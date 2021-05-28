Photo by J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The European telecoms sector remains an underperformer, and one stock that has been particularly hard hit is Telefonica (NYSE:TEF). The market capitalization of the Madrid-based multinational is currently still more than a quarter less than immediately before the pandemic sell-off started, representing a significantly bigger discount to many of its rivals.

Telefonica now trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4, a much lower multiple than the European sector average of 16.1. Its forward dividend yield of 7.5% also compares favourably to the sector average of 5.2%. And that is in spite of growing evidence for an improving operating outlook, which is being underpinned by the receding impact of the pandemic and recent transformative deals.

Major Transformation

Telefonica has moved aggressively to reposition itself in the new telecoms environment, and is in the middle of a multi-year transformation. In a bid to reduce indebtedness, improve its competitive standing and capture new growth opportunities, it has sought a major overhaul of its business to simplify its focus and concentrate its limited resources in its most profitable markets.

Major transformative deals are nearing completion, including the divestiture of its Telxius tower division to American Tower (AMT) and the merger of its UK mobile network with Virgin Media's cable and broadband business. Both deals unlock significant hidden value in the group, reducing financial leverage at the parent company level. They also demonstrate that the group as a whole is valued at less than the sum of its parts.

The Virgin Media merger was provisionally cleared by the UK competition watchdog in April this year. Virgin Media's combination with O2 will strengthen the combined company's convergent position and is expected to achieve £540 million (~$770 million) worth of cost synergies. The 50/50 joint venture is expected to generate around £5.7 billion (~$8.1 billion) in net cash proceeds for Telefonica. That said, the deconsolidation of its UK operations would also reduce the group's reported OIBDA and lessen the benefit to its leverage ratios.

Meanwhile, the sale of its Telxius tower unit will further reduce net debt by €4.6 billion (~$5.6 billion). Telefonica's divestiture of its phone masts business contrasts with the strategy of the other big European players. Vodafone (VOD), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and Orange (ORAN) are not willing to completely part ways with their tower assets.

Its rivals may be willing to float their passive infrastructure business as a separate unit, or consider a partnership with another big operator, but they still want to retain some control at the end of the day. There are certain risks to being a lessee rather than an owner-operator, including control over its network rollout and the possibility of higher costs in the future. Telefonica will also be losing a fast-growing and highly valued asset, causing some critics to compare the divestiture to selling the family silver.

On the other hand, Telefonica clearly sees this as an attractive asset management opportunity. With the deal valuing the tower assets at 30.5 times its pro forma OBIDAaL, Telefonica has achieved a much higher valuation than many recent transactions, as well as the IPO of Vodafone's Vantage Towers in March this year. A higher valuation gives Telefonica more cash to reinvest into more profitable areas, and potentially makes it a better way to unlock value.

Scale

Telefonica, which had often been criticized for spreading itself too thinly across too many markets, is now currently focused on only four countries: Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. As the incumbent telecoms provider in Spain, Telefonica is the market leader for both the fixed-line and the mobile markets.

In Brazil, it is the largest mobile operator with a market share of 32.9%, and has plans to further entrench its position though a proposed acquisition and three-way split of Oi's mobile assets with Brazil's other top 3 wireless network operators. It is also the second largest mobile operator in both Germany and the UK. As a top 2 provider in all of its core markets, the company should have the necessary scale to compete effectively against its smaller rivals.

These four core markets generate roughly 80% of the group's revenues and 90% of its OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization - a similar metric to EBITDA which Telefonica prefers to use).

Improving Outlook

The operating environment is improving too. Recent results revealed green shoots of recovery. The decline in revenues has continued to narrow, with organic revenues down 1.3% in Q1 2021, despite tough comparables in Q1 2020 when there was very little impact from Covid. Meanwhile, the trend in organic OIBDA turned positive, with the profitability metric up 0.3% in Q1 2021 against the same period last year.

Going forward, there are a number of positive drivers. Roaming revenues, its biggest Covid-19 impact, should soon recover as the impact of the pandemic recedes and foreign travel recovers. Improving trading momentum since the latter half of 2020, particularly from Germany, points to a robust recovery from its pandemic lows.

There are also signs that the revenue recovery from the pandemic is driven by strong demand for super-fast connectivity and new digital services, which are some of the most lucrative areas of growth. And although competition remains fierce in nearly all of its markets, there are some indications that pricing pressures are beginning to ease, particularly in Spain. The churn rate has also been steadily falling and is currently near historical lows in most markets, as the operator has moved to attract and retain higher-value customers.

A new regulatory approach in Europe may also be about to come to play, as the recent annulment of the European Commission's 2016 decision to block Hutchison's proposed takeover of O2 in the UK suggests the EU may be about to become more open to industry consolidation. The assumption that markets need four mobile networks to ensure competition is clearly being questioned, especially when some other big markets, including the US and China, only have three main operators.

In a bid to accelerate the pace of digitization and improve productivity in the bloc, regulators may be about to shift their focus away from consumer prices towards infrastructure investment and network quality. A 180-degree turn in the regulatory stance is very unlikely, but incremental change could still end up being meaningful to long-term returns.

A recent spectrum auction in the UK this year saw Telefonica pay around 40% less than usual, indicating a significant moderation in prices. Spectrum investments are very expensive, costing the group an average of 5.6% of OIBDA over the past three years. Therefore, if the current trend holds, lower auction price outcomes would greatly benefit margins and free cash flow generation, even if revenues remain stagnant.

Risks

Of course, only time will tell whether there will be a lasting improvement to the industry's operating environment. A lull in the price war in the past has all too often delivered only a temporary reprieve for the industry. Telefonica's failure to arrest the steady trend of declining group revenues over the past decade is a testament to the long-term structural challenges faced by it.

Certainly, Telefonica has some of its own weaknesses. In the near term, the relatively slower pace of the economic recovery in a number of markets, particularly for Spain and South America, could create additional near-term revenue headwinds. Additionally, the depreciation of the Brazilian real will reduce the earnings contribution from its second-most profitable market.

The latest dividend cut is a reminder that the operating environment won't improve overnight. In February, the company announced its intention to reduce the dividend in 2021 by a quarter, to €0.30 (~$0.37) per share, in a bid to preserve cash. This came as a surprise to many investors, given the recent inorganic initiatives and the improvement in free cash flow generation over past quarters.

Looking ahead, there may be fewer inorganic catalysts for the company to benefit from. Following the major deals already struck in 2020, there are fewer asset management opportunities still available to the group. And although the spin-off and sale of its Hispam unit is still being considered, the timing is dependent on an improvement in both the operating and economic environment.

That said, with Telefonica's valuations well below industry peers and the market average, it does not seem that the market has priced in much earnings growth. Of course, relative value is not usually enough on their own to lead to significant capital gains, but it does leave ample scope for upside in the event of business outperformance.