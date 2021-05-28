Polen Capital Focus Growth Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2021

Polen Capital is a global independently-owned growth equity boutique, led by an experienced team of investment professionals who are committed to preserving and growing the assets of our clients through a prudent and disciplined long-term investment approach.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio returned 1.81% gross of fees versus 0.95% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 6.18% for the S&P 500.
We added new positions in Amazon and Netflix and added to our position in Salesforce.com. We eliminated our positions in Dollar General and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. We slightly trimmed Autodesk, MSCI, PayPal, Alphabet, and Align Technology, in each case, to help fund other purchases.
Our top absolute performers in the first quarter were Alphabet, Facebook, and Abbott Laboratories. The largest absolute detractors during the quarter were ServiceNow, Amazon.com, and Adobe.