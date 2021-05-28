Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) attracted some ire after the chief financial officer (and president) stated that the freeze was a financial windfall. However, basic economic theory would tell you that the way to put an end to such events is to allow those kinds of comments to get a full airing. Once people know that there is a lot of money to be made, then competitors will jump right in to lower the price of the commodity.

As long as anyone believes in free markets, then there are going to be times of excess market. As more than one astute observer noted, free markets are among the worst choices one can make except for all the other choices (too many Winston Churchills out there). Free markets can be very messy as above-average prices and profits can exist for some time. But there never has been a better mechanism to deal with excess profits than free markets.

This past winter freeze is looked at as a one-time event. So maybe not everyone will dive in for an anticipated big freeze next winter. But the general principle of many commodity industries still operates just fine. So if profits begin to look enticing in the oil and gas industry, then expect "everyone and their brother" to jump in to try and make money. That signifies market tops and the start of the next down part of the industry cycle. Right now though the industry has had several years of poor profits. So it is very unlikely that anyone will be looking to start an oil and gas company for a while unless they have considerable industry experience. That is probably darn good news for investors in oil and gas.

"But Comstock was already ramping up production in anticipation that natural gas prices would increase, and now finds itself benefiting from what it described as "super-premium prices" of "anywhere from" $15 per thousand cubic feet to as much as $179 per thousand cubic feet."

Source: Home Page Top Stories February 2021.

Comstock already had decent production and many natural gas producers increase production for the winter (especially when it comes to older wells). Comstock was able to avoid a lot of winter problems that plagued some Texas producers and utilities to ship natural gas at great prices during the freeze.

Some of the market has focused on the lack of stock market recognition of the cash influx as prices remained fairly steady. But that cash influx is really as good or better than a secondary stock offering. Many of these companies made 9 figures (as in hundreds of millions of dollars). So even if the market treats the first-quarter events as a one-time non-repeating situation, then the market is likely to recognize managements who handle the investment of that cash influx wisely in the future. Therefore, that first quarter cash inflow is likely to result in a permanent future earnings upgrade for many companies. All that is needed is some time to properly invest the cash influx and patience on the part of investors.

Source: Comstock Resources February 2021, Corporate Presentation

Comstock Resources was already using the improved balance sheet to further reduce expenses as shown above. Leverage is highly unlikely to go where it was in the past as the company teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Instead, the first quarter is likely to produce a once-in-a-decade cash boost. The immediate beneficiary of that cash boost is likely to be a reduction in the revolving credit facility balance.

Source: Comstock Resources February 2021, Corporate Presentation

This company clearly has some of the lowest costs in the industry. So it is likely making decent money at current natural gas prices. That may well enable management to decide to put some of that first-quarter cash influx to investing in more wells in this fiscal year. There are clearly a few competitors shown above that will not expand more at current natural gas prices.

The opposition to that line of thinking is that not all of the competitors shown above are dry gas producers. Therefore, some of them will be looking at the prices received for the liquids production to decide if they should increase production. That may or may not benefit Comstock Resources long term. It depends upon the total industry effect of these decisions.

Investors need to remember that the last natural gas cycle (particularly the down part of the cycle) was very unusual. The down part of the cycle was extended by several years during the rapid expansion of the unconventional business in the United States. That rapid growth is not expected in the future. Therefore, the natural gas industry is likely to return to a more normal cyclical pattern.

However, Mr. Market remembers the pain of one "down year" after another. In fact, the way the stocks are acting, that may be all Mr. Market remembers. Therefore, this could be a very good time for small investors to initiate positions in some very low cost producers.

One of the things about market bottoms is the absence of foolish money financing anything in sight. Unlike the market headlines, good deals are still getting done in the oil and gas industry. For example the Rice Brothers have returned to running EQT after selling their company near a market top. EQT (EQT) recently gobbled up some Chevron (CVX) properties and had no trouble financing the purchase. Similarly significant parts of the old Raging River (OTC:RRENF) management team took over operations at Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) while selling a considerable amount of stock to finance a purchase from Cenovus Energy (CVE) (and the resulting capital requirements). If anything, industry insiders now consider this a favorable time to get back into the industry.

The Future

Jerry Jones who owns the Dallas Cowboys is the majority stockholder in this company. He is very likely to keep a close eye on finances to make sure this company does not repeat its past. The debt market is beginning to notice that commitment.

There have been comments that the stocks in this industry did not really respond to the one-time cash inflow. But that is good news for investors looking for a bargain position in the industry. Extra cash should lead to faster earnings growth one way or another along with stronger balance sheet ratios. Those permanent improvements will be recognized by the market as long as the investor has some patience.

In the meantime, the natural gas industry remains at least in balance with industry activity still relatively low. The previous ebullience that marked the last market top seems to be a distant memory. As long as the over-optimism remains a distant memory, the prospects for these stocks look pretty good.