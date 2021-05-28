Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of May 2021

Photo by AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. May saw higher Europe Vanadium Pentoxide prices and higher China and Europe Ferrovanadium prices.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also, Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 8.10/lb (China price not given)

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Europe Price = USD 36.75

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

A Roskill post states:

The vanadium market is set to tighten over the year and more so in 2022, driven by higher demand but also by tighter supply, as Chinese steel slag producers are running close to capacity. Outside of China, incremental supply will also be limited and come mainly from AMG's new facility in Ohio, USA, and Bushveld's Vametco gradually increasing its production in South Africa. Roskill believes that vanadium prices reached a low in Q4 2020 and should gradually rebound in 2021.....Vanadium redox batteries (VRBs) could become a major market for vanadium amid growing demand for energy storage, should the technology develop....On the supply side, Roskill does not expect significant tonnages from new projects to enter the market before 2024.

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...."

Vanadium market news

On May 6 Yahoo Finance reported:

Vanadium ore global market report 2021: COVID 19 impact and recovery to 2030.....the global vanadium ore market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 7.4% The market is expected to reach $2.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%......The vanadium mining market consists of sales of vanadium ores and concentrates and related services. The use of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) for energy storage is an emerging trend market. This trend will drive a structural change in the vanadium ore mining market dominated by steel manufacturers......The increasing use of Vanadium in automobile industry will drive the Vanadium ore mining market. Use of vanadium alloy for manufacturing automobile parts will reduce their weight and increases their fuel efficiency. According to an investing firm (aheadoftheherd.com), around 85% of all automobiles will incorporate vanadium alloy to reduce their weight, thereby increasing their fuel efficiency by 2025.

On May 10 PV magazine reported:

Large-scale vanadium redox flow battery takes shape in Australia...... Engineering groundwork for the AUD 20.3 million ($15.9 million) Yadlamalka vanadium flow battery near Hawker, South Australia, is now moving toward completion. With production of the 41 Invinity VS3 battery modules now ramping up for delivery later this year.....Invinity was formed when two vanadium redox flow battery companies - U.K.-based RedT and North American innovators Avalon Battery - merged in April 2020. At 2 MW/8MWh, Yadlamalka Energy's storage solution is Invinity's largest solar-powered vanadium flow battery to be built to date. It is co-located with a 6 MW solar PV array.

Invinity Energy Systems [LON:IES] (OTCPK:IVVGF) - Sell VRFB's that can link to solar arrays

Source: Invinity Energy Systems website

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On April 29, Glencore announced: "First quarter 2021 production report." Highlights include:

"Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg:

"The Group's overall production was broadly in line with our expectations for the first quarter. Production in Q1 2021 reflects that many of our operations continue to maintain thorough Covid-safe working practices, as appropriate for each specific country and region....Full year production guidance has been maintained for our key commodities."

On April 30, Glencore announced: "2021 H1 Distribution - determination of currency amounts"

On May 20, Glencore announced: "EV supply chain majors pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On May 5, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports first quarter 2021 results." Highlights include:

Strategic Highlights

"The construction of AMG's second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. As of April 22, 2021, AMG Vanadium had committed $257 million in construction and engineering contracts. All significant contracts for the project have now been committed and signed.

AMG Vanadium signed a new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America....."

Financial Highlights

"EBITDA was $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, 27% higher than the first quarter 2020 EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Cash from operating activities was $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $23.6 million over the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

AMG's liquidity as of March 31, 2021, was $381 million, with $211 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

The Company has maintained its final 2020 declared dividend of €0.10 to be paid to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

AMG was promoted from the Euronext's AScX® (small cap) index to their AMX® (mid cap) index, effective March 22, 2021."

On May 6, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. update on long-term financial target.....Based on the growth opportunities that exist throughout AMG's portfolio, in particular AMG Clean Energy Materials' spent catalyst recycling expansion and lithium value chain projects, AMG expects to deliver an EBITDA level of $350 million, or more, in the next five years or less.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On April 27, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Update on Enerox GmbH investment." Highlights include:

"As previously announced on 1 April 2021, a consortium of investors in Enerox are investing US$30 million to scale up VRFB production capacity to 30MW by 2022.

