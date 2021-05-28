Photo by kieferpix/iStock via Getty Images

There is a strong possibility that Intrusion hasn't secured any paying user for Shield from my updated analysis. After my last update on Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ), the company reported unimpressive Q1'21 results.

Revenue of $1.9M (+5.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.68M.

Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.10.

The result confirms my worries concerning the adoption of Shield. Some of the updates provided during the Q1'21 earnings call also appear confusing relative to comments earlier made by Intrusion. Given the shaky expectations of the market, as evidenced in recent price actions, in addition to the growing volatility in the tech space, I won't be maintaining my positive outlook.

Verification

In my last report, I explained why it was important for Intrusion to highlight appropriate verifications for its offerings. I reached out to management to clarify this concern. I am yet to get a convincing response. For investors new to this story, a previous report by White Diamond Research highlighted the dearth of certifications, patents and evidence to back Intrusion's offerings.

While I feel some of the concerns highlighted in the report are exaggerated, we can take this as the cost of being a public company.

As a public tech company, most times, investors want to see growth in the absence of profits. For a company like Intrusion, the growth narrative has largely revolved around a new product (Shield) recently introduced to the market.

We all know the rigorous scrutiny that tech stocks undergo when introducing new products to the market. Tesla (TSLA) is a perfect case study. Despite the world's growing adoption of renewable energy solutions, Tesla has had to tackle tons of tests to achieve its current valuation.

While Intrusion is no Tesla, we expect it to stay ahead of its narrative as it educates the market on its new offerings. Since our last report, Intrusion hasn't made convincing moves to clear the air. This is my biggest concern from the new (second) report by White Diamond Research.

The report noted the weakness of a new award highlighting Intrusion's strengths as an IDS (intrusion detection system). The real concern isn't in the award. Getting an award from a team of cybersecurity experts isn't a bad move. I've observed in recent quarters that tech companies occasionally commission new reports/awards with research firms to educate the market on their methods. Though, I don't think the award in question will cut it if Intrusion intends to expand its presence with large enterprises. The real concern lies in the limitations of Intrusion's offerings. I explained this concern in my initial coverage.

Going forward, it is important for Intrusion to be ahead of this narrative, given the limited visibility into its offerings.

Update on Shield

Yes, so in Q1, virtually the majority of all of our revenue came from the legacy products. We had, as we expected and have always communicated, our Shield sales in Q1 was very minimal because we just launched in Q1 so. But you see for Q1 revenues is largely and predominantly the legacy business. Source: Intrusion Almost all of our existing revenues result from sales of one cybersecurity solution. TraceCop revenues were $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. While we anticipate the introduction of our new INTRUSION Shield solution will reduce our dependence on this single solution, we can offer no assurances as such, and in the absence of a shift in solution mix, we may continue to face risks in the event that sales of this key solution to these limited customers were to decrease. Source: 10-Q

During the last earnings, Intrusion hinted that Shield didn't contribute much to revenue in the previous quarter. The revenue attributed to TraceCop implies that Shield didn't contribute more than $100K in revenue for the quarter, given that ex-TraceCop revenue was $400K in CY'20. This is most likely the revenue from Savant. If Savant maintains the 2020 run rate in Q1'21, there is a huge possibility that Shield contributed no revenue to the top line.

On the contrary, Intrusion noted that it had multiple paying customers for Shield during the Q4'20 earnings call. These inconsistent updates are casting doubts in the mind of market participants. They also open the door for more market participants to question the veracity of future guidance provided by management. For a company whose valuation is based on the future adoption of new products, Intrusion's unclear narratives aren't helping matters. This development has implications for its valuation.

Valuation

I am bearish on Intrusion's valuation, given its weak factor grades. Going forward, I don't anticipate significant improvements to these grades. Here is the breakdown.

Value: Despite the recent correction, the value grade is still below average. The ugly narratives marshalling the company suggests that multiple expansion will be muted in the near term. The lack of visibility into growth coupled with growing operating expenses suggests that valuation multiples will remain in line in the coming quarters. At a forward EV/Sales of 13x sales, investors should factor that Intrusion's valuation is expected to be driven by sales to new customers, not expansion from existing customers. Investors should also note that short interest stands at over 20%.

Revenue for the first quarter continues to reflect the impact of extended government shutdowns related to the pandemic, but we're hoping to see positive signs of recovery as Washington begins to reopen and more normal ordering patterns return throughout the course of the year. Source: Intrusion

Growth : the growth grade is susceptible to the adoption of Shield. As usual, management didn't provide forward guidance during the last earnings. Also, Intrusion noted that slow business activities in the government vertical is impacting sales. These aren't promising signs.

: the growth grade is susceptible to the adoption of Shield. As usual, management didn't provide forward guidance during the last earnings. Also, Intrusion noted that slow business activities in the government vertical is impacting sales. These aren't promising signs. Profitability : Operating expenses grew to $5.1m last quarter compared to $1.5m in Q1'20. With a weak outlook for growth, a weak profitability grade doesn't help if Intrusion will have to keep ramping OpEx to hit the right note.

: Operating expenses grew to $5.1m last quarter compared to $1.5m in Q1'20. With a weak outlook for growth, a weak profitability grade doesn't help if Intrusion will have to keep ramping OpEx to hit the right note. Momentum: Lastly, the momentum grade is expected to continue to be bogged down by the growing market volatility and growing bearish sentiments towards the stock.

Risks to the thesis

The risks to the bearish outlook include a strong adoption of Intrusion Shield. Currently, the market expects the upside scenario to be accelerated as Intrusion lands clients like Kimberly-Clark (KMB). In this scenario, given the pricing model of Intrusion at $20/seat, a workforce of 50,000 can drive an annual revenue of $12m. At this rate, Intrusion doesn't need more than 20 customers to trade at a sales multiple of 1x. Before betting on these assumptions, readers should remember the following:

Most network security players offer intrusion detection systems

Most Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies are expected to have strong security systems. These include intrusion detection systems.

Source: Author (using data from Q1'21 conference call)

The guidance provided during the last earnings doesn't help. During the Q&A session, Intrusion noted that Kimberly-Clark intends to fully roll out Shield. This suggests that Kimberly-Clark has only tested Shield on an insignificant number of users. If we assume a hundred seats per paying customer (100 seats * 5 paying customers * 20 = $10,000/month), this will be insignificant, and it won't reflect on the topline. The real figure could be significantly less. The advantage here is that the math dilutes the concern that Intrusion provided wrong information about the number of paying users, as highlighted by the latest report from White Diamond.

Other risk factors include improved volatility in the tech space and a fast rebound in the government vertical. With the dark cloud forming above the stock, I doubt the volatility is going away anytime soon.

Lastly, bullish investors with the conviction that it is still early days for Intrusion Shield can drive improved sentiments towards the stock.

Conclusion

While the product strategy remains compelling, the market appears to be overweight execution risks and what appears to be inconsistent narratives provided by Intrusion. Recent updates don't give us the confidence that the dust will settle in the near term. As a result, I am not positive about the near-term prospect.