Monarch Casino & Resort: A Post Pandemic Demographic Shift Supports An Even Higher Valuation
Summary
- On the surface, MCRI has beaten the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year by a tick, but there is more here than meets the eye.
- Its 1Q21 results hit record highs during the endgame months of the pandemic with capacity limitations still in place.
- Its two properties are smack in the middle of markets where there is an acceleration in economic growth.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The House Edge get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Regular readers of this space might recall that one of our all- time favorites in the casino gaming sector has long been Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Is it because of its scale? No, it is among the smaller revenue generators in the US casino business. Was it because of its ROIC was better than peers? No, on that score the stock arrived just about average for many industry peers. (4.38%). Then what was it?
Two key drivers of what we saw as unrecognized value: One, long standing hands on family management with a solid balance sheet and two, the demographic gold mine upon which its two properties sat: Reno, Nevada and Black Hawk, Colorado.
Let's see if Mr. Market supported our SA calls:
On November 22, 2016 we urged a strong buy at $24 a share.
On December 22, 2020 we prodded buy again at $58.23.
Price at writing: $72.19 per share
5 year return: 241.32% eclipsing almost all peers.
Even using the metric of Discounted Cash Flow calculated at Simply Wall Street the stock showed it stuff: Trading at $73.24 at the SWS starting point, its DCF analysis arrived at a fair value price of $141.49 per share. Like most such analyses, DCF has its general value, but is also a flawed metric. It takes into account very long -term performance estimating FCF for companies in particularly volatile markets-like gaming. That's a tough contract for any data point to meet with accuracy.
Who could foresee the pandemic? Who really knows what the casino gambling landscape will look like in ten years? We can make educated guesses. SWS's isn't crazy, but our bet on this stock since we began following it, has been on the demonstrated, highly nimble, family managed, ground rooting gaming mentality that has presided over MCRI management decisions.
1Q21 results bear out this continuing over performance
Net revenue: $74.9 up y/y 46.9%
Net income: 8.1 up y/y 303.7%
Adj. EBITDA: 22.8 up/y/y 181.6%
Basic EPS: 00.44 up/y/y 300%
Diluted EPS: 00.42 yp y/y 281.8%
Operating margin: 30.5%
Market cap at writing: $1.31b
Forward P/E 27.36
Consensus Est. PT: $78.80
Our PT: $89 by 4Q21. We are assuming that by 3Q21, US regional casinos will be running at near full post-pandemic capacity. Another assumption is that pent up demand is beginning to show its early edge Revenue will explode this summer and produce even stronger performance for the two MCRI properties going at full tilt with all amenities open across the board.
Bear in mind that these results were achieved during a period when both Monarch properties operated under state-imposed capacity restrictions. Against that background, maximum effort was applied against cost management which included smart staffing shifts, a direct reflection of veteran casino management smarts. MCRI will face labor shortages. It's a problem for certain, but a good one to have since it will force the savvy deployment of technology which contributes to strong margins.
But we think its phased reopening of all amenities will be achieved since both markets are seen as life style plus opportunities for potential workers.
Below: The MCRI Reno flagship continues to produce strong gains. Source: MCRI archives.
Financial capsule
MCRI's long term debt sits at $142m at 1Q21 y/y down from $167m, reflecting the last stages of its Black Hawk property expansion Capex as well as repayments. The period included $5.9m construction costs, renovation and redesign of both properties. During the quarter, MCRI made a $20m optional prepayment on its term loan facility in addition to a $2.5m mandatory payment. The company shows a 1Q21 outstanding principal balance of $160m under the term loan and had zero borrowings outstanding under its $700m available revolver. Between expected cash flows and that revolver facility, we believe MCRI will be well positioned to handle all currently envisioned capital expenditures.
Its debt to equity ratio, among the industry's lowest over the last 5 years, was 0.41. In an industry where debt is the mother's milk of expansion, MCRI stands out as an operator with a policy that consistently approaches expansion with as much equity vs. debt as possible. This is one of the keys to the MCRI story for investors. It means for example, that if its new Black Hawk 500 room tower produces superior results as we expect, the company can move to expand room capacity comfortably as it has in its flagship Reno resort. Most importantly, these guys never pull the trigger on a big move until they have deep conviction about that has superior odds of turning to accretive EBITDA. They know how to build market share without simply running out and buying business with excessive comping or promotional deals.
Their mantra has always been to present a quality product at affordable prices for the mid-market delivered with a service ethic that is deeply rooted in the family management culture. They share this legacy with larger peers like Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) which has proven that one can achieve scale and still maintain customer service ethos that works. Therein lies part of the MCRI investment theory: A business model that proves viable and profitable on a small scale, expandable with mostly internal financing, moving in markets where it recognizes above average economic growth.
The MCRI demographic gold mine
Above: Monarch Black hawk sits 40 miles from Denver in a rapidly growing golden population demo. Source: MCRI archives.
In our prior articles on MCRI we put the case thusly: The company's two properties were located in markets with above average population and economic growth trends. And more importantly, it was not only the sheer numbers of population growth, but the demographic characteristics of the inflow population that presented particularly enticing prospects for operators like MCRI.