Bushveld Energy holds an indirect interest of 25.25 percent in Enerox through a 50.5 percent holding in VRFB-H, which in turn holds 50 percent of EHL an entity that wholly owns Enerox.

LSE-listed Mustang, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company which intends to acquire interests in energy storage and stationary battery assets, has entered into a legally binding investment agreement with Bushveld Minerals, VRFB-H and its shareholders.

Mustang has invested approximately US$7.5 million to subscribe for a 22.10 percent interest in VRFB-H, to be deployed into Enerox, and has become a new shareholder in VRFB-H. Mustang has funded its investment by way of an issue of US$8 million unsecured convertible loan notes at a 10 percent coupon to certain investors ("Mustang Capital Raise")."

On May 14, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Q1 2021 operational update." Highlights include:

Bushveld Vanadium

"Q1 2021 Group production of 688 mtV (Q1 2020: 880 mtV) affected by the previously announced 35-day planned maintenance shutdown at Vametco, which was successfully completed on time and within budget, during the quarter. Vanchem production in Q1 2021 of 293 mtV was 34 percent higher than Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: 219 mtV) and 12 percent higher than Q4 2020 supported by improved operational stability.

Q1 2021 Group sales of 788 mtV 1 (Q1 2020: 1,080 mtV) due to lower production volumes as a result of the planned maintenance shutdown at Vametco.

(Q1 2020: 1,080 mtV) due to lower production volumes as a result of the planned maintenance shutdown at Vametco. 2021 Group guidance expected towards the lower end of 4,100 mtV and 4,350 mtV, although risks to this guidance exist as a consequence of Vametco's challenges in achieving consistent plant performance, the slower-than-expected ramp-up following the maintenance shutdown, the recent industrial action, as well as risks associated with the ramp-up of Vanchem's first phase refurbishment.

The procurement phase of the Bushveld Electrolyte Plant has commenced, with commissioning expected in H2 2022.

Q1 2021 Total Injury Frequency Rate ("TIFR") of 8.54 (Q1 2020: 14.14).

Currently no active Covid-19 cases among employees....."

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (NASDAQ:LGO)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On May 5, Largo Resources announced: "Largo secures 1.4 GWh nameplate capacity stack manufacturing facility and product development center; Appoints Energy Executive as VP of operations." Highlights include:

"Stack manufacturing facility and product development center in Massachusetts, U.S. secured with an expected manufacturing capacity of up to 1.4 gigawatt hours ("GWh") per year.

Electrolyte, electrolyte tank and stack container manufacturing center approved.

Energy industry executive to focus on driving the development of its clean energy division, including the commercialization and strategic deployment of its VCHARGE± system.

Capital expenditures of US$4.4 million expected in 2021 for the Company's clean energy division."

On May 12, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces solid first quarter 2021 financial results with net income of $4.1 million; Strategic developments of Clean Energy Division continue." Highlights include:

Q1 2021 Highlights

"Net income of $4.1 million and basic earnings per share of $0.07.

Cash operating costs excluding royalties 1 of $2.87 per lb V 2 O 5 vs. $2.66 per lb in Q1 2020.

of $2.87 per lb V O vs. $2.66 per lb in Q1 2020. Revenues of $39.8 million, 4% lower than Q1 2020; Revenues per lb sold 2 of $6.49, an 8% increase over Q1 2020.

of $6.49, an 8% increase over Q1 2020. Cash balance of $48.7 million exiting Q1 2021.

Production of 1,986 tonnes (4.4 million lbs 3 ) of V 2 O 5 vs. 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower production in Q1 2021 was largely due to the planned shutdown related to the Company's nameplate capacity increase.

) of V O vs. 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower production in Q1 2021 was largely due to the planned shutdown related to the Company's nameplate capacity increase. Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,783 tonnes, a 12% decrease over Q1 2020 as a result of lower production during Q1 2021.

