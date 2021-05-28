Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

I've found a company that I believe to be so undervalued that its share price could almost triple, and investors could possibly make a 40% IRR from this stock. The company is massively undervalued due to the cash flows they produce, and ARC should stay in business long enough for us to recognize high returns.

You might be thinking, "Wow, that's a huge claim!" It's not often that we find stocks that can triple because they're so undervalued, especially in today's overvalued environment. The truth is, I'm sharing this with you today, because I think this could be a very interesting opportunity. I'll show you what I've found so far and why I see such magnificent opportunity in this stock.

Right now, I haven't bought the stock yet, but I'm considering starting a small position in the company. You can decide for you, yourself thinks following this write-up.

I'll look at ARC's business model, some of the upsides and risks of investing in the company, and what I believe ARC's fair valuation is. I'm very optimistic about the opportunities that I see with this stock, and I hope this is the first article of many on this company. I hope you enjoy.

Business Model

The company we're looking at today is called ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). ARC fills a very specific niche in the printing industry by providing document distribution solutions and they print graphics and other printed materials for their clients.

Basically, they print the unusual things that their clients need. ARC's clients find that they need to print or store special documents, like architectural blueprints, advertising posters, or even personal health information. Even though ARC's customers could print these kinds of documents by purchasing the specialized equipment needed to print out-of-the-ordinary documents themselves, ARC's customers save money by paying ARC on a per-use basis to print documents for them, rather than purchase and house costly printing equipment themselves.

Segments

ARC has 3 segments, each with their own opportunities and risks.

Source: Author, with data from 2020 10-K

Their largest segment is Construction Document and Information Management, or CDIM. Revenues for this segment come primarily from what ARC calls the AEC/O (architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operator) industry. As you can imagine, guys in the construction industry have a lot of important documents that they need printed. Additionally, this segment also includes revenue from advertisers who are looking to reproduce printed material (like if they're making flyers).

ARC's next segment is Managed Print Services, or MPS. This segment makes money by providing on-the-job printing services. This segment has been hit especially hard by Covid, because less people are printing at work with the new work from home economy.

And last, the company makes a tiny portion of their revenue from Archiving and Information Management, or AIM. Customers can use ARC's unique software to store their documents on the cloud. ARC has a proprietary software called SKYSITE that serves the AEC/O industry, and helps construction workers store their documents online. This segment offers exciting opportunities, because it should benefit from the long term WFH trends and the "cut paper, go green" trends.

Is this an Essential, Non-Cyclical Business?

It's generally important to look for businesses that produce predictable cash flows. Predictable businesses are easier to value, and should be able to generate consistent cash flows.

Technically, ARC should be a pretty cyclical business, because they serve the construction industry, which is highly cyclical, and the advertising industry, which should see more spending during better economies. But over the past 10 years, ARC has seen consistent free cash flows, and fairly consistent revenue (although the revenue has been steadily declining).

Source: Author, with data from Morningstar

Even though ARC serves cyclical industries, ARC has a fairly predictable and non-cyclical business because they report fairly steady free cash flows. Additionally, ARC provides a service that their customers need. AEC/O businesses and other advertising businesses need to print and/or store documents, and ARC saves their customers money, because they don't have to go out and buy the printing equipment themselves.

This ties right in with what I believe to be ARC's strongest competitive advantage. Even though this is a company that provides printing services in a world that's going green and working from home, I believe that they still have two big competitive advantages in their market. These are some of the competitive advantages that were presented in the company's most recent 10-K:

Strong domain expertise in construction-related fields: We believe no other national vendor/service provider possesses the document management and technology expertise that we have in the AEC/O market. Construction professionals have highly specialized needs in document capture, short-term storage, management, fulfillment, distribution, and archival services. We believe our domain expertise is unmatched due to our legacy in reprographics and software development. 2020 10-K

