.

The institutions (commercial banks, government securities dealers, exchanges, clearing firms) that the Fed identified will be less incentivized to reduce their own interest rate risk profile.

The effect of the failure of the private sector to provide capital to support investment will be growing government management of the process of capital accumulation. Government priorities will replace productivity as the primary purpose of capital formation.

The Powell Fed has shown historically low concern for the unanticipated effects of government intervention in financial markets. If the past is a guide, the result will be a new financial market collapse.