Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.'s (MDNA) CEO Dr. Fahar Merchant on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thanks, Dan. And thanks to all listening for joining us on the call today to discuss our fiscal year 2021 corporate update. In addition to Dan, I’m joined by Dr. Mann Muhsin, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Kevin Moulder, our Chief Scientific Officer; Mina Merchant, our Chief Development Officer; and Liz Williams, our Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal year 2021 was Medicenna’s strongest and most productive year yet, despite the unpredictable environment caused by the pandemic. We achieved key clinical, scientific and corporate milestones that have left us well positioned for sustained success.

On today’s call, we will review some of these recent accomplishments, give an update on the current status of our pipeline programs, introduce the new members of our executive team and provide an outlook for fiscal year 2022 and beyond.

So let us start with some of our accomplishments over the past year, beginning with our program focused on MDNA11, our long-acting IL-2 super-agonist. Milestones in this program include the presentation of non-human primate data, showing that MDNA11 selectively stimulates prolonged expansion of anti-cancer immune cells without causing unwanted side effects, such as the generation of anti-drug antibodies, hypotension associated with vascular leak syndrome or cytokine release syndrome.

We also presented additional preclinical data that further highlighted MDNA11’s best-in-class potential by demonstrating its durable and potent therapeutic efficacy both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in viewing tumor models.

To prepare for the initiation of a clinical study in 2021, we completed our scientific advisory meeting, which is similar to a pre-IND meeting with the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

During the meeting, the agency agreed that our CMC, pre-clinical and Phase 1/2a clinical plans would be appropriate for submission of an Investigational Medical Product Dossier for a first in human study with MDNA11 in the U.K.

In addition, we are on track to submit a clinical trial notification to the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee this quarter, in order to commence the 1/2a clinical trial of MDNA11 in the third quarter of calendar 2021. Mann will provide more information on our MDNA11 clinical clients in the next few minutes.

I’d now like to turn our attention to MDNA55, our IL-4 guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Throughout the past year, we presented updated data from our Phase 2b trial in rGBM that demonstrated MDNA55’s potential to change the treatment paradigm in a high unmet need indication.

These data showed that amongst an all-comer population, a single MDNA55 treatment resulted in a greater than 100% increase in two-year survival, compared to an eligibility matched external control arm and a greater than 100% improvement in progression free survival compared to what is achieved with approved therapies.

Thanks in large part to the robust external control arm study we conducted. The substantial magnitude of the effect observed in the Phase 2b trial, as well as a significant unmet medical need in rGBM, the FDA recommended we conduct a landmark Phase 3 trial to support MDNA55’s approval in this indication.

This planned trial has an open-label hybrid design that allows for two-thirds of the control subjects to be from a matched external control arm. This was truly pioneering recommendation by the agency and to the best of our knowledge, this groundbreaking design may be the first in oncology to include a substantial external control arm in a trial designed to support regulatory approval.

I will talk more about this trial, as well as a recent publication featuring our Phase 2b data in a short while, but I will say now that we remain in active discussions with potential partners to facilitate MDNA55’s advancement. While the details of these conversations need to remain hydrated [ph] at this point, we look forward to providing a more thorough update on these activities when appropriate.

On the discovery and preclinical front, we also recently unwired our bispecific Superkine platform, which we refer to as BiSKITs. These novel molecules, which are fusions of two complementary Superkines or a Superkine in an antibody, such as a checkpoint inhibitor have the potential to address critical unmet needs, such as a treatment of cold tumors that do not typically respond to current immunotherapies. We recently presented some very exciting early data from this program at AACR, which Kevin will discuss later in this call.

Now, alongside our scientific and clinical accomplishments, we also achieved notable corporate milestones during fiscal 2021, such as our listing on NASDAQ and the strengthening of our Board by the addition of the Dr. Jack Geltosky. This corporate momentum has continued into fiscal 2022, as we recently added Mann and Kevin, two highly talented immuno-oncology experts to our management team.

