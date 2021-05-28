Fed Tapering: Risk Or Necessity

Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As most developed economies prepare for the global reopening after months of elevated restrictions imposed by the government to fight the pandemic, the expected sharp recovery in the second half of 2021 combined with the rising inflationary pressures have pushed central banks to start talking about a potential tapering followed by rate hikes in late 2022 early 2023. Even though the strong momentum we have seen in global asset prices and especially equities have certainly come from the massive and constant liquidity injections from major central banks to prevent the world from falling into a deflationary depression, signs in the overnight reverse repo market show that there is a market 'saturation' of reserves created by the Fed in the system and that a tapering could eventually be seen as a positive decision by some participants.

Under the current programme, the Fed purchases 120bn USD of securities every month, of which consists 80bn USD of Treasuries and 40bn USD of MBS. According to some sell-side review, Fed policymakers are expected in the second half of 2021 to hint the market about the start of the tapering (in early 2022), with for instance Goldman Sachs (GS) expecting a '15bn USD taper' per meeting, which will bring the total amount of QE back to zero in early 2023.

Figure 1

Source: GS

This article aims to show that even though investors are starting to be concerned that the Fed tapering could start to weigh on risky assets in the coming months, risk-on sentiment could continue in the medium term as developed economies prepare for the global reopening.

Risk: a repeat of the 2013 'Taper Tantrum'?

One main event that leaves investors cautious about the tapering is the previous 'Taper Tantrum' episode that occurred in 2013 following Bernanke's speech in the end of May, which generated a sharp rally in US LT bond yields and therefore was marked by a bloodbath in the EM market. One interesting observation in figure 2 is that the term premium, which is one of the two components of the 10Y bond yield, was the major driver of the 1%+ move in the US 10Y; the left chart shows hat the ACM term premium increased from 60bps In May 2013 (24th) to 150bps in mid-September, levitating the 10Y yield from 2% to 3%. The expected real interest rate remained flat oscillating around 1.5% (right chart).

Figure 2

Source: Adrian et al. (2013)

The rise in the term premium, which is seen as a countercyclical variable that generally increases when uncertainty over the economic outlook and inflation rises, had a significant impact on both EM currencies and equity markets, with the EEM ETF index down nearly 20% from peak to trough in May/June (according to Bloomberg). Hence, some investors are currently fearing another 'taper tantrum' episode, with EM markets experiencing significant selling pressures that could lead to a contagion in the DM market and therefore erasing most of the gains since April 2020.

We attribute a very small probability to that scenario (5%) as we are confident that policymakers have learned from this previous experience and will try to gradually prepare the market for the tapering in order to minimize the effect on the market.

Tapering implies less liquidity, and therefore a potential risk for growth stocks

One major risk for the 2022 'expected' tapering is that it will significantly reduce the liquidity in the market and therefore increase the downside for risky assets and especially growth stocks, which have been one of the major beneficiary of the global stimulus that has been occurring in the past year. For instance, the chart below shows the strong co-movement between global liquidity - which we define as the annual change in the major 4 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ and PBoC) - and the mega-cap growth stocks - defined as the FANG+ index.

We can notice that the deceleration in central banks' purchases in the past few months has already started to impact growth stocks, with the index down 10% from its mid-February high. Although we agree that less purchases will flatten the steep trend we have seen since April 2020, we still think that growth stocks could continue to benefit from the global reopening and the current inflationary environment in the coming months (i.e. global reopening will offset the negative impact of QE tapering).

Figure 3

Source: Bloomberg, RR calculations

Some participants think that the taper could actually be good news for markets

Interestingly, one popular narrative that has been making the headlines recently is the surge in Overnight Reverse Repo operation in the past few weeks in the middle of a quarter (reverse repo facilities generally surge in quarter-end). Figure 4 (left frame) shows that the overnight reverse repo operations have suddenly started to surge since the beginning of April to a high of 433bn USD this week, raising concerns that the market has currently absorb too much reserves created from QE.

As a reminder, the surge in banks' reserves came directly from QE purchases from the Fed, where by buying Treasuries and MBS in the market the Fed increases its assets and the same amount of liabilities are created in the right side of the balance sheet, usually in forms of banks reserves (and also an increase in money in circulation). Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the total reserves of deposit institutions, which were of 'zero' (required reserves are negligible) before the Great Financial Crisis, surged to a high of 3.89tr USD in April 2021.

What Credit Suisse Zoltan Pozsar wrote in his recent notes is that with the T bond purchases from the Fed surpassing the Treasury issuance in the past year the central bank has 'taken out' all the Treasuries from the market and put them back via the Reverse Repo Facility where banks exchange cash (or excess reserves) for Treasuries overnight. This indicates that banks are in no more capacity to absorb more reserves created by the Fed at current spread levels and therefore should 'push' the Fed to either start hiking the interest on excess reserves (IOER, currently at 0.10%) or accelerate the QE taper as there is still over 800bn purchases expecting to take place until the taper starts.

Figure 4

Source: FRED

As Zoltan mentions in his latest note, the taper could eventually result in a positive market reaction if the Fed announces simultaneously the end of the ban of Well Fargo's asset growth, which would release another 500bn USD in private balance sheet that could be used to purchases US Treasuries.

As a reminder, the marginal buyers of US Treasuries switched from FX-hedge international investors from 2017 to 2018, then to hedge funds with the relative value strategy (i.e. leverage trade going long Treasury short the futures to capture a carry) between 2018 and 2020 (March Panic), and then to the Fed and banks. With the Fed expecting to taper in 2022 and the US Treasury still expected to issue a significant amount of Treasuries in the coming 18 months, the marginal buyers of Treasuries are very important in the current environment.

Conclusion

Overall, even though the RRP story has been making the headlines in recent weeks, we do not think that Fed policymakers will start to accelerate the QE Taper decision and will try to make themselves as clear as possible to avoid any shock in markets in the coming months. Most economists do not put a lot of weigh on the RRP story (which could be a concern) and are expecting policymakers to take time before hiking rates as well.

Although the STIR market is pricing in a first move in 2022, we still think that rate hikes will occur once the tapering will be done, which implies that the Fed will start hiking in 2023. We do think that the QE Taper this time does not represent an elevated risk for either US bond yields or equities as we do expect the rise in both real economic activity and inflation to continue to favor risky assets in the near to medium term. Policymakers are very well aware that interest rates cannot rise too fast / too quickly as it will not only become an issue for global asset prices but also internally for traditional asset allocations such as 60/40 equity bond portfolios or Risk Parity strategies. To conclude, even though the QE taper has been making a lot of noise recently, the momentum in equities is likely to continue over the summer.