Investment Thesis

Since taking office, the current management has implemented various initiatives to position Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) into an omnichannel retailer, which could increase profitability and revenues in the future.

At the current price, the company seems to be undervalued based on asset value and earnings power value. It might benefit from a price appreciation in the long term if the market acknowledges a potential successful turnaround of the company.

Short Company Profile

Core Products

BBBY is a retailer which sells its good in the Home, Baby and Beauty & Wellness markets. The company has 3 core portfolios:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Home retailer sells domestic and home furnishings with the key product categories including bedding, bath, kitchen food prep, home organization, and indoor decor. Buy Buy Baby: Baby essentials and nursery furnishings. Harmon Health and Beauty: Personal care and beauty brands.

Additionally, they operate a pure online interior design company under the brand name "Decorist".

Strategic Transformation

The company has a new management team led by the current CEO Mark Tritton (appointed CEO in November 2019). Under his leadership, they implemented a new strategy focusing on driving an Omni-always, customer-inspired strategy to re-establish BBBY in the market.

In 2020 the management implemented the following changes (This information can also be found in their annual report):

Appointed an entirely new executive leadership team to streamline decision-making and strengthening the organization with leadership and talent.

Established new services in the Omni-always platform to make it easier and more convenient for customers to shop at BBBY, including "Buy online pick up in-store" (BOPIS).

Customer improvements to the website.

Strengthening inventory management capabilities and move to a centralized ordering and replenishment system to improve in-stock levels.

Optimization of corporate overhead expenses and reductions in other discretionary expenses.

Optimizing store network through closure by closing around 200 stores, 144 were closed as of February 2021 to better balance online and offline sales in different regions.

Streamline portfolio to focus on Home, Baby, and Beauty&Wellness.

So far the transformation seems to be successful. In FY20 the company recorded more than $3bn of digital sales, 10.6mn new digital customers (95% increase compared to FY19), and more than 1bn website visits (30% increase compared to FY19). Moreover, they had 3 quarters of consecutive comp sales growth, sold 5 non-core banners, and reduced gross debt by approximately $1bn. Additionally, the company returned capital to shareholders by buying back shares at an average price of $23 for a total value of $375mn (for more detailed information see their investor presentation)

On a very high level, I consider these changes as a positive development for the company and it seems that the management is slowly turning around the company and bringing it back on the right track. Moreover, recent insider buying by two directors and the CFO, while not significant, is a good sign and puts the management of the company more in the shoes of owners.

Valuation

To value BBBY I use a two-step approach based on the assumption that the company will continue its operations and return to profitability soon. First, I calculate the asset value and in a second step, I use an earnings power valuation which is based on sustainable normalized earnings to determine what the company is worth.

Asset Value

For the asset value of BBBY, I try to compute the approximate reproduction value of its assets. This approach is based on the theory that the economic value or the intrinsic value of a company is the reproduction costs - or put in other terms what a potential competitor would have to spend to get into that business at the scale of BBBY. To calculate the reproduction cost the book value of the company needs to be adjusted accordingly. I start with the current assets which are listed below.

Current Assets

For current assets, there are no adjustment needed as cash is cash and other current assets is a bucket of items which are hard to value on an individual basis. The only adjustment could be made to inventories as the number might be too high or too low, however, inventory days in both FY were exactly 100 with the average 5 year inventory days for BBBY around 117. Adjusting the inventory days for 117 would increase the inventory value on the balance sheet. To be on the conservative side I will not adjust the inventory upwards. An argument for a downward adjustment could be made as the FY20 inventory days for other industry players such as La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), At Home Group Inc. (HOME), Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK), RH (RH) and Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) was on average 87. However, as we try to figure out the reproduction cost of BBBY I did not adjust for that in the calculation. The difference between using 100 and 87 would be around $214mn or $2 per share.

Non-Current Assets

The adjustments for non-current assets are more complex and rely more on my assumptions which might be plain wrong or overly optimistic.

The main line-item in need of adjustments is property and equipment. This requires a higher level of specialization in the industry to do correctly which I do not possess, however, I will still try to approximately adjust the values and guide you through the process. In case anyone disagrees with the adjustments made, please feel free to leave a comment!

Land and buildings equipment I calculate an appreciation of value of 20% of the stated cost which should be conservatively in line with land and building appreciation over the last 10-20 years.

For Furniture, fixtures, and equipment I assume that for a stable company such as BBBY this equipment should be on average halfway through its useful life. Moreover, the cost of furniture and equipment had been declining over time. Given the useful life estimation of 5-20 years, I assume a price depreciation period of 20 years. The average decline rate in the price for such similar equipment was around 1.43% per year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Dividing the original cost by 2 and then by 1.2615 (decline of 1.43% per year compounded for 21 years) yields an estimated reproduction value of around $199mn.

For leasehold improvements, I couldn't find an appropriate rate of price decline, which is why I just divided it by half (based on the assumption that it is on average halfway through its useful life) and took that value as reproduction costs.

The rate of price decline for computer equipment and software I obtained from here, which is a total of 38.9% for the last 10 years. Dividing the original costs by two and then by 1.389 yields a reproduction cost value of around $488mn.

The total reproduction value of property and equipment is around $1.077bn compared to the current net value of $918mn.

I did not adjust operating leases as they will be more or less canceled out with operating lease liabilities. Moreover, I did not adjust other assets for the same reason I did not adjust other current assets.