As I will tell you in a few moments, our ability to recruit such ideal candidates was due in large part to the clinical and scientific milestones I just mentioned, which showcased the best-in-class and first-in-class potential of our assets, together with a power and versatility of our Superkine and BiSKITs platforms.

I will now let you hear from these team members, starting with our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mann Muhsin. Mann, please go ahead.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Thank you, Fahar, and good morning everyone. Today I will be talking about the MDNA11 program. First, I’d like to introduce myself and explain exactly why I’m so excited to be part of the Medicenna team.

I joined Medicenna earlier this month and has deep expertise in immune-oncology and IL-2 specifically. I’ve conducted more than a dozen clinical trials sponsored by multiple industry leaders including AstraZeneca, Hoffmann La Roche, Merck, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer.

I’ve also designed, executed unmet clinical development programs on oncology trials for a variety of biotech companies, most recently working at Nektar Therapeutics prior to joining Medicenna.

One of the primary drivers behind my decision to come on as Medicenna as CMO was MDNA11’s robust preclinical data set, which demonstrates the molecules best-in-class potential and clearly differentiated compared to approved therapies and competing IL-2 in development landscape.

As most of you familiar with IL-2 space, likely know, recombinant human IL-2 while approved for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma has some major shortcoming. These shortcomings stem from the fact that recombinant IL-2 targets the primary receptor, which includes CD25.

In relation of CD25 leads to activation of TRx, which inhibits anti-tumor immune response and its associated with unfavorable prognosis in patients with various types of cancers, as well as causing extreme toxicity, which necessitates the dosing of patients in intensive carry unit. Additionally, the dosing is required every eight hours for nine days, due to recombinant human IL-2 poor pharmacokinetic properties.

Now, what I find so exciting about the MDNA11 is not only that it can overcome these shortcomings, but how it overcome these shortcomings. Using the Superkine platform, Medicenna has engineered MDNA11 to have dramatically increased affinity for the CD122 affinity IL-2 receptor.

While having reduced affinity for the CD25, this is significant, as stimulation of the CD122 is key for the activation of the cancer killing immune cells that are the target effectors of IL-2 therapy. Additionally, the inclusion of human albumin in the molecule improves the molecules half-life and bioavailability in the tumor fish.

It’s fusion to a second protein. In this case, albumin is a key point of differentiation for MDNA11 compared to competing IL-2 variants, many of which rely on regulation to improve half-life. In general regulation requires a complex manufacturing process that is well known to not only affect product consistency, but can also unintentionally match the active site of the protein and reduce it ethics.

We have robust preclinical data sets, demonstrating how MDNA11 enhanced affinity for CD122 and reduce affinity for CD25 positions to be best-in-class. This data set shows that compared to competing IL-2 programs, MDNA11 is able to preferentially stimulate cancer killing effector T and NK cells as opposed to Tregs. Thanks to this high selectivity. The molecule has also shown impressive efficacy for alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models.

Additionally, non-human primate studies indicate that the molecule does not cause vascular leak syndrome or cytokine release syndrome, as has been seen with other programs. It was these best-in-class properties of MDNA11 that led me to realize the power of the Superkine platform and ultimately drove my interest in joining Medicenna.

So now that I’ve told you a little bit of how I got here, let me talk about the plan moving forward. We’re currently in the process of advancing MDNA11 into Phase 1/2a clinical trial in Australia and the United Kingdom, followed by expansion to the United States.

We have chosen to begin the trial in these countries rather than the United States for two reasons. First, filing in these countries allows us to begin the dose escalation portion of the trial at doses that are closer to therapeutically effective doses. Second, the United Kingdom and Australia has a relatively higher prevalence of checkpoint inhibitor naive patients compared to the United States, which may help with study enrollment.