O equivalent sales of 2,783 tonnes, a 12% decrease over Q1 2020 as a result of lower production during Q1 2021. Strong vanadium demand in all of the Company's key geographies in Q1 2021; Main indexes in Europe and U.S. increased approximately 30% to 50% on the back of solid demand and low inventory levels.

Q1 2021 results conference call: Thursday, May 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET......

Other Significant Highlights

"Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") listing: The Company's common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq at the open of market trading on April 19, 2021, under the symbol "LGO"......"

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On May 13, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels announces Q1-2021 results, including robust balance sheet, continued readiness to supply uranium into the U.S. uranium reserve when established & continued ramp-up to commercial rare earth production...." Highlights include:

"At March 31, 2021, the Company had $60.37 million of working capital, including $44.11 million of cash and marketable securities and $27.98 million of inventory.....

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $10.91 million, compared to a net loss of $5.66 million for the first quarter of 2020......

With several existing mines on standby and existing inventories....

On March 1, 2020, the Company, along with Neo Performance Materials ("Neo"), announced the joint launch of a U.S.-European REE production initiative..."

Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR] (FERRF)

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

No news for the month.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On May 10, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced: "Western Uranium & Vanadium reports warrant exercise of C$2 million."

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On April 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Cash A$67.5 million, receivables and investments of A$14.1 million and no debt."

Core Development Activities

Vanadium Recovery Project ("VRP") (earning into 50:50 JV with Critical Metals Ltd)

"Engineering Cost Study completed and Pre-feasibility Study on schedule for completion in JunQ 2021.

Independent life cycle assessment highlights potential for zero carbon vanadium production.

Pilot plant construction in Perth on schedule for JunQ2021 commissioning and pilot trials in July.

Permitting activities for Finnish processing site well advanced with Environmental Impact Assessment Program submitted post the quarter."

Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project ("Barrambie") (100% NMT)

"Large-scale pilot trial on Barrambie mineral concentrates completed by Chinese MOU partner, IMUMR*.

Subsequent to quarter end, Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaoning) Co. Ltd, signed an offtake MOU for titanium and iron-vanadium products.

Leading mining service providers have been requested to provide proposals for the development of a mine and concentrator on a capital-light "Build-Own-Operate" basis......

On May 4, Neometals announced: "Vanadium recovery project-PFS indicates robust potential economics." Highlights include:

"PFS indicates strong case for recovering vanadium from vanadium-bearing steel making by-products in Finland.

Annual production of 13.4 million pounds of high-purity vanadium pentoxide secured by 10 year supply agreement with Scandinavian steelmaker SSAB.

Lowest quartile cash cost (US$4.25/pound) with potential to lower with by-product/carbon credits.

Net Present Value10% of US$230 million and pre-tax IRR of 31% on 100% ownership basis.

Completion of Pilot Plant trials and award of Feasibility Study on schedule for July 2021 to enable potential final investment decision in the second half of 2022."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On April 28, Australian Vanadium announced: "Co-operative research centre vanadium project update." Highlights include:

"Significant progress achieved from research milestones for the Australian Vanadium Project including: Pyrometallurgical pilot with Metso's Grate Kiln technology complete and has confirmed its suitability for vanadium, with extractions of up to 94.9% achieved.....

Vanadium electrolyte production and low-grade ore beneficiation work streams ongoing as part of CRC-P, to maximise upstream and downstream benefits.

AVL has submitted a vanadium processing circuit patent application based on results achieved as part of the CRC-P.

All research work milestones complement progress towards completion of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Australian Vanadium Project."

Catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2021 - BFS due.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT] (OTCPK:TMAUF)

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On April 28, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report & Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"Large scale testwork on Yarrabubba samples confirms high purity iron ore product of 64.3% Fe [MASFR1] and 62.6% Fe [MASFR2] at 125 micron grind size with very low levels of deleterious elements.

Vanadium credit of 1.65% V2O5 and 1.56% V2O5 in MASFR1 and MASFR2 respectively.

Industry consultants TZMI estimate YIP1 will achieve US$140 -US$180/tonne FOB (real 2020) in the medium term.

