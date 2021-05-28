Photo by iBrave/iStock via Getty Images

Digital transformation, cloud modernization and changing consumer expectations to simple and secure digital product offerings are driving a shift in how companies manage employee and consumer identities on the internet. Combined with the growing number of applications and accelerating cloud adoption as well as the movement to remote workforces, identity is becoming an important layer of an organization's security strategy. With Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) being in the thick of it, it might be the best play to profit from this growing market as an investor. But with a current market capitalization of $34 billion, an interested investor has to dig deep into his or her pockets for being part of this market opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the business, Okta provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth, a large addressable market and a robust financial profile. But looking at Okta as an investment, slowly decreasing revenue growth combined with a high valuation should raise skepticism and caution for every interested investor. At least, it does that for us. We think that Okta is currently overvalued, and we will stay on the sideline. But as soon as Okta is cooling off and approaching a PS-ratio of below 25, we are more willing to open a position here. But don't take it from us, make up your own picture by digesting our following analysis of Okta.

In this article, we begin with a short introduction to Okta's business model and what they are actually doing. After that we will cover the financial part of the just recently released Q1 fiscal 2022 figures as well as discussing Okta's growth potential. After that we will conclude with a risk assessment and our conclusion.

Okta's Business Model

Let's start off with a short introduction of what Okta is actually doing and how the company is making money. Basically, Okta is the self-proclaimed "leading independent identity management platform for the enterprise" with the Okta Identity Cloud as their identity cloud platform. This platform is an independent and neutral cloud-based identity solution that allows Okta's customers to integrate with as of this writing more than 7,000 available integrations to applications and infrastructure providers. The customers of the Okta Identity Cloud use the platform in two ways: The first way is for securing their employees, contractors and partners which is called "workforce identity". For the use cases of workforce identity, the platform helps Okta's customers to efficiently and securely connect their internal and external workforce to the used applications and data, from any device in any environment. Since Okta's customers normally have a growing or changing environment of employees, contractors and partners, the Okta platform helps to automate access management and enhance collaboration across the whole workforce. The other set of use cases which are referred to as "customer identity" are all about managing and securing the identities of their own customers as well as securely building customer-facing cloud, mobile or web applications. These two alternative applications of the Okta Identity Cloud are complemented by additional platform services which are available in packaged products through APIs and software development kits.

Company's Q4 fiscal 2021 investor presentation

As you can see in the image above, the Okta Identity Cloud represents a suite of products and services to securely manage identities while most of the products are applicable for both workforce and customer identity use cases.

Some of the core products of this suite are the following:

Single Sign-On enables users of a customer's workforce to access all of their applications, whether in the cloud or on-premises, from any device, with a single entry of their user credentials

enables users of a customer's workforce to access all of their applications, whether in the cloud or on-premises, from any device, with a single entry of their user credentials Lifecycle Management allows an organization to securely manage the identity lifecycle, from on-boarding to off-boarding as well as ensuring that compliance requirements are met since user roles evolve and access rights change

allows an organization to securely manage the identity lifecycle, from on-boarding to off-boarding as well as ensuring that compliance requirements are met since user roles evolve and access rights change Universal Directory stores and secures user, application and device profiles for an organization with a centralized and cloud-based system of records

stores and secures user, application and device profiles for an organization with a centralized and cloud-based system of records With Access Gateway, the Okta Identity Cloud can be extended from the cloud to the customer's on-premise applications and brings a single point of management for the customers' administrators with it

This sounds all good, but who are the customers of Okta? As of April 30, 2021, the company has 10,650 customers across nearly every industry, consisting of global enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses as well as universities, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies. From these +10,000 customers, 2,075 customers have an annual contract value (ACV) of >$100k, which considerably increased 31% YoY. Exemplary customers are Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda and many more. And it will only last a few more years until Okta will reach 15,000 or even 20,000 customers when considering their YoY 27% growth rate of total customers.

Company's Q1 fiscal 2022 investor presentation

From a business model perspective, the company unsurprisingly pursues a Software-as-a-Service business model and generates revenue mainly by selling multi-year subscriptions to the cloud-based product suite. The company's focus lies on acquiring new customers, but also retaining customers and increasing their spending through scaling up the number of users who access the Okta Identity Cloud as well as up-selling additional products.