We continue to make good progress towards initiation of our trial as we wind down our GLP toxicology studies and are in the process of preparing their regulatory package for submission in Australian agencies. This submission is expected by end of June. Additionally, we have chosen a CRO for the trial and site selection is already underway in Australia. Initiation of the trial is expected in the third quarter of calendar 2021.

With regards to trial design, we plan to begin with a dose escalation MDNA1 monotherapy phase, which will then be followed by a dose expansion phase. This dose expansion phase will evaluate both MDNA11 monotherapy, as well as MDNA11 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor.

Another key element of this trial design is a planned collection of pre- and on-treatment biopsies, which will allow us to collect valuable biomarker data that may speak to the MDNA11 mechanistic activity in human.

Looking ahead, we expect to provide a preliminary update on any available safety, PK/PD and biomarker data by the end of this year. The first set of monotherapy efficacy signals from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.

Shifting gears now, I would like to ask Fahar to speak briefly about our Phase 3 study MDNA55 program.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thank you, Mann. As I mentioned earlier, MDNA55 is an IL-4 guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma. Findings from the Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in rGBM were recently published in the peer reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research.

These findings indicate that early determination of progression free survival with the modified rental criteria employed in the study may be a strong surrogate for overall survival in rGBM. These results supplement previously presented findings showing an 81% tumor control rate based on modified rental and immediate or overall survival of 15.7 months, which represents a greater than 100% improvement when compared to a well-balanced external controller.

As a reminder, the patient population included all MDNA55 treated trial participants with high IL-4 receptor expression and participants with low IL-4 receptor expression that received a high dose of MDNA55 treatment. We believe these positive modified rental PFS and overall survival data bode well for the outcome of the planned Phase 3 trial, which has overall survival as a primary endpoint.

As I mentioned earlier, this planned trial utilizes an innovative open-label hybrid design that allows for two-thirds of the control arm subjects to be from a well matched external control arm. This design will reduce the cost and timelines associated with completing the trial by reducing the overall number of subjects needed to achieve the primary endpoint, which will be based on a one-to-one analysis of the MDNA55 treatment arm versus the pooled control arm.

To ensure a near contemporaneous external control arm, we can include patients treated for rGBM for the past five years, as there has been no substantive change to the rGBM standard-of-care during this timeframe.

We believe the FDA’s recommendation to proceed with this first of its kind trial leads MDNA55 well positioned for success. The numerous benefits offered by the trials hybrid design together with our robust clinical data set continue to drive our partnering discussions around the MDNA55 program. These discussions remain ongoing and we look forward to providing an update on this status at the appropriate time.

With that, I will now hand it over to our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kevin Moulder.

Dr. Kevin Moulder

Thank you, Fahar. I’m very excited to be speaking on the call today. I would like to start by introducing myself to those listening, since like Mann, I’m also a recent addition to the Medicenna management team.

I joined Medicenna with over 30 years experience in drug discovery and development in several fields such as protein design, antibody technology, autoimmune disease and immuno-oncology. This includes my time at Biogen where I ran a predictive medicine department.

My time as CSO of F-Star Therapeutics where I established the company’s bispecific antibody technology and led the translational efforts to identify the program for clinical need and my time as Chief Development Officer at Tusk Therapeutics I have directed the development of an anti-CD25 antibody. This antibody showed anticancer activity that stem from its abilities to deplete Tregs while preserving IL-2 activity on effector T cells and advancements in its development subsequently prompted the acquisition of Tusk by Roche.

At Medicenna, I will be applying my knowledge from these experiences as we work and leverages the power of the Superkine and BiSKITs to advance first and best-in-class efforts towards the clinic. These platforms are powerful and versatile drug development tools and my desire to work with molecule key asset [ph] behind my decision to join Medicenna.

I’d now like to give a brief overview as to how these platforms work. I will start with the Superkine platform, which was by enabling the enhancement of natural interleukins process known as directed evolution.

