Photo by maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTCPK:ALBHF) [241:HK] from Bullish to Neutral.

Alibaba Health's stock price has decreased by -23% from HK$26.35 as of February 9, 2021 to HK$20.25 as of May 27, 2021, following my prior article on the stock which was published on February 10, 2021.

Alibaba Health's top line and bottom line for FY 2021 (YE March 31) were below expectations, and a key contributing factor was the revenue growth slowdown in 2H FY 2021. The strong growth in lower-margin prescription drugs sales was another reason for Alibaba Health's lower-than-expected FY 2021 earnings, and this could continue to be a drag on its future profitability.

On the positive side of things, online medical & healthcare services is showing signs of being a significant growth driver for Alibaba Health in the long term, with its new app breaking the one million MAU (Monthly Active User) mark.

Alibaba Health currently trades at 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, which I think is fair compared with its peers. In my opinion, a Neutral rating is appropriate for Alibaba Health's shares.

Investors can trade directly in Alibaba Health's Hong Kong-listed shares with Interactive Brokers, Fidelity or other brokerages offering access to major Asian stock markets. Note that the three-month average daily trading value of Alibaba Health's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was as high as $75 million, but Alibaba Health's OTC shares are much less liquid with a three-month average daily trading value of approximately $100,000.

FY 2021 Results Below Expectations With Second-Half Slowdown In The Spotlight

Alibaba Health recently reported the company's FY 2021 (YE March 31) financial results on May 25, 2021. The company's stock price subsequently fell by -6% from HK$21.85 as of May 25, 2021 to HK$20.60 as of May 26, 2021 post-results announcement. This is largely attributable to the fact that Alibaba Health's recent full-year FY 2021 financial performance failed to meet market expectations.

On the surface, Alibaba Health's financial numbers look good. Its revenue grew by +62% YoY from RMB9,596 million in FY 2020 to RMB15,518 million in FY 2021, while its adjusted net profit almost tripled from RMB211 million to RMB631 million over the same period.

Reconciliation Between Alibaba Health's Headline Net Profit And Adjusted Net Profit

Source: Alibaba Health's FY 2021 Results Announcement

However, Alibaba Health's FY 2021 top line and adjusted net profit came in -7% and -15% below sell-side analysts' consensus FY 2021 revenue and earnings estimates, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data. This was mainly driven by slower revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2021, and a higher sales mix of lower-margin prescription drugs (detailed in the next section of this article) which was a drag on the company's overall profitability.

Alibaba Health's top line expansion was +53% YoY in 2H FY 2021, as compared to a YoY revenue growth of +74% in 1H FY 2021. Specifically, the pharmaceutical direct sales business segment, which contributed 85% of Alibaba Health's total sales in FY 2021, saw its YoY revenue growth slow from +76% in 1H FY 2021 to +53% in 2H FY 2021. Sales growth for the company's second largest segment, the pharmaceutical e-commerce platform business (13% of FY 2021 revenue), also went down from +71% YoY in the first half of fiscal 2021 to +65% YoY in the second half of fiscal 2021.

With the coronavirus pandemic being brought under control in Mainland China (daily COVID-19 cases has been well below 50 for the past three months), it is likely that demand for online pharmaceutical products & services in the country has normalized to be closer to pre-pandemic levels. This is evidenced by the revenue growth slowdown for 2H FY 2021 (October 1, 2020 to Mar 31, 2021) vis-a-vis 1H FY 2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020).

Notably, sell-side analysts are now forecasting that Alibaba Health's revenue growth will slow from +62% in FY 2021 to +55% and +56% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. I think that this is reasonable, taking into account the company's weaker-than-expected financial performance in 2H 2021, and the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in China.

Prescription Drugs Sales Growth Is Negative For The Company's Overall Profitability

Another key reason for Alibaba Health's below-expectations earnings is the company's sales mix which negatively affected its gross profit margin. Alibaba Health's FY 2021 gross profit margin remained relatively unchanged at 23.3%, while its gross profit margin contracted by -90% basis points YoY from 21.9% in 2H FY 2020 to 21.0% in 2H FY 2021.

In the company's FY 2021 results announcement, Alibaba Health disclosed that "the significant growth of prescription drug business with lower gross profit margin" was a drag on its overall profitability. The company's other product categories include "OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products" in its results announcement, and these other products should have higher gross profit margins than prescription drugs.

At the company's FY 2021 earnings call on May 26, 2021 (transcript and audio recording not publicly available), Alibaba Health guided that the strong growth momentum for prescription drugs should be maintained for the foreseeable future. At the same time, the company also acknowledged that the gross profit margin for prescription drugs is expected to be on a gradual decline going forward, because the pricing for prescription drugs is influenced by doctors, rather than consumers (unlike OTC drugs or nutritional supplements).

In other words, the positive operating leverage effects (rising revenue on fixed operating cost base) for Alibaba Health could be offset by the increased sales contribution of lower-margin prescription drugs in the future. Sell-side analysts see Alibaba Health's overall gross profit margin narrowing from 23.3% in FY 2020 to 23.0% in FY 2021, which is appropriate based on management guidance with regards to the growth and profitability outlook for prescription drugs.

Long-Term Growth Potential Of Medical & Healthcare Services Is A Bright Spot

Although Alibaba Health's FY 2021 results were disappointing, the long-term growth potential of the company's medical & healthcare services is a bright spot in my opinion.

Medical & healthcare services only contributed 2% of Alibaba Health's FY 2021 revenue, but Alibaba Health's new medical & healthcare services app "Dr. Deer" has seen significant growth since the app's official launch in September 2020. As of end-FY 2021, the "Dr. Deer" app boasts monthly active users in excess of a million and 180,000 daily consultations, in just six months of the app's introduction. In contrast, the market leader in China's online medical & healthcare services market, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCPK:PANHF) [1833:HK], saw 72.62 million monthly active users and 903,000 daily consultations in 2020.

In terms of revenue contribution and a comparison with the market leader, it is clear that there is a long growth runway for Alibaba Health's medical & healthcare services business, and the company is just getting started. As a validation of the management's confidence in its medical & healthcare services business, Alibaba Health highlighted at the company's recent FY 2021 results briefing that a monthly active user base of 10 million for the "Dr. Deer" app is within reach in time to come, after it exceeded one million monthly active users by March 2021.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Alibaba Health trades at 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, according to its stock price of HK$20.25 as of May 27, 2021. Separately, market consensus expects Alibaba Health to achieve sales growth of +55% and +56% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively as highlighted earlier.

Alibaba Health is justified in trading at a premium to Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited based on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples, since its expected revenue growth rates for the next two years are much faster. But the differences between Alibaba Health and JD Health International Inc (OTCPK:JDHIF) (OTCPK:JDHIY) [6688:HK] are not as significant. Alibaba Health is valued by the market at a slight discount to JD Health, although Alibaba Health's forecasted sales growth is faster than that of JD Health.

Alibaba Health's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One-Year Revenue Growth JD Health International Inc 9.3 +42% +46% Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited 7.8 +32% +34%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In summary, I see Alibaba Health as fairly valued now. Alibaba Health's growth momentum is expected to slow in the next two years, and its valuation discount as compared to its closest peer JD Health is not that wide to justify a Buy rating.

The key risk factors for Alibaba Health are slower-than-expected revenue growth due to demand for online pharmaceutical products & services normalizing post-pandemic, weaker-than-expected profitability with a larger-than-expected increase in the sales contribution of pharmaceutical drugs, and a failure to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in online medical & healthcare services.