ARC seems to have a very deep knowledge of the AEC/O industry. Their technology SKYSITE is directly aimed at serving construction businesses. They also have an advantage on another side of their business:

We believe we are the only national company that integrates (1) document production at customer sites (onsite offerings), (2) document production at company service centers (offsite offerings), and (3) digital management of documents in the cloud (cloud-based offerings). We have proprietary technology built by our development team that interacts with our production machines. We believe we are the only company that both develops document management software and manages the equipment that produces documents. 2020 10-K

ARC has a wide range of service offerings, which is a big advantage. This wide range of offerings allows them to serve more customers, and be able to make better plans moving forward, as the document industry becomes more challenged. Right now, the company has established revenue channels that can act as their "cash cow" to provide them huge free cash flows. ARC can use the free cash flows they make from their cash cows to fund the development of their newer long term offerings like their cloud services. And since ARC has a pretty wide range of services, I think it's even more likely that they'll be able to pivot their business to get in on new opportunities in the future.

Risks

Altman Z-Score

Source: Gurufocus

It was concerning to me that the company didn't pass the Altman Z-Score. This is a credit strength test that tests the likelihood that a company will go bankrupt, where if a company has a score of less than 1.8, there's a higher chance that they're heading towards bankruptcy. Does this mean the ARC's a value trap?

Not necessarily. After doing some digging, I've found that the Z-Score may give inaccurate results for some companies because the Z-Score doesn't take into account a company's free cash flows. Here's a look at what the Z-Score measures:

Altman Z-Score = 1.2A + 1.4B + 3.3C + 0.6D + 1.0E Where: A = working capital / total assets

B = retained earnings / total assets

C = earnings before interest and tax / total assets

D = market value of equity / total liabilities

E = sales / total assets Source: Investopedia

ARC has pretty poor earnings, but it has strong free cash flows. This means that letters B and C may paint a poor picture. Additionally, since D looks at a company's market cap, undervalued stocks should naturally have a lower Z-Score, simply because the market value of equity is lower than it should be.

So this company could be a value trap, but it doesn't seem that way to me. If you look at the company's nearly $50M in annual free cash flows, I think that the business would be hard-pressed to go bankrupt. With the company's $50M in annual free cash flow, they could pay off all of their debts (short term debt, long term debt and capital leases) of $150M in just 3 years.

Overall, I really didn't see any cause for concern with the company's balance sheet. The company has a quick ratio greater than 1, and a debt to equity of about 1. The company should be able to pay its short term obligations, and the company's debt load does not seem to be a problem.

Declining Industry

One of the biggest risks ARC's facing is that they're in an industry that's on the decline. You might be thinking, "Is it even safe to invest in a printing business right now?"

Fortunately, it's reassuring to know that some of the best value investments hail from unloved, dying industries. While everyone is running away from these businesses in the moment, these kinds of boring, predictable businesses can make spectacular investments. After all, look what Warren Buffett did with a boring old textile mill called Berkshire Hathaway.

Overall, ARC serves an unloved industry. But, the business generates high free cash flow, and the business's legacy services and new service offerings should help the company to stay competitive in the future.

Upsides

Massively Undervalued

My investment thesis behind ARC is that the company is massively undervalued because of the cash flows they produce, and they should be in business long enough for us to recognize high returns.

For full year 2020, ARC reported $48M in free cash flow. Today, the business trades for a market cap of only $90.5M. ARC is trading at a price to cash flow of less than 2x, and an EV/EBITDA multiple of less than 3x. What's so attractive about these ridiculously low valuations is that a business owner would quickly make all of his money back by purchasing the entire business.

One interesting way to think about investing is by asking yourself, "Would I buy this entire business if I had the money?" Imagine for a second that you had $90M sitting in your pocket. If you went out and bought ARC for $90M - you could expect to make about $50M in free cash flow every year. Free cash flow is essentially the cash that the business produces. If you wanted to, you could pocket the $50M every year that you'd make from owning ARC. If you bought ARC today, you'd theoretically make your entire investment back in just 2 years, and then you'd own the rest of the business forever free of charge!