During this process, subtle changes are made to interleukins to modulate that desired properties, ultimately, resulting in a library of tunable Superkines designed to address the underlying mechanisms of a particular disease.

Select Superkines then be engineered to further improve properties such as half-life as in the case of MDNA11 or to add new capabilities such as the ability to deliver a payload of a cell in toxins specifically to cancer cells, as in the case with MDNA55.

The natural progression of our Superkine platform eventually led to the creation of our BiSKITs program, which we unveiled in March. BiSKITs are highly versatile and powerful molecules that consist of Superkines fused to a second anticancer protein such as a checkpoint inhibitor or the second Superkine.

By combining molecules in this fashion, we can create immunotherapeutic agents that incorporate two synergistic mechanisms of action and overcome the shortcomings of currently available therapies.

At the AACR meeting last month, we presented data on one of these assets derived from our BiSKITs platform. The asset is designed to overcome the shortcomings of checkpoint inhibitors. As you may note, checkpoint inhibitors are designed to target tumors by enhancing the activity of cancer fighting immune cells.

However, many tumors have immunosuppressive micro environments that limit the efficacy of these therapies, such tumors referred to as being immunologically cold and it was with these tumors in mind that we designed MDNA19-413.

As we discussed during our AACR presentation, MDNA19-413 consists of a super antagonist. It is designed to work via two complementary and synergistic mechanisms of action targeting both IL-2 and IL-4/IL-13 signaling.

I will focus first on the IL-4/IL-13 mediated mechanism of action. The molecule was designed to modulate this signal activity by selectively binding the IL-13 receptor alpha subunit on the cells of its tumor micro environment. This leads to the assumption in the IL-4/IL-13 signaling, and ultimately, the inhibition of an M2a polarization of Tumor Associated Macrophages.

This is significant blockade of M2a macrophage polarization mitigates the pro-tumoral effects of the immunosuppressive micro environments. Mitigating these effects can affect near term a cold tumor heart, thereby making it susceptible to destruction by anticancer immune cells.

Now with regard to IL-2’s signaling MDNA19-413 works in a manner very similar to MDNA11, preferentially targeting CD122 to enhance the activity of cancer killing affected T and NK cells. This IL-2 driven agonists action complements the IL-13 driven antagonist activity I just mentioned making MDNA19-413 a potential anticancer agent is essential to effectively target cold tumors that are often the resistance of cold inflatables therapies.

But this potential was demonstrated in our recent AACR presentation and one of them goes through the full data set here are a couple of key points I’d like to highlight. First, the molecule effectively enhanced signaling in cancer killing effector T and NK cells and reduced activation of pro-tumor Treg cells. This was evidence by a 209-fold and 90-fold enhancement in CD8/Treg and NK/Treg ratios in vitro respectively when compared to native IL-2.

Second, the molecules selectively binds and inhibits both, IL-4 and IL-13 signaling via the IL-13 receptor alpha 1 subunit, which is normally associated with the pro-tumoral effects of M2a macrophages, while showing reduce affinity for the IL-13 alpha 2 decoy receptors subunits.

Compared to long-acting Fc fusion of IL-13, the molecule was approximately 240 times more selective for the alpha 1 subunit compared to the alpha 2 subunit. This selectively led to notable functional outcomes as MDNA19-413 was able to potently inhibit IL-13/IL-4 signaling pathways and mitigates the polarization of M2a macrophages in vitro. Taken together, these results show how the BiSKITs platform can effectively combine the enhanced immune signaling properties of multiple specific items into a single bi-functional compound.

In the case of MDNA19-413, this resulted in the novel molecule with the potential to enhance the power of the immune system to address critical unmet need. Looking forward, I’m eager to lead the continued development ofMDNA19-413, as well as our border BiSKITs program. We expect to declare our first lead candidate for the program in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021.

With that, I’d like to hand off the call now to our CFO, Liz Williams who will present our financial results for the fiscal 2021.

