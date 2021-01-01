Photo by guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year, I started covering the monthly defense contracts for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Adding to the coverage, I'm not also adding analysis of the quarterly results for Raytheon Technologies. Since the company is the result of a merger between Raytheon and United Technologies a year ago, there's not a lot of comparative data available. Even less so when considering that the pandemic has been distorting the picture since the merger. Briefly, what I'm looking for in the Q1 2021 results is stability in defense and expected declines in commercial aerospace due to lower commercial aircraft deliveries but a lifted guidance on the back of recovering demand for air travel. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Q1 2021 results.

First quarter results: Declines and stability

Figure 1: Collins Aerospace Q1 2021 Results (Source: Raytheon Technologies)

As expected, sales were down significantly driven by lower commercial aftermarket sales slumped 43%. This included a 39% decline in parts and repair, a 66% decline in provisioning and a 32% decline in the modifications and upgrade business. The provision decline was higher compared to declines in other areas as the provisioning is mostly driven by aircraft deliveries, which also have been reduced. Military sales showed stability being down 3% due to divestitures, but 4% better on like-for-like basis including forex items. So, we're not seeing anything surprising for Collins Aerospace. The biggest positive was that sequentially there was an 11% increase in commercial after-market sales.

Figure 2: Pratt & Whitney Q1 2021 Results (Source: Raytheon Technologies)

Pratt & Whitney results were actually more of the same with commercial original equipment manufactures sales down 40% and after-market sales down 35% and military up 1%, not good but also not extremely surprising. Just like with Collins Aerospace, the military increase was driven by the F-35 platform.

For Raytheon intelligence and space sales were $3.8 billion with an operating profit of $388 million. Due to the reset on completion, there was a headwind to the recognized results making comparison with the same quarter last year difficult, but on a pro-forma basis the sales were up 2% driven by volume. Positives during the quarter were sequential margin improvement and a book-to-bill ratio in excess of one. For Raytheon Missiles & Defense, it was a bit of a similar story with $3.8 billion in revenues, up 3% on adjusted pro-forma basis. With a profit of $496 million, the profit declined 8% on an adjusted pro-forma basis, driven by absence of positive contract settlements and the reset on the completion formula used for recognition of sales and results.

Outlook

Figure 3: Outlook Results (Source: Raytheon Technologies)

I did not see any surprises in the results. The commercial side is down but sequentially improving, whereas defense is stable or down a bit due to the reset on the completion percentage, where estimates at completions were reapplied for the uncompleted parts of work under contract. More interesting, however, is the outlook and we see that Raytheon Technologies boosted its outlook. For Q2, improvement in sales and adjusted EPS is expected with organic sales growth back in the picture. For the full year, the sales outlook was lifted at the lower end by $0.5B for revenues, 1% for organic sales growth and $0.10 for adjusted EPS while maintaining the free cash flow guidance and boosting the share buyback by $0.5B.

Ideally, we see the entire range move upward and not just the lower range but given that the lift of the lower figure of the previous outlook is driven by sequential improvements in the commercial aircraft environment, it is still something I can appreciate.

Conclusion

I believe the best has yet to come for Raytheon Technologies. The segments that are driven by demand for commercial aircraft and air travel are down, which is not a surprise while the defense segments are stable with some headwind due the reset on the estimates at completion. However, both of these elements will improve and the sequential improvements for the commercial business has already resulted in the guidance being lifted and that is a good thing as it shows that Raytheon Technologies can be a story of stability and growth in a recovered market providing a strong base for value returns to shareholders now and in the years to come.