With that, let us dive deeper into the financials of Okta with covering the just recently announced Q1 FY22 results.

What do the financials say? - Q1 FY22 results

From a financial perspective, Okta is a growth tech-company with solid financials and without considering the Auth0 acquisition, being on the verge to non-GAAP net income profitability and increasing margins. But one step at a time.

For the first quarter in fiscal 2022 which ranges from February 1st, 2022, until April 30th, 2022, Okta had $251 million in total revenue, a YoY increase of 37%. The biggest chunk, namely 96% of that revenue is declared as subscription revenue amounting to $240 million which is a YoY increase of 38%. The remaining $10.9 million of revenue is coming from professional services and other income streams. With regards to the geographical revenue contribution, 83% of the total revenue comes from the U.S. and only 17% from overseas. And this distribution is since Q1 FY19 pretty steady and has changed just by two percentage points.

Company's Q4 fiscal 2021 investor presentation

In terms of operating loss, the company reported GAAP operating loss of $91 million, which is around 36% of total revenue, worsened by 7.5 percentage points YoY. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had an operating loss of $16 million compared to $12 million of non-GAAP operating loss in fiscal 2020. Part of the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating measures are expenses for stock-based compensation, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses. See the following image for the specific figures:

Company's Q1 fiscal 2022 press release

Moving on to net loss, the company had a GAAP net loss of $109 million and non-GAAP net loss of $13 million. Compared to the Q4 fiscal 2021 where the company had non-GAAP income of $16 million, Okta is back in the red. But excluding the Auth0 acquisition, Okta's financials of a fast-growing cloud stock are strong, and being on the verge to non-GAAP profitability is a refreshing and pleasant experience and hence deserves appreciation.

Continuing with the good vibe, the company also reported free cashflow of $53 million which reflects 21% of total revenue and an increase of five percentage points YoY.

Company's Q1 fiscal 2022 presentation

Additionally, the company had as of April 30, 2021, $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and 2.75 billion in total liabilities which puts the company in a very strong financial position.

Outlook for fiscal 2022

Despite these strong figures and considering the Auth0 acquisition (closed on May 3rd, 2021), the company provided a fairly conservative financial outlook for both the Q2 and FY fiscal 2022 results. For the second quarter in fiscal 2022, the company expects:

Total revenue of $295 million to $297 million (YoY growth rate of 47% - 48%)

Non-GAAP operating loss of $55 million to $53 million

For the full year, these figures are:

Total revenue of $1.215 billion to $1.225 billion (YoY growth rate of 45% - 47%)

Non-GAAP operating loss of $172 million to $167 million

The market's reaction to these actually strong results was pretty negative with a decline of the stock of around 10%.

Data by YCharts

This might be ascribed to the decelerated revenue and subscription revenue growth compared to the last quarter with 43% vs. 37% and 44% vs. 38%, respectively. Another contributor for this reaction might be the adjusted guidance for fiscal 2022 and Okta's reluctance of giving any details of the revenue contribution of Auth0. Even after being asked explicitly in the conference call, the company refused to give any details to the organic growth numbers. Such top-level information should be shared with investors, at least in our opinion. Additionally, the adjusted guidance due to the Auth0 acquisition is good, but not great and investors might have expected a greater impact of Auth0. In particular, the adjusted guidance for non-GAAP operating loss worsened significantly with -192%. Lastly, the erratic mood of Mr. Market might be another and potentially the most important factor for this sharp decline.

Growth potential

We have seen now the solid financials of Okta for Q1 fiscal 2022. But we as investors do not care as much for past performance as we do for what the future of a company and its growth story holds. Hence, we will now take a deeper dive into why Okta is a growth stock, where it can get its growth from and where the company might head.