Liz Williams

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I would like to note that all references to dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. I’m pleased to report that over the past fiscal year Medicenna was able to establish and maintain a strong financial foundation, while advancing our pipeline of cytokines-based immunotherapies.

Medicenna had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $40.4 million as of March 31, 2021. These funds provide the company with sufficient capital through late 2022 based on its current plans and projections.

Net loss for the year ended March 31, 2021, was $17.3 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million or $0.26 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net loss for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with the prior year was primarily a result of increased research and development expenditures related to the MDNA11 programs, as well as costs associated with the NASDAQ listing, in particular directors and officers insurance premiums, as well as no reimbursement under the grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas in the current year period.

Research and development expenses of $10.9 million were incurred during the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $5.9 million incurred in the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in research and development expenses in the current year is primarily attributable to higher CMC costs associated with GMP manufacturing of MDNA11 for the planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial, increased discovery and pre-clinical expenses associated with GLP compliant MDNA11 IND enabling studies, as well as discovery work on the BiSKITs platform, increased regulatory costs associated with preparation for the end of Phase 2 meeting for MDNA55, as well as regulatory activities associated with preparation for the initiation of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for MDNA11. And finally, no reimbursement of expenses with respect to the CPRIT grant in the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $1 million in the year ended March 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses of $6.5 million were incurred during the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $2.4 million during the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in expenditures year-over-year is primary attributable to increased directors and officers liability insurance premiums due to our NASDAQ listing, as well as higher legal fees and listing expenses in the current year due to activities associated with our NASDAQ listing, filing a shelf prospectus in both Canada and the United States, qualifying our common shares with the Depository Trust Company and other current corporate initiatives. For further details on our financials, please refer to our Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which will be available on SEDAR and EDGAR, respectively.

With that, I’ll now hand the call back over to Fahar.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thanks, Liz. Before we move on to the Q&A, I’d like to emphasize how proud I am of our team for all that they have accomplished over the past fiscal year. They showed a tremendous amount of talent and dedication amid the pandemic, which enabled us to generate strong clinical and preclinical data across our pipeline. This has left us poised to achieve a steady cadence of value creating milestones over the next year as we work to drive our sustained growth, and most importantly, improve the lives of patients.

With that, we will now open the lines for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Matt Bieg -- I’m sorry, Biegler with Oppenheimer. Please proceed.

Matt Biegler

Okay. Hey. Thanks, guys. Thanks for the questions and welcome to the new members of the C-suite. Fahar and Mann, appreciate the details on the planned Phase 1, maybe if we could just get a little bit more granular. Have you actually nailed down or agreed upon with Australia and U.K. start those yet. And based on preclinical models, how long do you think into dose escalation it might take us until we get into a therapeutically active range?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Right. Thanks, Matt. Thanks for calling in. Appreciate the question that you’ve asked. Clearly, as I’m passing it on to Mann, so he can elaborate a bit more. But suffice it to say that, as I mentioned earlier on that we had positive meetings with the MHRA regarding the CMC, the preclinical, as well as the clinical plan. And therefore that has been reviewed and we have received comments, and incorporated those in our dossier that we are preparing right now. With respect to dosing and et cetera, I pass it on to Mann, perhaps, you can elaborate a bit more. Mann?

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Thank you, Fahar. So at this point in time, we won’t be disclosing our first inhuman dose or give you a projections regarding how many escalations would we need before getting into recommended Phase 2 dose and hitting an IMPD level.

But we will continue to provide frequent updates and progress towards initiation of the trial in Australia dosing the first patient. And as indicated earlier, we will be communicating earlier results from the available patient population dose throughout this year by end of 2021. Thanks, Matt.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

And -- yeah. And I’ll also add to that, of course, the discussions with MHRA, for instance, they were keen to make sure that the first cohort would get a dose that was close to therapeutically active and that is remains our plan. And once we have shared the protocols with the regulators and ethics committees and those have been approved, we’ll be much better able to disclose the dosing plan in subsequent disclosures that come by, okay?

