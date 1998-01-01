Photo by Tsuji/E+ via Getty Images

Investor sentiment—the propensity of individuals to trade on noise and emotions rather than facts—represents investors’ beliefs about future cash flows that the prevailing fundamentals cannot explain. Such activity can lead to mispricing. Eventually, any mispricing would be expected to be corrected when the fundamentals are revealed, making investor sentiment a contrarian predictor of stock market returns.

Examples of times when investor sentiment ran high are the 1968-69 electronics bubble, the biotech bubble of the early 1980s, and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. Sentiment fell sharply, however, after the 1961 crash of growth stocks, in the mid-1970s’ oil embargo, in the crash of 2008, and in the COVID-19 crisis.

Malcolm Baker and Jeffrey Wurgler have even constructed an investor sentiment index for stocks based on six metrics: trading volume as measured by NYSE turnover, the dividend premium (the difference between the average market-to-book ratio of dividend payers and nonpayers), the closed-end fund discount, number of IPOs, first-day returns on IPOs and the equity share in new issues. (Data is available at Wurgler’s New York University webpage.)

In their study “ Global, Local, and Contagious Investor Sentiment,” which appeared in the May 2012 issue of the Journal of Financial Economics, Baker, Wurgler and Yu Yuan investigated the effect of investor sentiment’s global and local components on major stock markets, both at the country average level and as they affect the time series of the cross-section of stock returns. They concluded: “Global sentiment is a statistically and economically significant contrarian predictor of market returns. Both global and local components of sentiment help to predict the time series of the cross-section; namely, they predict the returns on high sentiment-beta portfolios such as those including high volatility stocks or stocks of small, distressed, and growth companies.” Their findings have been confirmed by other studies, such as Christian Koeppel’s January 2021 study, “ Does Social Media Sentiment Matter in the Pricing of U.S. Stocks?” He concluded: “The sentiment score is beneficial in augmenting the existing fundamental five-factor asset pricing model of Fama and French for the U.S. equity market.”

Factor strategies have long been employed in FX (foreign exchange, or Forex) markets. For example, AQR’s Style Premia Alternative Fund (MUTF:QSPRX) uses four factors (defensive, momentum, value and carry) across four asset classes (stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies). For currencies, they employ three of the factors: momentum, value and carry. Peter Hafez, Alan Liu and Ricard Navarro of RavenPack contribute to the factor literature with the September 2020 study “ Forex Carry, Value, & Momentum Factors Boosted by Sentiment.” They examined the impact of sentiment related to economic forecasts on the carry, value and momentum factor strategies commonly employed in seven developed (Australia, Canada, Europe, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland) FX markets:

The carry of a currency is the return realized from holding it, represented by the risk-free interest income (daily averages of three-month Treasury bills). They created a dollar-neutral portfolio by going long the futures of the three currencies with the highest interest rates and short the futures of the three with the lowest interest rates.

The value factor is based on purchasing power parity (PPP). PPP theory effectively states that exchange rates should reflect the inflation rate differentials between countries. To calculate the value of a currency, they used PPP data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which approximates the purchasing power of different currencies based on a basket of goods and services. For spot rates, they used the daily interbank currency exchange rate fixings at 16:00 GMT/BST. They created dollar-neutral portfolios by going long the futures of the three currencies that were the most undervalued and short the futures of the three that were the most overvalued.

For momentum, they used continuous futures data from Stevens Analytics, with contracts rolled on the first of the month. They created dollar-neutral portfolios by going long the futures of the three currencies with the highest momentum and short the futures of the three with the lowest momentum over one, three and 12 months. They constructed the composite momentum benchmark factor by equal weighting the three n-month factors.

They tested the impact of currencies with more extreme sentiment having higher weights on both long and short sides. Their data sample covered the period January 2006 through September 2020. Following is a summary of their findings:

Composite sentiment-tilted portfolios outperformed the benchmark.

The composite sentiment strategy delivered an annualized return of 210 basis points with an information ratio (a measurement of portfolio returns beyond the returns of a benchmark, usually an index, compared to the volatility of those returns) of 0.70, more than three times better risk-adjusted returns than the benchmark, which yielded an annualized return of 55 basis points with an information ratio of 0.23. Hedging the sentiment-enhanced portfolio by shorting the benchmark against it yielded an annualized return of 156 basis points with an information ratio of 1.05.

The enhanced performance was not due to a clear bias towards under- or overweighting a particular currency.

RavenPack’s findings contribute to the literature demonstrating that investor sentiment adds explanatory power to the cross-section of returns across assets and can be used successfully to improve performance.

