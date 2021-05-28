Photo by Анатолий Тушенцов/iStock via Getty Images

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) was launched in 2010-2011, at a time when the importance of rare earth strategic metals was known but their applications were limited. The result was that though investors were initially enthusiastic about the fund, the prices tapered off thereafter. A sum of $10,000 invested in REMX a decade ago is worth only $4,755 as of April 30, 2021.

But the good news is that the demand for rare earth elements is rising and the ETF has started performing since 2020. In the last year, REMX has gained 145% and I believe it still has way to go. Here are my reasons.

Rare Earth Elements Outlook

The rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% up to 2025. The growth can ratchet up if global trade tensions and protectionist measures increase. Permanent magnets, which are used in automobiles (EVs), aerospace, hard discs, consumer electronics, etc., and whose use is growing by leaps and bounds, require these elements.

EVs, in particular, are becoming mainstream and the automobile industry is leading the demand for rare earth elements. These elements are also used in consumer goods like cell phones and batteries, LEDs, clean energy and air pollution control technologies, and more.

It's a no-brainer that this sector will see sunny days going forward.

REMX's Portfolio

As of May 26, 2021, REMX had invested its total assets in just 20 holdings. About 63% of its total assets were invested in its top 10 holdings, most of which were Chinese stocks. That's not surprising because China is the leading rare earth elements producer in the world. About 42% of the fund's total assets are invested in Chinese stocks, about 29% in Australian stocks, and 14% in domestics. The rest of its holdings are listed in Europe, Japan, and Canada.

In 2020, China produced 85% of all the global rare earth refined products output. Imports from the country China are estimated to grow to 80,000 tons/year by 2030. Current trends suggest that the U.S. imports about 80% of these elements from China. So, it's natural that REMX invests most of its holdings in Chinese miners. However, things may be changing.

The U.S. plans to rival China in rare earth mining, and other countries have gotten into the act as well. I reckon that REMX will now have a lot of choices to invest in and maximize its returns. Some of the new American miners can go on to become multi-baggers because the Biden administration is focused on domestic manufacturing.

So, the stage is set for funds like REMX to latch on to mining trends and deliver mega-growth to its investors.

Dividend Track Record

Though REMX has been paying dividends consistently since its inception, the payouts don't matter at all because it is a growth fund. Income investors will not go anywhere near it. For the record, REMX paid $0.53 in 2020 and is on track to pay the same amount, at the minimum, in 2021. That gives it a forward dividend yield of 0.65%, which is too unimportant to even discuss.

Peer Comparison

Before comparing REMX, investors should realize that rare earth mining stocks have started taking off since the last year, and therefore it's only fair that we compare the peers from the medium-term point of view.

I benchmarked REMX against three of its peers (well, almost), FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR), Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), and SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR), and found that REMX had outperformed them all from the price momentum point of view in the last 9-12 months.

As the rare earth elements sector is riding on a boom, I believe that REMX will continue outperforming its peers.

Other Internals

REMX tracks and replicates the MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (MVREMXTR), which takes into consideration only those companies that derive a minimum of 50% of their total revenues from the rare earth strategic metals industry.

The net expense ratio of REMX is low at 0.59%. Though the ETF holds only 20 stocks, its annual turnover ratio is very high at 70%, which suggests that the managers keep flipping stocks in the short term.

Summing Up

Rare earth mining companies are all set to cash in mainly because of the increasing demand for EVs, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. REMX is geared up to take advantage of the trend and I believe that it will shuffle its portfolio in the near term to take advantage of the Biden administration's domestic manufacturing push.

The time for ETFs like REMX has come and I believe it can be considered as a solid long-term pick by growth investors.