Matt Biegler

Got you. Okay. Maybe I could just sneak one question and then about the safety profile, obviously, the IL-2 space in general, safety is a potential concern and kind of striking that right balance between safety and efficacy is kind of the Holy Grail I think as we see it. So are you using any -- as you think about your Phase 1 trial, are you are you using any lessons learned from your competitors, such as prophylactic hydration to reduce the risk of hypertension. Anything that you can incorporate into the Phase 1 trial that you think could lower any safety risks? Thanks.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Well, first, I’ll just give my brief comments. Suffice it to say that, of course, all the regulator agency ethics committees, who are familiar with the ongoing studies with different IL-2 programs that are in the clinic at the moment will always want to ensure that we had appropriate language and procedures, protocols, et cetera to address those. So that would be expected from any ethics committee. But I will sorts of also let Mann something like to add.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Yeah. Thank you, Fahar. It’s a great question. So, yeah, absolutely, all the above, we will use all the lessons learned from agents in the IL-2 landscape. All the lessons learned all the adverses and thing with this drug class myself worked on IL-12, high dose Il-2, a related IL-2, and as you know, there is a cluster of adverse events that we typically see with this drug class anticipated for all those agents and we will typically follow the usual institutional guidelines and specific guidelines in managing toxicities seen with this drug class in IL-2 specifically. Thank you.

Matt Biegler

Okay. Thanks, guys. Looking forward to the next 12 months.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thank you. Thanks, Matt.

RK Ramakanth

Thank you and good morning Fahar and team. A couple of questions here. So, Dr. Muhsin, if you could have helped me kind of compare and contrast the MDNA11 program here versus the programs that have been -- are being run by Nektar, especially like NKTR-214. So we understand how these programs here are situated against what’s out there in the competition? Thank you.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thank you.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Hi.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Well, great, thanks. Really, I’ll sort of from a mechanistic point of view, let me just bring and then I’ll let the further clinical aspects to be presented by Mann. But just from a structural perspective, the way the molecule has been designed, is such that we have, as you know, engineered into the molecule, two different key characteristics.

The first one being that we have knocked out the binding or inserted mutations that would block binding to CD25. And second of all, we have inserted mutations that dramatically increase the affinity for CD122, and therefore, selectively stimulating effector T cells, NK cells and naive T cells as well.

So that’s the key aspect that’s differentiated, and then, of course, the way we have approached this molecule with respect to how we extend the half-life is to use albumin fusion instead of pegylated approaches that you mentioned was the case with NKTR-214. And we believe that that’s a big differentiator because we know that albumin does extend half-life as we’ve shown in our non-human primate data. But also that albumin tends to accumulate in the tumor, as well as draining lymph nodes. And that by itself also allows us to better localize our engineered IL-2 at the tumor site. And I’ll pass it on to Mann, who’s obviously got a lot more experience with NKTR-214. Mann?

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Thank you, Fahar. So on top of what Fahar indicated from mechanistic, from drug design and MLA, I cannot disclose much or anything to about NKTR-214, but I can tell you about our compounds. And of course, given that we don’t have yet clinical data, but based on the preclinical data and animal models we’ve seen the drug being utilized and dosed in those animal models. And it doesn’t look like we will have issues related to cytokine release syndrome, vascular leak syndrome or -- and other toxicities seen in this drug class and become a dose limiting toxicities in some patients.

Based on the data available so far, it doesn’t look like it will be an issue that similar to agents in this drug class that have this issue based on mechanistic and pathway drug class effect. Obviously, the data -- the clinical data will throw everything and we’ll keep you updated based on the clinical data obtained and dose escalation portion of the program. Thank you, Fahar.