Okta's TAM and Growth Strategy

First of all, Okta is operating a business that is largely benefitting from macro trends that drive the growth of the whole identity market and hence also Okta's business as one key player in this market. Due to the increased use of technology any time and anywhere, secure and reliable identity solutions represent a critical foundation for connection and trust between these technologies and their users. Hence, these three macro trends which also have been propelled by the Covid-19-pandemic, are primarily driving the rise of the identity market:

The increasing adoption of cloud solutions and hybrid IT

Digital Transformation in enterprises - the application of digital technology into all areas of a business for increasing efficiency and reducing redundancies

Zero Trust Security - eliminating the concept of trust from an organization's IT infrastructure to prevent data breaches

Considering these macro trends and the markets of workforce and customer identity where Okta is operating in, as of this writing, Okta's total addressable market (TAM) amounts to around $80 billion. This TAM is divided into $50 billion for all workforce related use cases and additional $30 billion for customer identity ones. In terms of the methodology, the workforce related TAM figures are based on over 50,000 U.S. businesses with more than 250 employees multiplied by 12-month ARR assuming adoption of all current products and announced Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) products which implies a market of $21 billion domestically, then multiplied by two to account for international opportunity. The customer identity TAM is based on 4.4 billion combined Facebook users and service employees worldwide multiplied by internal application usage and pricing assumptions.

FY22 Investor Day Presentation

Comparing Okta's TAM with the company's expected FY22 revenue of around $1.2 billion, there is a lot of upside potential and room to expand. But where is this growth coming from?

Based on the further execution of Okta's platform, the company has declared four main growth drivers they are focusing on in order to address the $80 billion heavy TAM:

Company's Q4 fiscal 2021 investor presentation

Innovation in platform and network

The first growth driver is all about investing in continuous innovation of the Okta Identity Cloud which I think is a necessary and sensible effort in order to keep the growth rates and remain competitive with the competitors. This is also underpinned by the high ratio of investments into research and development whose expenses account for approximately 27% of the total revenue in fiscal 2021. One primary focus in this realm is to innovate and extend the identity platform with new products and extend the platform to new use cases which in turn lead also to a growing accessible market for Okta. And those new products and use cases cannot only be offered to new customers but also to the already existing customer base. Another important aspect of this growth driver is also leveraging the valuable data assets by using analytics techniques. And considering the high growth rate of new customers that Okta acquiring, these analytics will generate more and more value but also through existing customers who connect more devices, applications and users to the platform. Furthermore, Okta is also providing value to its customers from data analytics by enabling the customers to use the data and third-party data from the platform partners as well as to help customers make more informed and secure access decisions. Currently, Okta is not generating any revenue from these data assets, but this might be an interesting additional business model since it has clear potential for monetization.

Landing & expanding in large enterprises

At the current stage, acquiring whole new customers and conducting up-selling as well as cross-selling is the most important growth driver for Okta. In order to drive new customer growth and increase market share, the company is pursuing a land-and-expand sales model with an emphasis on key markets measured by size of customers, and key verticals, such as highly regulated sectors. Okta is doing a great job by adopting the land-and-expand sales model, resulting in significant increase of customer spend after its acquisition. This increase is mainly due to up-selling into new products within the identity cloud but also cross-selling of other use cases which the customer didn't regard in the beginning. Cross-selling for Okta means primarily expanding customers that are using the Identity Cloud for workforce identity to use it also for customer identity, and vice versa.

FY22 Investor Day Presentation

The example illustrated above for a public sector customer shows pretty good how Okta is capitalizing on this land-and-expand model. There are three key observations that I want to highlight:

1) The initial contract value for landing the customer amounted "just" $1.0 million and more than quadrupled in just one (!) year. That is remarkable.

2) This customer used from the beginning identity solutions for workforce and customer use cases, but Okta was able to achieve significant up-selling in both product fields.

3) Since this customer example is representing only fiscal 2021, further up-selling and increase of the customer contract value are likely to increase in the future.

A more subtle but equally important learning is the customer satisfaction with the Okta Identity Cloud that is causing this great success of the land-and-expand model. It seems to me that as soon as Okta has acquired a new customer, this customer is so convinced from the Okta Identity Cloud and its offered value, that investments into cloud-based identity solutions is readily increased. This customer satisfaction is also substantiated by the 120% net retention rate. Additionally, this high investment also increases the threshold for the customer to leave Okta again and puts Okta in a very comfortable position.

