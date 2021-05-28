Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is the one of the largest materials companies in Chemicals and Plastics. Uncharacteristically of this sector, the company is also a leader in the sustainability and greener sides of these products. The company's technological innovations and commitment of time & capital to make plastics & chemicals a cleaner business has solidified this position. This, coupled with good financial performance coming out of the Pandemic, positions the company well for the future. Adding in an attractive dividend and good upside potential from today's share price make this stock a compelling addition to one's portfolio.

Introduction

Being green is become more and more of a requirement to do business today. Just look at the court order earlier this week for Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (RDS.B) to accelerate its timeline to reduce carbon emissions. For many industries, this is a fairly straightforward task. For others, such as utilities, energy, and materials companies, it can take a very long time to make meaningful changes.

One company that identified the need to have a "greener" approach years ago was LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LyondellBasell or "LYB" is not the company one would traditionally think of to be a beacon in the green revolution. Surprisingly, management's actions over the years has made them a leader in this area and a compelling investment for one's portfolio.

The Green Materials Company

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world with more than 14,000 employees worldwide. As a materials company, working primarily with oil and plastics, their business is generally pretty dirty.

To keep the vast business of LYB organized, and identify key areas to make greener choices, the company identifies four key divisions of operations:

Chemicals - LYB's core business, and market leader, is the production of basic chemicals generally from oil. These chemicals are some of the foundational pieces for many of the items we use today such as fuels, furniture & household goods, coatings, adhesives, cleaners, cosmetics, and personal care products.

- LYB's core business, and market leader, is the production of basic chemicals generally from oil. These chemicals are some of the foundational pieces for many of the items we use today such as fuels, furniture & household goods, coatings, adhesives, cleaners, cosmetics, and personal care products. Polymers - LYB is one of the largest producers of versatile plastic resins. These resins are widely used throughout the global economy. Some of the key areas that one can find their Polymer products are in automotive parts, renewable energy technologies, packaging, piping, and textiles.

- LYB is one of the largest producers of versatile plastic resins. These resins are widely used throughout the global economy. Some of the key areas that one can find their Polymer products are in automotive parts, renewable energy technologies, packaging, piping, and textiles. Fuels - LYB operates one of the largest refineries in the United States, with a capacity of 268,000 barrels per day. The company's refinery is located on the busy Houston Ship Channel.

- LYB operates one of the largest refineries in the United States, with a capacity of 268,000 barrels per day. The company's refinery is located on the busy Houston Ship Channel. Technology - LYB is one of the innovative global leaders in Polyolefin Technologies. To capitalize on these innovations, they have issued nearly 300 licenses to their customers.

LyondellBasell's Complex Business

Source: Licensed Technologies White Paper.

To put these divisions in perspective, more than half of LYB's revenues come from Olefins (ethylene, propylene, Butadiene, etc.) & Polyolefins (polyethylene, polypropylene, etc.). This ties directly to the company's top divisions of Chemicals (olefins) and Polymers (polyolefins). Adding in the company's Advanced Polymer Solutions, and the vast majority of the company's revenues come from the first two divisions.

LyondellBasell's First Quarter Revenue Breakdown

Source: 1Q 2021 Earnings Release Financial Tables.

Why We Like It: Turning Greener By The Day

Given the company's industry leading position in the world of hydrocarbons, it is not the first company one thinks of in being a leader in doing greener business. It all started years ago when leadership at LYB identified a key risk to their business - the non-eco friendly result of their products and processes. Unlike most peers and energy companies, they focused on rapidly fixing this problem.

One of the key areas that the company focused on to solve this problem was to eliminate the waste of plastic products. This goes beyond better collection and management of plastic waste to recycling facilities. The company, through the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), is also focused on innovations to make the recycling process easier and create more valuable post-use plastics. Lastly, the AEPW is focused on the critical components of cleanup, education, and engagement.

LyondellBasell's Sustainable Consumer Products Brand

Source: 1Q 2021 Earnings Presentation.

