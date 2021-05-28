Photo by Masha Rasputina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment case

Earlier this week, I decided to take a look at how I was doing on my bearish articles in 2021. Turns out I've written a total of 50 bearish/neutral articles since the start of the year and I was right in 40 of the cases. I was surprised to see that one of the articles that haven't aged well was the one on American Battery Metals (OTCQB:ABML) from March 10.

I had a high conviction in the bear case on that one and the share price of the company had halved in just over a month after the article came out. The recovery has been nothing short of spectacular, so I think it's appropriate to take a second look at American Battery Metals.

I'm not impressed by the Q1 2021 financials and after reviewing the events over the past two and a half months, it seems that the major catalyst for the share price increase is a planned listing on the NASDAQ. I continue to doubt that American Battery Metals has the funding and partners to achieve its vision and I think the company is a sell.

Major developments and red flags

As you can see from the chart below, the two most notable increases for American Battery Metals' share price over the past two and a half months occurred on April 21 and May 20.

There was no major development on April 20 or 21 so I'm not sure what was the catalyst then. Regarding May 20, this is the date on which the company announced it filed a formal application to list on the NASDAQ.

An uplisting to NASDAQ should attract more investor interest but the downside is that it will also likely result in more scrutiny and comparisons to already established rivals. One such rival is Li-Cycle/Peridot (PDAC), which I've covered here. Therefore, a listing on a major U.S. stock exchange isn't necessarily a good thing for American Battery Metals and I find the optimism of current investors of the company to be misplaced.

The major red flags that I mentioned in my first article on American Battery Metals included feedstock sourcing, margins, and funding.

This is a small market with around 90,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries recycled in 2018 and Li-Cycle has already secured over 40 commercial contracts and off-take agreements through 2030. American Battery Metals wants to build a pilot plant that will manage 20,000 metric tons of scrap materials and end-of-life batteries per year. It also plans to be constructing its second commercial plant by 2024. Overall, it seems it would be nearly impossible to secure enough feedstock considering almost all major players are going with Li-Cycle.

(Source: American Battery Metals)

My concern for the margins is that they are very high. The pilot plant is expected to generate annual revenues of around $160 million with an EBITDA margin of around 80%. For comparison, Li-Cycle's forecast 2024 EBITDA margin is below 50%.

(Source: Peridot (Li-Cycle))

Li-Cycle is the largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries in North America and has developed a patented process with 12 formalized trade secrets. This is why I'm skeptical that a pilot plant of another company could have margins that are vastly superior.

Regarding the funding issues, I don't see how American Battery Metals can fund its CAPEX over the next few years. The company's pilot plant will cost $35 million while the commercial plants cost around $100 million. American Battery Metals also aims to have a working capital of $15 million.

(Source: American Battery Metals)

As of March 31, the company had cash reserves of just $6.9 million. It raised another $15 million through a share issue in April, but this is still far from the $35 million needed for the pilot plant. And the latter should be built and running in less than a year.

(Source: American Battery Metals)

On April 12, American Battery Metals said that it inked an agreement with an institutional investor under which it can issue up to $75 million worth of shares over a two-year period. However, there is no guarantee that anywhere near $75 million will be raised and it's likely that even this amount wouldn't be enough considering the construction of the first commercial plant should start in 2023.

Valuation

According to OTC Markets, American Battery Metals currently has 564,882,727 shares outstanding, which means its valuation stands at $1.23 billion as of the time of writing. The company should have around $22 million in the bank (Q1 cash balance plus proceeds from April share issue) and its enterprise value should thus be just above $1.2 billion. I find it stunning that this company is worth more than Peridot/Li-Cycle at the moment.

(Source: Peridot (Li-Cycle))

I think that it's possible that the reason behind the high enterprise value of American Battery Metals is retail investor interest. The company seems to be popular among retail investors and traders on several online platforms such as twitter, and Stocktwits. On YouTube, American Battery Metals is being covered and promoted by several channels including Penny stock, Market Rebellion, Cash Kreator, Jack Spencer Investing, Insider Financial, and Trading With CJ. Note that the company isn't promoting the business itself, but this is being done by a significant number of retail investors and traders.

Investor takeaway

Li-Cycle is the leading recycler of lithium-ion batteries in North America and it has the funding and partnerships in place to have a decent shot at being the market leader for the foreseeable future. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is growing fast but it's small so I don't think it makes sense that there's an OTC rival with a small asset base that has a higher enterprise value. It looks like a David vs Goliath story.

In my view, the listing on NASDAQ changes nothing for American Battery Metals and I continue to think that this one is a sell. Investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 7.09% as of the time of writing

Just like in March, I think there are two major risks for the bear thesis. First, it's possible that I'm wrong about the recycling technology of American Battery Metals and that the EBITDA margin is much better than the one of Li-Cycle. Second, the share price of the company could soar again due to retail investor interest.