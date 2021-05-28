Photo by Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

In March 2020, many people probably missed a book that was released because of this strange phenomenon called COVID-19, which kind of took over the headlines for the next 12 months. But I wrote the name of the book down and finally got around to reading it about two months ago. The title is The Innovation Stack.

The Innovation Stack was authored by Jim McKelvey, the cofounder of Square (SQ). Essentially, the book is a historical look of Square. The book is a fantastic read about starting a company in a world of behemoths wanting to kill you right from the start and somehow, miraculously surviving, and then thriving, growing 10% PER WEEK for 2 straight years, until it has now become an integral part of the payment world and beyond.

But what really sealed the book as a great read is that every obstacle Square faced had no solution that already existed. They had to create it. What we now take for granted because Square is omnipresent was all custom solutions, one after the other. When Amazon (AMZN) tried to take Square head on with their payment processing solution called Register, they focused on the 3 things potential customers could see: An easier card swipe, cheaper rates, and live customer service. What Amazon (and other competitors) couldn't see were the 12 other innovations that Square had to create to build a formidable wall around their ecosystem. As the author said in the book, Amazon may have had an 80% probability to get one part correct, and then the next part an 80% chance, but trying doing that 15 times, and you have 80% to the 15 th power of building what was built as Square, which is a near mathematical impossibility. Has anyone seen a Register card reader lately? Me neither, because Amazon waved the white flag and sent every client a Square reader, establishing their dominance to the micro-merchant.

What does this have to do with Voyager Digital?

I invested in Voyager Digital (OTCQB:VYGVF) before reading the book, but looking back at their Press Releases from June 2020 to March 31, 2021, you could begin to see the increase in AUM was growing 100% month over month, faster than Square's meteoric rise. Now the law of large numbers is starting to take place, where they are ONLY growing AUM about 40-50% month over month, sarcasm intended. What has caused this company to grow so fast that quarter over quarter their actual revenue increased 16x?

It's the Innovation Stack in real time. It's always easy to look back and see how the pieces fit together, and you can logically see how A fits with B fits with C, and that the sum is greater than its parts. The CEO of Voyager, Steve Ehrlich, explains it very well in his prepared presentations which can be found on the Voyager website. One can say BlockFi pays more interest on this one coin over Voyager, but what about the other 20 coins you can earn interest on? Or the other 50 coins you can trade? Every platform will have one small piece that's better than another, but when one looks at the whole, and can see how the next pieces make that whole bigger and stronger, that's what makes the moat more formidable.

I'll present my thoughts on the next 6 pieces of the Innovation Stack which are key to Voyager continuing its dominance moving forward, and making it harder and harder for other companies to replicate the entire stack. Some of these have been expressed numerous times in the last several months by Voyager, others are my interpretation of what I think the plan will be moving forward:

1. More coins to trade. On the May 25th earnings call, Mr. Ehrlich mentioned adding 20 more coins to the platform by the end of the year. With more coins on the platform, Voyager extends their lead compared to the other exchanges in the US. To promote certain coins, they will add interest offerings on these new coins. This will continue to keep their spread over 1% because the bid/ask is much larger on the alt coins versus Bitcoin and Ethereum.

2. The additional licenses. Voyager has been patiently waiting to get into New York State. As I mentioned in my last article, it is my feeling that adding this final holdout could double AUM over the next 3 years alone. And although I feel Canada is not as big a deal as Voyager is making it, it is still another 35 million people they get exposure to. The bigger fish is getting into Europe and the 350 million people there. Even if the value of the accounts is not as large as they might be in the United States, to have coins that can be traded 24 hours a day and customers that could potentially expand to 15 or 16 of those time zones is the big play. But it's more than just trading crypto, it's about….

3. Crossing into the "traditional financial system." The partnerships that Voyager has announced are expanding beyond the 1.7 Trillion Dollars of Cryptocurrency. They are pushing into the 120 Trillion Dollars of Global Assets. The relationship with Market Rebellion goes beyond what Cash App is doing that you buy Bitcoin and stocks from one place. It's that you can buy stocks with your Bitcoin. But the even bigger vision is with Lottery.com (TDAC). At first glance, one might think who wants to use crypto to buy lottery tickets? I think people are missing the point. It's that INTERNATIONAL customers can seamlessly purchase items here in the U.S., and at some point, will be vice-versa. It so happens to be lottery tickets to begin with, but Voyager is trying to be the first mover to have global commerce move through their platform without friction. As seen on the Lottery.com website found here:

Can I play if I'm not in the U.S.? Yes! We serve users 18 years of age or older in more than 130 countries and jurisdictions. We currently accept Visa and Mastercard as payment for international purchases.

