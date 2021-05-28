Photo by Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and their high distribution yield of almost 10%, my previous article highlighted a rather obscure problem that effectively left their distributions on borrowed time. Since publication, their situation has worsened with management now drawing attention to this previously buried problem and thus it now seems that a distribution suspension is essentially unavoidable. This article provides an expanded follow-up analysis of their recent financial results, relevant events and ability to reinstate their distributions in the future, which sadly appears very questionable.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their results for the first quarter of 2021, they appear to have seen a rather lackluster start to the year with their operating cash flow being down 23.06% year on year given their result of $23.2m falling well short of their $30.2m during the start of 2020. Admittedly this has been weighed down considerably by their working capital movements but even if these are removed, their underlying operating cash flow was still down 6.32% year on year to $21.2m versus $22.6m during the first quarter of 2020.

This disappointing financial performance still falls well short of their equivalent operating cash flow excluding working capital movements before the Covid-19 pandemic of $40.8m during the first quarter of 2019. Their accrual-based financial results such as adjusted EBITDA tell essentially the same story and thus indicate that they are yet to see a recovery despite economic conditions improving during the end of 2020 and start of 2021.

Even though this rather lackluster performance is disappointing, it still left their distribution coverage at a very strong 354.09% but as readers of my previous article may remember, the bigger issue right now is actually the terms of their partnership agreement. Whilst their previous fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement highlighted that they only paid half of their preferred distributions, they only have now expanded this commentary to confirm what my previous article happened to highlight, as per the quote included below.

“The indenture governing the 2025 parent company notes restricts NRP from paying more than one-half of the quarterly distribution on the preferred units in cash if NRP's consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x, and as of March 31, 2021, NRP's leverage ratio was 4.5x.” “Under the terms of the partnership agreement, if NRP’s consolidated leverage ratio remains above 3.75x into 2022 and NRP remains unable to redeem any outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units, NRP would be required to temporarily suspend distributions on its common units until the leverage ratio drops below 3.75x and the outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units are redeemed.”

-Natural Resource Partners First Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement.

It was positive to see management finally bring attention to the fact that their common distributions are facing an imminent suspension since their leverage ratio is well above the allowable limits. Although they have still skipped over the fact buried within their SEC filings that their unpaid preferred distributions are accruing at a staggering 12% per annum, as per the quote included below.

“Distributions on the outstanding PIK units will accrue and accumulate at 12% per year until such PIK units are redeemed.”

-Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K.

This creates a scary situation that as subsequently discussed, further inhibits their ability to sufficiently deleverage and thus reinstate their common distributions. It was also alarming to see that they are expecting their leverage will increase throughout the second quarter of 2021, as per the quote included below.

“NRP expects its leverage ratio to continue to rise through the second quarter of 2021 and then begin a sustained long-term decline as NRP continues to pay down debt.”

-Natural Resource Partners First Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement (previously linked).

This does not paint a good picture for their thus-far lackluster earnings recovery, especially given the way that they expect their leverage ratio to decline due to paying down debt and not recovering earnings, which implies that there is little to no recovery on the horizon. Since they are now expecting their leverage ratio to increase during the second quarter of 2021, it would require a miracle recovery during the second half of 2021 to see its full-year result decline from the current 4.50 to sufficiently beneath 3.75 to restart their preferred distributions. This means that the upcoming complete suspension of their common distributions is now essentially unavoidable, thereby leaving the question of whether they will be reinstated in the future.

Whilst they seem hopeful that their leverage will begin a sustained long-term decline following the second quarter of 2021, this is actually difficult to imagine when digging under the surface. Despite promoting themselves as a “diversified natural resource company” on their website, their earnings tell a completely different story with their coal business segment contributing essentially all of their earnings, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that even before the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic turmoil, their adjusted EBITDA was already steadily declining every year and thus paints a very dark picture of their ability to deleverage. There are two elements to their leverage ratio with the first one obviously being their debt, whilst the other part remains their adjusted EBITDA and with this coming under sustained pressure it does not bode well for their leverage ratio to begin a sustained long-term decline.

Whilst they may continue reducing their debt as management has claimed, the world is quickly moving against the thermal coal that comprised approximately half their coal revenues during the first quarter of 2021. This will most likely see their downwards trending adjusted EBITDA continue and thus ultimately means that their debt target will keep moving across time and get lower and lower, thereby extending their deleveraging timeline.