Actual Intangible Assets

Actual intangible assets for BBBY are in three areas - its book value of annual business, its product portfolio and its trained labor force. Therefore, I further adjust the asset value to account for the size of its customer base. A company entering the industry would need to spend significant upfront costs for marketing and product development as well as salaries for staff. This cost is not on the balance sheet of BBBY. To account for this it is common to use a multiple between 1-3 years of SG&A expenses. While it is a very rough estimate, it is still useful to get an approximate estimate of the intangible assets embedded in a functioning business operation. For conservative reasons, I assume that a competitor would need around 1 year to ramp up operations in the industry.

Final Asset Value

Liabilities do usually not need an adjustment as they have to be paid up in full which is why I take them at face value.

The final reproduction cost or equity value for BBBY is around $4.6bn which is equal to a per-share value of $43.71.

Earnings Power Valuation

In the second step, I calculate the value of BBBY based on the earnings power valuation (EPV). The EPV is the value of a company's operating business. In order to arrive at an estimate, it is necessary to calculate the average operating earnings of BBBY in a normal business year. This is easier said than done as BBBY had some troubling recent years with negative operating earnings and the impact of COVID-19, making it even more difficult to estimate a normal year of earnings.

(Source: Author, with data from the annual report)

The first step is to assess a sustainable level of net sales. Over the last 15 years, average net sales have been around $10bn. The average over the last 5 years is around $11bn. In FY20 we had the impact of COVID-19 where the company was forced to partially close its stores for a period of time. During this period they still managed to achieve net sales of $9.2bn. The current management guidance for FY21 is around $8bn-$8.2bn. In my view, based on the past performance and the current management guidance, the company should be able to achieve around $9bn in sustainable net sales in the years to come.

The assumption for "normal" gross profit margin is 35%, which is roughly the average of the last 6 years (exact it would be 35.21%). For the SG&A margin, I also took a rough approximate of the last 6 years average (exact 30.63%) which is around 31%. The guidance from management in the latest investor presentation conveniently has the exact same GP and SG&A margin forecast for the year 2021.

Goodwill and other impairments, restructuring and transformation initiative expenses, and loss on sales of business I regarded as one-time charges and therefore not relevant in a normal business year (I agree it is a more optimistic assumption in the case of goodwill impairments and additional charges could follow, however, based on the company's goodwill and intangibles those should be very minor).

Average sustainable operating earnings for BBBY, in that case, would be around $360mn which equals an EBIT margin of 4%. This is reasonable compared to their peers (BBBY's EBIT margin from 2008 to 2018 was on average 12.21%).

This normalized operating income needs to be further adjusted for tax charges. The tax rate for BBBY in FY20, FY19 and FY18 was 55.17%, 19.75% and 12.38% respectively. I assume a tax rate of 27% which is the average of the previous tax rate of 34% and the current of 21%. This assumption might be high but is for sure on the conservative side of things.

A further adjustment that needs to be done to the operating profit is the excess depreciation. This is because accounting depreciation overstates actual depreciation. I adjust depreciation charges by taking the average maintenance CAPEX, which I estimate as the average of the last 3 years of CAPEX. The assumption is that the company did not grow in the last 3 years and that CAPEX was mainly maintenance CAPEX. Maintenance CAPEX in this case would be around $261mn (FY18: $325mn; FY20: $183mn). The difference between this average maintenance CAPEX and the average depreciation charge over the last 3 years was roughly $78mn which adjusted for the tax shield is around $70mn. Adding $70mn to the estimated normalized operating income equals and deducting the tax charges I arrive at a value of ~$315mn.

In order to arrive at earnings power valuation, it is necessary to capitalize the normalized operating earnings at a suitable rate of cost of capital. For BBBY I take 10% as I regard it as a medium-risk company.

The final EPV is around $3.3bn which is around $31.03 per share.

Potential Risks and Things not Considered

There are several risks to the above valuation and areas which I did not do thorough research. I will list them below:

The management might fail to successfully turn around the business and guide it back to profitable operating income. This would render the above analysis useless and the company at the current price would probably be overvalued.

I tried to be on the conservative side with my assumptions, however, the assumption might still prove to be too optimistic in which the valuation for the BBBY would be lower.

The market might never appreciate the current efforts of the management to turn around the company and stay undervalued for a long period of time.

The cost of capital might be higher than assumed in which case the per-share value will be lower.

I did not closely look at management compensation and how much they actually walk in the shoes of owners.

I did not in detail assess the viability of the turnaround plan but I am bullish that it would work out and the management can make the company profitable again.

I did not consider any technical analysis of the stock price movements as it is out of my competence zone, therefore it is hard to estimate an appropriate short-term entry point. It is up to you to decide when is an optimal entry point based on your margin of safety.

There might be other things I missed that could have a negative influence on the bull thesis. Please let me know in the comments!

Summary

Based on the two-step approach of asset value and earnings power valuation, BBBY's intrinsic value should be around $31.03 - $43.71. This would provide owners of the stock with a 30-80% upside in the long term based on the current price of $23.74. However, some risks remain as the company was unprofitable in the last three years and it remains to be seen if the management can make the business profitable again.

Final Note

This is my first article on Seeking Alpha. I hope you enjoy reading it and I welcome any suggestions and comments to improve my writing and analysis in the future. Thanks a lot!