Technical collaboration with Sinosteel / MECC progressing towards delivery of final Yarrabubba flowsheet design.

Offtake and project development partner engagement progressed, with an MOU executed with Japanese VRFB group LE System and the MOU with Big Pawer expanded and extended.

Gabanintha Environmental Review Document submitted to the EPA in March 2021.

As at the end of March 2021 the Company had cash of $7.25 million...."

On May 4, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Yarrabubba high grade iron ore project update simplified process flowsheet defined."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On May 20, TNG Ltd. announced:

Darwin TIVAN processing facility - EIS supplement update. Australian resource and mineral processing technology company TNG Limited advises that it has just received from the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority ("NTEPA") a "Direction to Provide Additional Information" ("Direction") on the Supplement to the Draft Environment Impact Statement ("EIS Supplement") for the Company's TIVAN® Processing Facility ("DPF").

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (100% owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project and the Bisoni Vanadium Project. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have huge silver assets in Bolivia.

On May 14, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announced:

Silver Elephant proposes a return to pure silver miner with nickel and vanadium spin-outs. John Lee, CFA, Silver Elephant's Chairman states: "Silver Elephant is moving toward a pure silver play with proposed spinouts of its non-silver assets. The Company will focus on resource expansion and environmental permitting of our flagship Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Pulacayo hosts 107 million oz of silver in the indicated category according to Mercator technical report dated October 13, 2020. $35 million has been invested at Pulacayo with over 100,000 meters of drilling.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8]

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On April 28, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Activities report - March quarter 2021." Highlights include:

"Commencement of Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project in South Africa."

Post Quarter Highlights

"VR8 to acquire integrated ESG processing technology focusing on high end green metal and hydrogen production potential by way of an earn-in JV.

Completion of $2,000,000 capital raise."

On May 24, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "VR8 appoints sound mining for bulk sampling, geotechnical drilling and ore reserve estimation."

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On May 21, King River Resources announced: "HPA prefeasibility study update."

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies 'VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On May 10, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp commences joint testing program with strategic resources. Adriaan Bakker, VanadiumCorp's CEO, commented: "VanadiumCorp is excited to be working with Strategic, who has identified the potential of our patented green process technology. As the Mustavaara Project encompasses a formerly producing vanadium-iron- mine, it represents a potential paradigm shift toward green metallurgical recovery methods. Located in Finland, sustainable recovery of vanadium and other critical metals at Mustavaara would represent an exciting development in the region and the EU."

First Vanadium Corp. (CCCCF) [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone's Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America's largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On May 13, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium announces second & final tranche closing of $6,000,000 private placement financing."

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N]

Other listed vanadium juniors

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Maxtech Ventures (OTCPK:MTEHF) [CSE:MVT]

New Energy Minerals (OTCPK:MTTGF) [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

QEM Limited (OTCPK:QEMFF) [ASX:QEM]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

Vanadium One Iron (OTCPK:VDMRF) [TSXV:VONE]

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

CellCube Energy Storage Systems [TSXV:CUBE] [GR:01X] (OTCPK:CECBF)

Invinity Energy Systems (LSE:IES) (OTCPK:IVVGF)

EV metal miners royalties companies

Electric Royalties (OTCPK:ELECF) [TSXV:ELEC]

Conclusion

European vanadium pentoxide spot prices were higher in May.

Highlights for the month include:

The global vanadium ore market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 7.4% The market is expected to reach $2.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Invinity Energy Systems' large-scale VRFB takes shape in Australia.

The construction of AMG's second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned.

Enerox (25.25% owned by Bushveld) is investing US$30 million to scale up VRFB production capacity to 30MW by 2022.

Largo Resources secures 1.4 GWh nameplate capacity VRFB stack manufacturing facility and product development center. Largo Resources began trading on the NASDAQ under ticker "LGO".

Neometals - Vanadium recovery project-PFS indicates robust potential economics.

Silver Elephant proposes a return to pure silver miner with nickel and vanadium spin-outs.

As usual, all comments are welcome.