According to the US Census Bureau, population growth in the US has been stagnant since 2010 and before. Many high tax, high crime states are losing population. Most recently, the bureau predicted that the 2020 census was likely to show the nation's population just about held even in the latest counts. At the same time, the two MCRI states have shown robust growth. Nevada, up 52% since 2000 and is already up nearly 2% for the first three months of this year. Colorado Up 14.8% since 2010, up 3.56% in 2021 to date and still growing. During 1Q21 alone, Colorado grew 16.77%.
Above: Millennials and early boomer retirees flocking to both Northern Nevada and Colorado. MCRI lies in the sweet spots in both states. Source: USCB
Along with the inflow of people we have economic growth spurred by diverse industries like tech, distribution, and light manufacturing in both states. But what winds up as bodies in beds, and bodies in front of slot machines, are the profiles of the new arrivals. In general, the inflow is composed of young retiree baby boomers, plus young families in the service and tech industries. A review of why they moved spans several key motivations. Refugees come from high tax, deteriorating life style states like California. (The Golden state for the first time in a century, has actually lost population. It is a trend expected to accelerate in the next five years).
They are increasingly also millennial generation people who see in those states a lifestyle benefit linked not only to the outdoors, but quality of daily living, and employment opportunities. Pandemic period crime statistics have skyrocketed in many feeder states adding to fears that have already been rising.
The pandemic has accelerated the fleeing from high tax, high crime states
The pandemic has exacerbated this trend to the extent that where the inflow velocity has traditionally been following a steady as she goes rate, we now find it speeding up. The State of California has the most to lose here beginning with a population base of ~ 39m. Colorado is nearing 5.7m, up from 2018 alone by 14.8%.
Now these trends have been building for two decades. But what is new, and what clearly figures in the rosy future of operators like MCRI in two states with potential citizens that will drive revenue gains for both properties in our view.
It is a demographic win for MCRI because the profile of both existing populations as well as the incoming people fit the AGA demographic of casino visitors to a tee. Average age ~46, trip frequency to casino visits anywhere between 9 and 14 visits per year, income above national average, education, above national average.
You have here the same rationale MCRI apprised in deciding back in 2012, to plan its next footprint in Colorado. There are of course, many reasons why a casino operator may decide to allocate capital to given markets. You have internal revenue growth, property availability at a given price tag, tax structure, location, competitive peers, per capita GNP. But for MCRI clearly the prospects loomed even more tempting in reviewing the demographic profile of Colorado in general, and specifically metro Denver, which sits 40m away.
Conclusion
We fully realize that in terms of its revenue flow and near term prospects, MCRI at its price could be considered a stock punching way above its weight. That is a logical conclusion if you compare it head to head with peers like Penn National Gaming (PENN) for example, trading at writing at $83.49. Penn has a market cap of $13b against TTM revenue base of $3.7b.
Its pre-pandemic revenue was comfortably over $5b. But bear in mind, the Penn price is heavily influenced by the market's year long love affair with the rapidly growing sports betting sub-sector. Its highly visible investment in Barstool Sports has ignited the stock. It reached a high of $117 last February. It has fallen back to where it now trades only $10 higher than MCRI.
MCRI will toe dip in sports books as part of its greater focus on the casino resort side of life. Investors need to view its apparent pricey trade against good peers this way: If sports betting is what ignited the price of Penn, two solid performing casino hotels located in two of the top ten economic growth population machines states in the nation, is essentially a bet on the future as is sports betting for Penn.
For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gaming sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.
This article was written by
My two books are presently sold as Kindle ebooks on the Amazon site: MASTERING THE ART OF CASINO MANAGEMENT and THE GREAT AMERICAN CASINO BAZAAR. I have appeared on industry seminar panels and on national radio and television discussing various aspects of industry growth. I am a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business and did work toward a Master's degree in economics at the Columbia School of General Studies.
For 30 years I held senior vp and exec VP positions in major casino hotel operations among them Caesars, Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal and have done extensive consulting assignments for many others in the US, including the native American property Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut. I have also done special projects for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I was the founder and publisher of Gaming Business Magazine, first ever publication covering the gaming industry and have written extensively about the industry.
MY INVESTMENT STRATEGY: Due to the necessities of my casino consulting business which encompasses many top gaming companies, I have placed my own gaming portfolio into a blind trust over ten years ago. At that time I instructed my money manager(who is a former industry colleague herself as well as a corporate lawyer and money manager) to follow my gaming investment strategy along these lines. 1. I am a value investor first. Knowing the industry in depth I am able to plumb opportunities and problems others cannot see. Mostly I like to identify price ranges over given periods where I believe the market is asleep and I can buy in at the lowest possible risk. 2. I am a strong believer in management quality. Knowing so many top people in the industry allows me to evaluate which ones I believe have the "right stuff" to move a stock and which are populated by corporate drones. 3. I have instructed my manager never to trade on sugar high spikes in earnings or news per se but use the "string theory" I have developed which in brief, follows a skein of news and earnings releases over set periods of time for each stock and then move in or out. 4. I have instructed her to keep the portfolio diverse with holdings in four basic areas: Casino stocks in Las Vegas, Macau and the regionals, gaming tech stocks with real moats not just cute apps.
Overall I have done immensely well and share my views with SA readers and more specifically with strong recommendations and gaming stock strategy analysis based on my network of industry contacts for subscribers to my SA Premium Site: THE HOUSE EDGE.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.