RK Ramakanth

Thank you. Thank you. And the one additional question, this is on the BiSKITs program. So this -- from what I understand this is a balancing act between enabling your pro-tumoral activity and activating a pro-inflammatory response. So in such a program, what sort of safety signals should we be looking out for, especially in your preclinical work and also when you get into a clinic in the Phase 1 study?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Yeah. So, again, here, clearly, if -- it all depends on what components or what to bi-functional molecules become part of the candidate that goes into the clinic. And as we said, we are currently conducting research to identify the best candidate and we will disclose the best candidate towards the end of this year as a lead candidate.

So it’s a bit difficult for us to predict as to which molecule, is it the one that goes into the clinic at this time and based on the key components of the molecule, for instance, it contains the IL-2 super-agonist then, of course, we will need to incorporate the safety issues that are consistent with the IL-2 space.

And with respect to any other fusion partner, whether it’s a checkpoint inhibitor, a targeted antibody or an IL-4/IL-13 antagonist that will then be based on those molecules characteristics, and potentially, we will obviously know a lot more once we’ve done some initial screening in non-human primate studies just to what safety signals we need to look at. So it would be premature for us to say anything at this time.

RK Ramakanth

And one last question, this is on the MDNA55. I understand you can’t really talk too much about ongoing discussions. But, obviously, this is -- this has been a subject for you, folks, for a while now. So what exactly - I mean, what exactly are you looking for in the partnership and what are the major discussion points at this time that that you need to get through before you can sign an agreement?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Yeah. It’s difficult for us to present anything with respect to what the discussion points are. Of course, those, as you say, it may be private, and therefore, I can only say that we are in active discussions and we will be able to provide an update as soon as the timing is appropriate. So that’s the plan going forward and suffice it to say that we do have discussions going on. So that’s all I can say for now.

RK Ramakanth

Thank you, Fahar.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thanks.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. It’s Dave [ph] on the line for Jason. Thanks for taking my question. So, with respect to MDNA11, would the ex-U.S. trials help guide the direction of U.S.-based trials and do you think it’s possible that data gathered from these trials could possibly help expedite the development process, change the MDNA11 in the U.S.?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Sorry, I didn’t quite get the question. Could you sort of repeat it once more, please?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. So the trials that are initiating outside of the U.S. MDNA11, I was just asking is, those trials would help guide the future direction of U.S.-based clinical trial. And if you think data gathered from the ex-U.S. trials to help expedite the development process of MDNA11 here in the U.S.?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Yes. Of course. So any data we gather from outside the U.S. will be part of the same protocol, and therefore, if any submissions that we make to the regulatory agency and as part of the protocol itself, we will make sure that there is a unified protocol that can be used globally. So I will let Mann also supplement that, please, Mann.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Yes. Fahar, it’s confirmed the data that we will be gathering from Australia will contribute to the overall program and will be combined with the data generated in U.S. and other regions ex-U.S. And that will constitute the total efficacy, safety data, the total sample size for the Phase 1 and the Phase 2 portions of the program. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for the excellent color. I appreciate it.

Kumar Raja

Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations and welcome Dr. Moulder and Dr. Muhsin. So, first, maybe, with regard to the characteristics of the patients who plan to enroll in the Phase 1 trial, are there any particular histologies you are planning to target? And also looks like initially you are looking at finding with the naïve patients, but how are you guys thinking about patients who are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors, as well as progressing on those? And what are your thoughts on combinations with checkpoint inhibitors, at what time point do you think you will be able to move into that?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Right. Thank you, Kumar. Good to talk to you today. I will ask Mann to respond to that question. Mann?