One legitimate concern though, when looking at such examples might be that Okta is just presenting its straight "A" student and limits generalization across the whole customer base. But based on the strong net retention rate and further customer examples, this concern appears to be negligible. Instead, Okta's strategy seems to pay off and once a customer has been acquired, it is very likely that this customer will intensify doing business with Okta.

FY22 Investor Day Presentation

Growing Partner Channel

The third growth driver is all about expanding Okta's ecosystem of channel partners, the developer ecosystem and leveraging the integrations already available in the platform. In general, Okta has with its Integration Network a comprehensive partner ecosystem which includes over 7,000 integrations with cloud, mobile and web applications and IT infrastructure providers. By continuing these partnerships and acquiring new integration partners, Okta is able to gradually improve customer experience and increase the value of the Okta Identity Cloud. Furthermore, Okta is also keen to increase leveraging its indirect sales network of resellers, system integrators and other distribution partners.

Investing in International Expansion

Considering Okta's geographical revenue distribution of 83% coming from domestic customers, it becomes obvious that international expansion has to be one focal point for future growth. But with 43% YoY international revenue growth, Okta is already getting under way to make this growth potential a reality. But there is still huge potential, especially in Europa and Asia.

FY22 Investor Day Presentation

However, we expect that the U.S. will stay by far the most important market for Okta for years to come. But considering the international footprint of U.S. corporations, this leads indirectly to an international expansion for Okta and might help to gain further traction in these markets.

Mergers and Acquisitions and Investments

Even though Okta hasn't declared this growth driver as a distinct pillar, we think that acquisitions in the future will play an important role for Okta to keep and improve its competitive position. Considering the most recent acquisition of Auth0 in a stock transaction, valued at around $6.5 billion, supports this assumption. Due to this particular acquisition, Okta expects to garner several synergy opportunities such as integrating complementary products into the Okta platform, increase Okta's TAM and increasing the international reach.

FY22 Investor Day Presentation

Risks

As we have seen now, Okta has pretty solid financials, has a high-qualitative business with happy customers and has also a reasonable growth-strategy. However, for every growth company and particularly the cloud ones these days, some risks are also coming along. Such risks can be related to the execution of the ambitious growth strategy, lack of international foothold amidst expansion, detrimental investments or acquisitions, a debatable moat and competing with other competitors that are already in the market or will enter it. Or as Okta puts it in their FY2021 annual report:

We compete with both cloud-based and on-premise enterprise application software providers. Our competitors vary in size and in the breadth and scope of the products and services offered. However, many of our competitors have substantial competitive advantages such as significantly greater financial, technical, sales and marketing, distribution, customer support or other resources, longer operating histories, greater resources to make strategic acquisitions and greater name recognition than we do. Our principal competitor is Microsoft (MSFT).

But in terms of competition, we think that Okta is well-positioned and has with its already +10,000 customers and +7,000 integrations a strong proof of concept and product offering. But still, (potential) investors of Okta should take this risk of competition serious and should watch this closely over the next couple of quarters how Okta can assert itself against the competition.

Another prevalent risk that we see with Okta which could negatively impact it as a good investment, are the sky-high expectations of investors for cloud growth stocks and hence their valuations. As of this writing, Okta has a market capitalization of around $34 billion. With an expected midpoint revenue of $1.22 billion for fiscal 2022, this results in a PS-ratio of around 28. Reflecting on the past valuations, this might be a quite fair valuation, but not yet an attractive buying price. Considering the decreasing revenue growth of Okta with 35% in the better case of the current outlook and non-GAAP (!) operating margins of -6%, it fails to meet the rule of 40 which is a popular metric for measuring the performance of SaaS companies such as Okta.

Company's Q4 fiscal 2021 investor presentation

Not meeting the rule of 40 does not concern us as a single metric, but combined with a high valuation, it gives us reason to be cautious.

Conclusion

Surely, Okta is a great company with a strong product offering, happy customers, high net retention rates and a huge TAM to conquer. But this exactly is apparent to the whole market and is already priced in into the current stock price. Hence, does the solid business also mean that it is a great investment? As of now, with this high valuation, we do not think so and stay on the sideline. But we have Okta on our watchlist, and when it comes down to a PS-ratio of below 25, then we might consider it as a buy. Otherwise, we think other companies are a better investment right now.