The energy sector continues to ride the wave of post-pandemic economic recovery. It's up 38% in 2021, leading all sectors, and has risen ~6% in May:

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has come along for the ride - it's up 8.6% in May, 33% year to date, and has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF and the S&P 500 over the past year, year-to-date, quarter, and month:

Since we last wrote about MPLX in late March, it has delivered a 14.82% total return, roughly in line with AMLP:

Profile:

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by MPC to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets.

It's engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; as well as refining logistics and fuels distribution services.

MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through our Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments. (MPLX site)

Earnings:

MPLX had solid earnings in Q1 '21, with 4.5% growth in EBITDA, 5.6% DCF growth, and a big 128% bounce in net income. Management took a large -$3.4B non-cash impairment charge in Q1 '20. Adjusting for that -$3.4B charge puts Q1 '20 net income at $633M. On an adjusted basis, Q1 '21 net income rose 18.17%. Management has worked on lowering expenses over the past year, and operating expenses for the quarter continue to trend down.

Revenue also soared in Q1 '21, up 136% vs. Q1 '20, but that was mostly from a -$1.18B equity method loss in Q1 '20, (part of the -$3.4B total writeoffs). Discounting that loss, shows Q1 '20 revenue at $2,176M, giving Q1 '21 a $163M gain, up 7.5%.

Distribution coverage was 1.56X in Q1 '21, up 8.3% vs. Q1 '20.

Segments:

Gathering & Processing - G&P results reflect some impacts from severe winter weather, including higher energy costs and lower volumes. While volume fell in Q1 '21, it was countered by higher NGL prices, resulting in an 8% gain in segment EBITDA:

Logistics & Storage - The L&S segment had lower revenues, but management has reduced expenses over the past year, which bumped up its segment EBITDA by 2.8%:

Growth Projects and Capex:

The L&S segment has three growth projects coming online in 2021. The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline in the Permian basin is coming aboard throughout 2021. The Whistler natgas pipeline is expected to come online in Q3 '21, and the NGL system is expected to start in Q4 '21. Both are backed by long-term minimum volume commitments and management expects EBITDA contributions to ramp up through 2022.

The G&P segment's Smithburg plant, in the Marcellus basin, will have a 200 MMCF/day capacity coming online in Q3 '21. The Preakness plant in the Delaware will come online in 2022:

Like other midstream firms, MPLX reduced its growth capex in 2020, due to pandemic lockdown demand destruction. That trend has continued in Q1 '21, with $101M in growth capex, vs. $293M in Q1 '20. It doesn't have big net maintenance capex to begin with, but those expenses have also come down in Q1 '21, to $11M, vs. $20M in Q1 '20:

Profitability and Leverage:

Trailing ROA and ROE returned to positive marks in Q1 '21, with the $728M in net income eclipsing the -$2.7B loss from Q1 '20. ROA and ROE are now higher than industry averages. EBITDA margin declined to 59%, but remains higher than average.

MPLX's net debt/EBITDA leverage rose slightly in Q1 '21, and remains higher than average, while its debt/equity of 1.56X is lower than the 2X industry average:

Debt and Liquidity:

MPLX had $4.189B in liquidity as of 3/31/21, consisting mainly of $4.165B availability on its two credit revolvers.

MPLX first debt maturity is for $1B in September 2022, when its Floating rate senior come due, followed in December 2022, when $486M of its 3.500% senior notes are due. A similar amount, $1.489B comes due in March and July 2023.

They repaid $750M of 5.25% senior notes due in 2025 in January 2021.

MPLX's senior notes are rated investment grade:

Distributions:

At its 5/27/21 $28.74 price. MPLX yielded 9.57%. It has a good five-year dividend growth average of 10.23%. Its trailing coverage factor is 1.49X, with 1.56X in Q1 '21, and 1.58X coverage in Q4 '20. Management expects to maintain the current distribution in 2021.

MPLX $900 million to unit holders in Q1 '21 through distributions and unit purchases:

Taxes:

MPLX issues a K-1 at tax time.

Valuations:

MPLX looks cheaper than industry averages on a price/DCF basis, at 6.95X vs. the 7.94X average, and a bit cheaper on a price/book basis, at 2.3X vs. 2.56X. Its EV/EBITDA is roughly in line, while its 9.57% yield is much higher than the 7.22% average.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $28.74, MPLX was 7.5% below analysts' $31.06 average price target, and 15.5% below the highest price target. The average price target has risen over 10% in the past 2 months:

Like many of the other stocks we cover in our articles, MPLX has attractive options-selling premiums. We updated the following two trades to our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details. Covered Calls -If you're looking to embellish MPLX's yield, or to hedge your position, there's a September covered call option trade through which you can more than double your dividend.

The call bid premium is $.85, and coupled with the August $.6875 payout, offers a static yield of 17.59% annualized.

The $30.00 strike price is $1.26 above the $28.74 price/unit, offering a nearly 2X replacement capital gain, should MPLX rise to or above $30.00 and get assigned before the August ex-dividend date.

Cash Secured Puts - If you want to get paid to wait and achieve a lower breakeven, MPLX's September $28.00 put option has a $1.50 bid, giving you a 5.35% yield in under 4 months, or 17.62% annualized.

Your breakeven would be $26.50, which is 1.85% below the $27.00 lowest price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

