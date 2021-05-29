Photo by photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) is one of the largest producers of cement and building materials (including concrete, aggregate and asphalt) in the world with a total revenue of about 20B EUR in 2020. Although 2020 wasn’t an ideal year, Heidelberg got through it without scratches and has even restored its dividend after paying just 60 cents in calendar year 2020. Not only was 2020 good, which confirmed the resilience of HeidelbergCement, the results in the first quarter of this year were even better, and this bodes well for the current financial year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As HeidelbergCement is a German company, its German listing is much more liquid than any of its secondary listings. Heidelberg is listed on the Deutsche Boerse with HEI as ticker symbol and with an average daily volume of in excess of 600,000 shares, the liquidity is clearly superior.

Unfortunately the HeidelbergCement website contains a lot of download-only links, but you can find all relevant documentation and information here.

Looking back at 2020, the results weren’t nearly as bad as feared

Before understanding how meaningful the Q1 trading update is, we should first take a step back and have a look at Heidelberg’s FY 2020 results. The total revenue last year decreased which shouldn’t really come as a big shock given the economic circumstances worldwide. Keeping the revenue decrease limited to about 7% is actually pretty good. Additionally, the operating expenses decreased at a faster pace with for instance the material costs decreasing by about 15%. This resulted in a higher "result from current operations before depreciation and amortization." I’m not quite sure why Heidelberg uses the RCOBD term as this really is just the EBITDA result.

Source: annual report 2020

While the EBITDA increased, the pre-tax income and net income decreased (and the bottom line actually shows a massive net loss. The explanation is quite simple as you see in the image above there was a 3.7B EUR in "additional ordinary expenses" recorded, and this was an impairment charge. And that impairment charge is the only reason why Heidelberg wasn’t profitable in 2020. Excluding the impairment charge, the pre-tax loss of 1.6B EUR would actually have been a pre-tax income of about 2.1B EUR, about 20% higher than in 2019. This also means we shouldn’t give too much weight to the net loss of 2.14B EUR or 10.78 EUR per share.

Source: annual report 2020

As the reported net income was massively impacted by the impairment charge, we should focus on the cash flow result of HeidelbergCement as that will provide a more nuanced impression of Heidelberg’s performance in 2020.

Heidelberg generated an operating cash flow of 3.14B EUR before changes in the working capital position. From this amount we still need to deduct the 204M EUR dividend payments to non-controlling interests and we also should deduct the lease payments. Unfortunately Heidelberg combined all bond, loan and lease payments in one big pile but fortunately the footnotes confirmed about 271M Eur of this amount was related to making the lease payments.

Source: annual report 2020

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 2.66B EUR. With a total capex of about 970M EUR, this resulted in a free cash flow of about 1.7B EUR. We do note the capex in 2020 was about 200M EUR lower than in 2019 as Heidelberg reduced its capex spending due to the pandemic, but the company has been guiding for a FY 2021 capex of about 1.2B EUR so the "underinvestment" remains quite limited. With a free cash flow of 1.7B EUR and about 198.5M shares outstanding, the free cash flow result in 2020 was a very impressive 8.6 EUR/share.

A revenue increase and margin expansion in Q1 2021 bodes well for this year

While Heidelberg applied the emergency break in the first few weeks and months of the COVID pandemic with a severe dividend cut to just 60 cents per share as end result, the company is now immediately back on track to keep its promise on having a "progressive dividend" and Heidelberg paid out 2.20 EUR per share based on its 2020 financial results.

Source: company presentation

Considering the 2.20 EUR dividend payment represented a payout ratio in the low-30s (excluding the impairment charge which pushed the 2020 results in the red territory), the dividend is very sustainable and barren any additional unforeseen circumstances, HeidelbergCement will likely immediately continue its progressive dividend policy, not in the least because Heidelberg started 2021 on an exceptionally strong note.

Whereas Heidelberg was able to expand its margins in 2020 by keeping the negative impact to the revenue limited and being able to reduce expenses, 2021 may actually result in an additional margin expansion as the demand for Heidelberg’s products remains buoyant.

In its Q1 update (no detailed financial results were announced), Heidelberg confirmed its revenue increased by 4% on a like for like basis but the FX fluctuations result in a reported revenue increase of 1%. However, the EBITDA increased by 33% while the company confirmed the margins increased in all regions. While this may not continue for the rest of this year, it’s clear Heidelberg is off to a good start.

Meanwhile, the company continues to rationalize its assets. In January it sold its 51% stake in a Kuwaiti subsidiary while it announced in May it will be selling two ready-mixed concrete plants and its aggregates business to competitor Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), and I discussed Holcim in this article.

In a more recent deal, Heidelberg is selling Lehigh Hanson’s West Region business in the USA to Martin Marietta Materials (MLM). The assets include 17 active aggregates quarries and two cement plants. Very few additional details beyond the $2.3B sale price were mentioned, but Heidelberg mentioned it will continue to expand its other US and Canadian businesses through bolt-on acquisitions. The sale will close in the second half of the year, and I expect Heidelberg to provide a deep dive into the impact of this sale on its

Investment thesis

HeidelbergCement is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just under 6 and considering the net debt is expected to decrease while we can reasonably expect the EBITDA to increase this year, I think it’s quite likely we will see the EV/EBITDA level drop to about 5.5 (or even slightly lower, but I’m trying to be conservative). Combine that with a free cash flow yield of around 10%, and despite HeidelbergCement returning to pre-COVID levels, the stock actually still isn’t expensive.

I don’t have a position in HeidelbergCement, but I may write some out of the money put options soon to establish a first position. Although the stock isn’t expensive at the current levels, any slowdown in the world economy may put the share price under pressure and provide an even more attractive entry point.