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Yeah. Thank you, Fahar. Thanks for asking. So, the histologies and the patient population to be included in the Phase 1 and the Phase 2 portions of the program. We will be including patients who are resistant, who failed prior lines, failed checkpoint inhibitors, and in certain cases, they’re resistant. The tumor types are yet to be fully disclosed. But I can tell you in general, we will follow the tumor types that have highest likelihood of response and have higher probability of success based on the high dose IL-2, based on the [inaudible] and based on what we know about the IL-2 activity in the immunogenicity spectrum, why patient population will be naïve, as well as previously treated, but we won’t be accepting heavily pre-treated patient population, as you know, this is the safety -- first part of this study is a safety focusing arm that will evaluate the dose and toxicity. So we have to be mindful of that.

And in regards to the checkpoint inhibitor part, yes, we will be having a checkpoint inhibitor arm in the study, but also after clearing the dose shifting monotherapy part of the program, as well as seeing the activity before combining it with the checkpoint inhibitor ideally PD-1, PD-L1. Thanks for asking.

Kumar Raja

And in terms of the U.K. trial, when do you think it will come on Board and how do you plan to coordinate with Australian trial?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

So just to let you know, we will -- as you know, we will be starting off in Australia and the same protocol will apply to U.K. From a timing perspective, of course, as we generate some initial data and prepare the IMPD dossier for submission to MHRA, those all will be sequential. And also filing and submitting the package to the FDA as part of an IND package. These will all follow after we have started enrollment in Australia. So timing is not confirmed per se, but we will provide guidance as we advanced with the enrollment in Australia first.

Kumar Raja

Okay. And maybe finally in terms of dose escalation based on the animal models, how are you thinking that how quickly can you dose escalate? Thanks.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Mann, maybe you can answer that.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Sorry, if you could repeat the question, I didn’t get the second part of the question.

Kumar Raja

No. I’m asking how quickly you think you can dose escalate based on the data from the animal models. Thank you.

Dr. Mann Muhsin

Thank you. So, as Fahar indicated, and we also articulated in the call, we will not be starting from sub-therapeutic doses or low doses, it will be an accelerated sequential dose escalation that will allow us to choose intermediate doses, de-escalate, and in some cases also we could skip a dose levels based on the availability of safety, PK data and others.

I don’t anticipate we will have multiple escalations. I do anticipate that we will get into our recommended Phase 2 dose relatively quickly. I’m confident the drug will deliver a favorable safety profile, superior efficacy profile to competing agents in the landscape, and certainly, compared to high dose IL-2. Thanks for asking.

Kumar Raja

Okay. Thanks so much.

David Bautz

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the update this morning. And thinking about the development pathway for the MDNA19-413 bispecific molecule, do you eventually think you’ll end up testing that and combination with like a PD-1 molecule or that more likely, say, as a monotherapy?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Right. Good question, David. The key aspect is that, of course, as you know, we have different modalities with respect to the BiSKITs program itself and one of them we demonstrated was the MDNA19-413 as a potential candidate. So that’s not really etched in stone as that being the molecule that we will take ahead. What it could be a molecule that has a fusion to a checkpoint inhibitor, for instance.

So until we’ve done some additional studies, identify the lead candidate and studied these molecules, either in a monotherapy setting or also in a combination setting. Once we have that data, we’ll be able to judge further as to what will be appropriate combination partner or if we even need a combination partner. So that’s still not to be -- it’s still to be determined. So that’s a bit too early at this moment.

David Bautz

Okay. And then do you foresee the company presenting any additional preclinical data on either MDNA11 or the BiSKITs program later this year?

Dr. Fahar Merchant

We are obviously looking forward to certain conferences that are on our horizon as to potential places where we would present additional data on MDNA11. This will be preclinical, as well as additional data on our BiSKITs pipeline. So we look forward to updating these different programs that we have ongoing, and hopefully, there will be those presentations before the end of the year.

David Bautz

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Thank you, David.

Operator

Dr. Fahar Merchant

Well, thanks again, to everyone for joining us on the call. We look forward to the continuous advancement of our pipeline and discussions along the MDNA55, partnering activity as well and we’ll keep everyone updated along the way. Thank you very much and good-bye.