Not to mention the fact that their downwards trending earnings would naturally impede their cash generation and thus ability to even reduce their debt. This means that there is a very real possibility that their current leverage ratio of 4.50 will not fall beneath 3.75 for quite a long length of time and thus their unpaid preferred distributions will continue growing rapidly, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

Since their unpaid distributions accrue at 12% per annum, they grow rapidly and the bigger that they grow, the bigger and more toxic their capital structure becomes with the risk that they become an insurmountable hurdle. It should be remembered that they have to reduce their debt to not just slightly under 3.75 but actually ensure that they still have sufficient cash on hand to meet their subsequently discussed following debt maturities and unpaid preferred distributions. When these variables are combined with their melting earnings from thermal coal, it now appears that their ability to ever reinstate their common distributions is very questionable with an analysis of their financial position required to provide further insights.

Image Source: Author.

One bright spot during the first quarter of 2021 was seeing that they managed to reduce their debt balance slightly but obviously, this barely moves the needle. Even if their adjusted EBITDA of $105m from 2020 does not melt away further in the future, if they are to reduce their current leverage ratio of 4.50 to beneath 3.75, they would have to reduce their debt from its current level of $455m to $393m. This amounts to a reduction of $62m and whilst their relatively large cash balance of $97m may be seen as a savior, when examining their liquidity the situation is not quite so clear.

Image Source: Author.

Even though their leverage has already been touched on previously via their all-important leverage ratio, their overall leverage still requires closer attention with my standardized methodology since it allows for comparisons across my library of analysis. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA decreased during the first quarter of 2021 to 3.27 versus its previous result of 3.69, their leverage still remains high since all three of their other financial metrics remained static. Even if they were not facing this unique problem, their high leverage would still impede their ability to sustain their distributions and invest elsewhere to mitigate the loss of their thermal coal earnings.

Image Source: Author.

On the surface, their liquidity is technically strong with current and cash ratios of 1.79 and 1.50 respectively, which had not materially changed during the first quarter of 2021. The issue only arises with their debt maturity profile that currently restricts their timeline to deleverage, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

Since they have already repaid $16.7m of their 2021 debt maturities during the first quarter they only have $22.7m maturing during the remainder of the year. This means that in order to reduce their debt by the previously mentioned $62m, they will have to wait to repay the entire $39.4m that is maturing during 2022. After this point, they could possibly restart their common distributions but there are still a few caveats to consider that ultimately make this outcome very questionable.

By this stage at the end of 2022, my calculations place their total unpaid and accrued preferred distributions at $58m, which will have to be repaid first before reinstating their common distributions. Apart from these they still face a further $30m of preferred distributions during each of the following years plus 2023 will see another $39.4m of debt maturities. Whether they are generating sufficient free cash flow in order to meet all of these obligations let alone provide any common distributions to their unitholders is very questionable given the dark outlook for their thermal coal-reliant earnings. Not to mention that if their earnings continue melting away as previously discussed, it would take even longer to meet their leverage ratio target and thus further impedes this timeline that gets compounded by their unpaid preferred units accruing 12% interest per annum.

It should also be remembered that when looking slightly further ahead they stand to see a very large $300m debt maturity awaiting in 2025 that awaits as a proverbial iceberg that risks sinking their distributions once again, even if they are reinstated beforehand. Their primary hope to avoid this grim situation would be to refinance their debt but given the current rise of ESG investing and the dark long-term outlook for thermal coal, it could prove very difficult. This ultimately means that ironically their debt maturity profile seems too slow in the short-term but then too fast in the medium-term.

Conclusion

Whilst their distributions were already risky, it now seems that a complete suspension is essentially unavoidable. Due to their significant reliance upon thermal coal for their earnings, they are in a race against time to reduce their leverage sufficiently before their rapidly accruing unpaid preferred distributions become insurmountable.

Even if they manage to save their distributions following 2021, the long-term outlook for thermal coal is not bright and thus could see this become a reoccurring problem. Following their lackluster performance thus far into 2020 and an outlook from management that frankly speaking, seems to indicate little to no recovery, I will now be downgrading my rating from neutral to bearish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Natural Resource Partners’ Q1 2021 10-Q, 2020 10-K (previously linked) and 2018 10-K SEC Filings as well as Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.