Basically, I like ARC because I figure that as long as the company keeps making free cash flow, we should make money no matter what happens.

Valuation

To estimate the company's fair value, I used the Discounted Cash Flow model. I believe a Discounted Cash Flow model is one of the best ways to value a business, because it finds what you should pay today based on how the business will perform in the future. I projected ARC's future revenues, then I found how much free cash flow they'd be able to make based on the revenue.

There are a few risks with using the DCF method, especially because I used past results to estimate future results. The risk here is that you can't predict the future by looking at the past. Additionally, ARC's business has been declining, and it may decline at an even faster rate than I projected. Basically, I could be wrong in my valuation, as I often am.

I estimated that ARC's revenue would rebound slightly, because Covid hit ARC's top line revenue really hard. You can see in the image below how badly Covid hit ARC's revenue.

Source: Author, with data from Morningstar

We should hopefully see revenues improve as the economy reopens. You can see my revenue projections in the top red box in the image below.

Next, I estimated the company's future operating margins. Over the past 10 years, the company averaged 5.5% operating margins, so I estimated that they'd achieve a conservative 5% margin going forward. There's chances that ARC could see higher operating margins in the near term because they've done a lot of cost cutting recently. And there's also a chance that the company could see lower margins over the long term, as the industry declines. But, I think it's reasonable to project a flat 5% margin going forward. You can see the operating margin projections in the bottom red box.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Then, I estimated future free cash flows based on the company's future operating margins. I estimated that the company would see an 11% unlevered (excluding interest expense) FCF margin, which falls in line with their past margins. I used an 8% discount rate to find the stock's fair value.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Now I've gotten some questions in the past about how I estimate the terminal free cash flow value. I'll try my best to explain it without going too much into the weeds, because valuing companies can sometimes get too confusing for anyone to understand. Basically, terminal value is what the company will be worth after we've finished projecting cash flows. So how do we find what the business will be worth after 10 years? There's two ways you can calculate terminal value (and I use both in my model).

First, there's perpetual growth. Perpetual growth finds what the company would be worth if it grew forever at a set rate. This method makes sense, because the business should still be producing and growing cash flows after 10 years. The second way is by using an exit multiple, where you try to find what multiple of FCF, EBTIDA, etc. the business could be sold for at year 10.

In my model, I found the terminal value by averaging the perpetual growth number ($408M) and the exit multiple number ($115M).

Final Value

Finally, we get to see what ARC is worth, and what kind of opportunity lies in the company's shares. My model estimated the company's fair value, and the expected internal rate of return we could see from ARC. In the top image, you can see some of the important figures that were used to find the company's future enterprise value, which was used for the fair value calculation.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

And finally, this part of the model shows us what the company could truly be worth!

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

As I write this, shares of ARC trade for about $2. At current prices, we could estimate a 40% IRR from the stock, which is very high! A 40% IRR basically means that if you bought the entire business and got all the cash flows from the business, you'd make a 40% average annual return by extracting all the cash flow that the business produces. The fair value of the company should be near $6, which means the stock has over 150% upside to return to fair value.

Based on my model, the company should be worth about $288M, but it's current market cap is only about $90M. There really seems to be a lot of opportunity with this stock. Additionally, I always like to include what price we'd have to pay to get a 22% IRR, because that means we might make a 15% annual return with a 30% built in margin of safety. The company makes a 22% IRR at just under $4 - meaning that it trades at a great discount even to the already discounted buy price!

Recap

At today's prices, I expect that we will see returns that beat the market's long term average returns. As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, this is my first look at ARC, and I am considering investing in this company. Hopefully, this will be the first of many articles about this stock.

We might have found a stock that can triple our money and provide market-beating returns. If you have any questions/thoughts/comments, please share down below. Thank you very much for reading.