4. The Debit Card. Yes, there are several debit cards that are connected to crypto exchanges currently, but the one Voyager is proposing is unique. Right now, with no boosters from holding the Voyager token (VGX and #6 of the Stack), one can earn 9% interest on the USDC coin, a stablecoin backed dollar for dollar with fiat currency. Other debit cards will give you rewards, but no other debit card currently in the marketplace will let you earn 9% on your money right up to the moment of swiping to pay for something. Yes, Voyager has the right to change the interest rate earned from USDC, but even if it went down to 6% or 5%, where else in the land of 0% interest can one earn a decent interest rate for holding cash until you actually spend it? But more people won't feel comfortable with USDC until Voyager has….

5. Insurance. Voyager has insurance similar to FDIC when one is holding USD fiat in their account. Currently, there is no insurance in place when you switch from fiat to USDC stablecoin and begin to earn interest. Insurance is in place when Voyager lends your coins to other crypto institutions, like Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), but the insurance is on Galaxy Digital's end, not Voyager's. Voyager's revenue and reputation has grown large enough that providing insurance up to a certain dollar amount on customer's portfolio will allow more customers to come on board with some sense of security that their coins are protected from theft or any hack on the Voyager platform.

6. VGX token and Loyalty Program. When I first got on the Voyager platform, I didn't understand the purpose of the token. At the time, the coin was $.17. It wasn't until reading Pat Ackerman's articles and his Twitter page here that it began to make sense, sadly several months later. Yes, my value on my VGX investment is down, but the understanding that this token creates a sense of community is what I missed at first and why I keep averaging down now. Similar to Facebook (FB) or TikTok, the more users, the stronger the platform, and the more valuable the platform becomes. In Voyager's case, the more accounts funded, the larger the platform. The larger the platform, the stronger the network effect, the more revenue generated, the more rewards that can be given through the stakeholders of VGX, and the cycle continues. Once the LGO token swap is complete, and the Loyalty program can be initiated, my belief is the VGX token will get closer to its true value as described by Metcalfe's Law in Mr. Ackerman's articles.

So What's It Worth Now, both Voyager the Stock and the VGX token?

I laid out how I calculated what I think will be the fair value of the Voyager stock in the previous article. I won't go through the whole analysis, but hit the key points:

-Due to the torrid pace of growth, I am using a P/S of 10.

-Knowing the month of April was at least a 30% increase in revenue as said in past Press Releases, I am extrapolating 15% month over month for the rest of the calendar year, which is aggressive for me, but after what I just mentioned above, is not unrealistic. That puts the calendar year's revenue at $750 million.

-For the number of shares, I am including the exercising of all current stock options and warrants, and add another 10% on top of that. That now puts us at 180 million shares.

When we put it all together, my end of the year price increases from $35 to $40 a share.

As for the VGX token, the fair value hinges on getting the Loyalty Program up and running. Once that takes place, and understanding Metcalfe's Law, the fair value currently is around $12 a token. If the growth of funded accounts continues at the same pace and Metcalfe's Law holds a modicum of truth, VGX fair value could end up around $35 a token by the end of the year.

Conclusion

Square has shown what can happen when one is fortunate enough to find a disruptor in an industry. Read the book and one will see Square didn't technically disrupt the credit card industry, but they exponentially expanded the market by including a group excluded by the incumbents. Those equity holders have been handsomely rewarded 18x over the last 5.5 years holding their shares. I believe Voyager is doing the same thing. They helped make it easy to buy cryptocurrency, and put other pieces in place to have customers engage in a deep way with the platform. I'll finish with Steve Ehrlich on the last earnings call explaining in his own words (unedited) the Innovation Stack Voyager has created so far. Add that to what is coming and Voyager has the potential to be a modern day example added to the second edition of Jim McKelvey's book: