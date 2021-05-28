Photo by Amy Sparwasser/iStock via Getty Images

Regular readers of this space might recall that one of our all- time favorites in the casino gaming sector has long been Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Is it because of its scale? No, it is among the smaller revenue generators in the US casino business. Was it because of its ROIC was better than peers? No, on that score the stock arrived just about average for many industry peers. (4.38%). Then what was it?

Two key drivers of what we saw as unrecognized value: One, long standing hands on family management with a solid balance sheet and two, the demographic gold mine upon which its two properties sat: Reno, Nevada and Black Hawk, Colorado.

Let's see if Mr. Market supported our SA calls:

On November 22, 2016 we urged a strong buy at $24 a share.

On December 22, 2020 we prodded buy again at $58.23.

Price at writing: $72.19 per share

5 year return: 241.32% eclipsing almost all peers.

Even using the metric of Discounted Cash Flow calculated at Simply Wall Street the stock showed it stuff: Trading at $73.24 at the SWS starting point, its DCF analysis arrived at a fair value price of $141.49 per share. Like most such analyses, DCF has its general value, but is also a flawed metric. It takes into account very long -term performance estimating FCF for companies in particularly volatile markets-like gaming. That's a tough contract for any data point to meet with accuracy.

Who could foresee the pandemic? Who really knows what the casino gambling landscape will look like in ten years? We can make educated guesses. SWS's isn't crazy, but our bet on this stock since we began following it, has been on the demonstrated, highly nimble, family managed, ground rooting gaming mentality that has presided over MCRI management decisions.

1Q21 results bear out this continuing over performance

Net revenue: $74.9 up y/y 46.9%

Net income: 8.1 up y/y 303.7%

Adj. EBITDA: 22.8 up/y/y 181.6%

Basic EPS: 00.44 up/y/y 300%

Diluted EPS: 00.42 yp y/y 281.8%

Operating margin: 30.5%

Market cap at writing: $1.31b

Forward P/E 27.36

Consensus Est. PT: $78.80

Our PT: $89 by 4Q21. We are assuming that by 3Q21, US regional casinos will be running at near full post-pandemic capacity. Another assumption is that pent up demand is beginning to show its early edge Revenue will explode this summer and produce even stronger performance for the two MCRI properties going at full tilt with all amenities open across the board.

Bear in mind that these results were achieved during a period when both Monarch properties operated under state-imposed capacity restrictions. Against that background, maximum effort was applied against cost management which included smart staffing shifts, a direct reflection of veteran casino management smarts. MCRI will face labor shortages. It's a problem for certain, but a good one to have since it will force the savvy deployment of technology which contributes to strong margins.

But we think its phased reopening of all amenities will be achieved since both markets are seen as life style plus opportunities for potential workers.

Below: The MCRI Reno flagship continues to produce strong gains. Source: MCRI archives.

Financial capsule

MCRI's long term debt sits at $142m at 1Q21 y/y down from $167m, reflecting the last stages of its Black Hawk property expansion Capex as well as repayments. The period included $5.9m construction costs, renovation and redesign of both properties. During the quarter, MCRI made a $20m optional prepayment on its term loan facility in addition to a $2.5m mandatory payment. The company shows a 1Q21 outstanding principal balance of $160m under the term loan and had zero borrowings outstanding under its $700m available revolver. Between expected cash flows and that revolver facility, we believe MCRI will be well positioned to handle all currently envisioned capital expenditures.

Its debt to equity ratio, among the industry's lowest over the last 5 years, was 0.41. In an industry where debt is the mother's milk of expansion, MCRI stands out as an operator with a policy that consistently approaches expansion with as much equity vs. debt as possible. This is one of the keys to the MCRI story for investors. It means for example, that if its new Black Hawk 500 room tower produces superior results as we expect, the company can move to expand room capacity comfortably as it has in its flagship Reno resort. Most importantly, these guys never pull the trigger on a big move until they have deep conviction about that has superior odds of turning to accretive EBITDA. They know how to build market share without simply running out and buying business with excessive comping or promotional deals.

Their mantra has always been to present a quality product at affordable prices for the mid-market delivered with a service ethic that is deeply rooted in the family management culture. They share this legacy with larger peers like Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) which has proven that one can achieve scale and still maintain customer service ethos that works. Therein lies part of the MCRI investment theory: A business model that proves viable and profitable on a small scale, expandable with mostly internal financing, moving in markets where it recognizes above average economic growth.

The MCRI demographic gold mine

Above: Monarch Black hawk sits 40 miles from Denver in a rapidly growing golden population demo. Source: MCRI archives.

In our prior articles on MCRI we put the case thusly: The company's two properties were located in markets with above average population and economic growth trends. And more importantly, it was not only the sheer numbers of population growth, but the demographic characteristics of the inflow population that presented particularly enticing prospects for operators like MCRI.

According to the US Census Bureau, population growth in the US has been stagnant since 2010 and before. Many high tax, high crime states are losing population. Most recently, the bureau predicted that the 2020 census was likely to show the nation's population just about held even in the latest counts. At the same time, the two MCRI states have shown robust growth. Nevada, up 52% since 2000 and is already up nearly 2% for the first three months of this year. Colorado Up 14.8% since 2010, up 3.56% in 2021 to date and still growing. During 1Q21 alone, Colorado grew 16.77%.

Above: Millennials and early boomer retirees flocking to both Northern Nevada and Colorado. MCRI lies in the sweet spots in both states. Source: USCB

Along with the inflow of people we have economic growth spurred by diverse industries like tech, distribution, and light manufacturing in both states. But what winds up as bodies in beds, and bodies in front of slot machines, are the profiles of the new arrivals. In general, the inflow is composed of young retiree baby boomers, plus young families in the service and tech industries. A review of why they moved spans several key motivations. Refugees come from high tax, deteriorating life style states like California. (The Golden state for the first time in a century, has actually lost population. It is a trend expected to accelerate in the next five years).

They are increasingly also millennial generation people who see in those states a lifestyle benefit linked not only to the outdoors, but quality of daily living, and employment opportunities. Pandemic period crime statistics have skyrocketed in many feeder states adding to fears that have already been rising.

The pandemic has accelerated the fleeing from high tax, high crime states

The pandemic has exacerbated this trend to the extent that where the inflow velocity has traditionally been following a steady as she goes rate, we now find it speeding up. The State of California has the most to lose here beginning with a population base of ~ 39m. Colorado is nearing 5.7m, up from 2018 alone by 14.8%.

Now these trends have been building for two decades. But what is new, and what clearly figures in the rosy future of operators like MCRI in two states with potential citizens that will drive revenue gains for both properties in our view.

It is a demographic win for MCRI because the profile of both existing populations as well as the incoming people fit the AGA demographic of casino visitors to a tee. Average age ~46, trip frequency to casino visits anywhere between 9 and 14 visits per year, income above national average, education, above national average.

You have here the same rationale MCRI apprised in deciding back in 2012, to plan its next footprint in Colorado. There are of course, many reasons why a casino operator may decide to allocate capital to given markets. You have internal revenue growth, property availability at a given price tag, tax structure, location, competitive peers, per capita GNP. But for MCRI clearly the prospects loomed even more tempting in reviewing the demographic profile of Colorado in general, and specifically metro Denver, which sits 40m away.

Conclusion

We fully realize that in terms of its revenue flow and near term prospects, MCRI at its price could be considered a stock punching way above its weight. That is a logical conclusion if you compare it head to head with peers like Penn National Gaming (PENN) for example, trading at writing at $83.49. Penn has a market cap of $13b against TTM revenue base of $3.7b.

Its pre-pandemic revenue was comfortably over $5b. But bear in mind, the Penn price is heavily influenced by the market's year long love affair with the rapidly growing sports betting sub-sector. Its highly visible investment in Barstool Sports has ignited the stock. It reached a high of $117 last February. It has fallen back to where it now trades only $10 higher than MCRI.

MCRI will toe dip in sports books as part of its greater focus on the casino resort side of life. Investors need to view its apparent pricey trade against good peers this way: If sports betting is what ignited the price of Penn, two solid performing casino hotels located in two of the top ten economic growth population machines states in the nation, is essentially a bet on the future as is sports betting for Penn.