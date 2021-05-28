Baron Funds Q1 2021 Andrew Peck Letter

Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
Baron Asset Fund fell 1.03% (Institutional Shares), while the Russell Midcap Growth Index fell 0.57%, and the S&P 500 Index gained 6.17%.
Outperformance of the Fund’s investments in Communication Services, Health Care, and Financials added the most value.
Baron Asset Fund held 67 positions. The Fund’s 10 largest holdings represented 36.1% of assets, and the 20 largest represented 57.7% of assets. The Fund’s largest weighting was in the IT sector at 29.5% of assets.