The second part of the company's solution is to create more sustainable plastics. This includes creating plastics from renewable sources, such as cooking oil, as well as creating more durable post-consumer plastics. To highlight this focus, the company has created the brand Circulen to clearly identify their high quality sustainable plastics and provide customers the opportunity to purchase only sustainable plastics.

Innovating to Create Better Post-Consumer Plastics

Source: 1Q 2021 Earnings Presentation.

While LYB is not a "Green" company, they are leading the market in making the dirty side of plastics and chemicals much cleaner. Ultimately, it is still a long process to eliminate the impact plastics can have on the environment. By focusing on this need today they, both through their business lines and the AEPW, are at the forefront of these changes. This approach to their business, one that peers have begun to adopt more recently, should serve the company well for years to come.

The Investment Case for Today

LyondellBasell's dominant position globally in the plastics and chemicals world, coupled with their long term approach to being a greener company makes this an interesting company to add to one's portfolio. While these attributes are important, the essential question is "Is now the time to add LYB to one's portfolio?" To answer this question, we focus on current valuation and upside potential as well as the company's dividend.

Valuation

LyondellBasell has had a great start to the year, generating more than 24% year to date for investors. Fortunately for investors, we still see plenty of upside from here.

In valuing LYB, we prefer to use the Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio due to the nature of their business. Given the volatility of the past year, we prefer to use the forward P/E ratio as a more accurate metric. Looking over the past year's range of P/E multiples, the company currently trades at its lowest levels, despite strong financial performance and upbeat outlook.

LyondellBasell's Stock Trades at a Discount to Historical Levels

Data by YCharts

Looking further back than just the past year, the company's five-year average forward P/E has been roughly 10x. At current levels, this represents a more than 20% upside from here. To further refine this point, we feel that fair value for LYB's shares is $135.

Dividend

As income oriented investors, the company's dividend is also a key factor in our investment decision. When looking at LYB through this lens, we also find some very attractive characteristics. First, the company has paid shareholders dividends for more than a decade. Secondly, as of today's announcement, the company has resumed its dividend growth policy with a 7.5% dividend raise. Third, and most importantly, the company's dividend yield is now above 4%, which makes it highly attractive for income oriented investors.

LYB's high dividend yield (4.0% compared to 1.3 % for the S&P 500) makes it a compelling investment for income focused investors. Although the company sports a higher beta, bond investors may also be interested in this stock to replace income lost due to the low interest rate environment. This same phenomenon occurred during the Financial Crisis and led to strong outperformance for high dividend stocks for the next couple of years as investors rotated from bonds to high dividend stocks.

Risks

Investing in LyondellBasell is not without its risks. Given the vast nature of the company's operations, there are a number of areas that investors should be focused on:

Spills - Since LYB works primarily with hydrocarbons, the potential risk to the company from a spill or contamination along the production process is notable. Fortunately, the company has one of the best safety track records in the industry. Although this could change with a single major accident.

Fire/Natural Disasters - Another risk to LYB's business is the potential for a fire or natural disaster to damage and take offline a major production facility. While the company does have operations around the globe, if any of their major facilities is shut down unexpectedly, the impact on the company could be significant.

Shift in Customer Preferences/Needs - One of the biggest risks for the company is that customers and consumers shift away from using LYB's products. This concern was the underlying reason for the company's focus on a greener, more sustainable approach to plastics. While the company is making great strides in this area, this is still a large risk that investors should consider.

Global Trade - LYB is a global business with customers in more than 100 countries. If something were to change in the ability to work with customers around the globe or in key regions, it would have a negative impact on the company and its share price.

Conclusion

In conclusion LyondellBasell is a compelling addition to one's portfolio. While the world of plastics and chemicals is not the place one would expect to find a leader in sustainable, green industry, LYB is a market leader. Adding in the recently announced dividend increase and cheap valuation to the company's shares, the stock is well positioned to generate meaningful returns and cash flows for investors. For those that don't already own shares of LYB, now is a good time to add this company to your portfolio.

