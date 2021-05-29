Building My 401(k) From Scratch - Part 2

Photo by Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you do not have the time or feel the need to read my first and introductory article in this series I will try to summarize what is happening and my way of thinking.

When this option first became available I moved roughly $2,200 out of the total stock market index fund most of my 401(k) is still in and into this new self-directed option my employer began offering. Each month I add to that initial amount a fraction of each contribution I make, plus the company match. Currently that comes to about $85 twice a month. We just found out that we will be receiving our pay increases effective July 1st, so that will increase this amount ever so slightly.

I plan on making purchases pretty much as soon as the cash from my contributions hits the account. Time in the market is more important than timing the market, but I will be purchasing whatever is on my ever-growing watchlist that seems like the best "deal" on the day I make my purchase.

Ground Rules

My strategy for this little bucket of money is going to be vastly different than my (currently) much larger rollover IRA, a real money portfolio that I have been writing about here for a little over four years. In that portfolio I have several fixed income ETFs that I am DRIP-ping back into the ETFs. I also purchase exclusively dividend growth stocks and have been known to trim positions that either freeze or cut their dividends.

But for this portfolio, my self-directed 401(k):

I will not be DRIP-ping my dividends and distributions, at least not yet.

I intend to begin this portfolio by purchasing high-yielding securities so that the cash I have to work with twice a month is a lot more than just the $85 contribution. I do not know if I will be satisfied when I am collecting $50 extra per month or $100 extra or what number will make me shift my strategy but for now I'm going almost strictly for income.

Once I reach whatever that number is I will shift to acquiring high quality dividend growth stocks, hopefully purchasing something like $300-400 of a new or existing position per month.

I do not intend to chase yield. Yes, I plan on buying and have bought high yielding securities but for each and every one I am checking and double checking their ability to continue to pay that fat distribution.

I have not and will not limit myself to dividend growth stocks. I am going to purchase, if appropriate, closed end funds (CEFs), exchange traded funds (ETFs), preferred shares, high yield bonds, etc. In this early stage I am not looking specifically for price appreciation or the growth rate of the dividend, I am simply looking for cash and lots of it as fast as I can (safely) get it.

At this early stage I am not concerned with asset allocation or sector diversification or anything like that. I also do not intend to worry too much about the number of positions I have yet. I may at some date in the distant future feel the need to "clean up" this portfolio, but the portfolio as it stands today is nowhere close to that.

I left off the last update with February, so let's take a look at March, April, and May in this update. Just to recap, I collected $16.78 in dividends in January and $4.41 in February. Know that not all of that was a "dividend", but going forward I'm going to use that word to mean anything a security pays me.

March Update

Total dividends collected in March was $14.25, as detailed below:

Date Security Dividend 1-Mar PDI 8.82 15-Mar ED 5.43 March Total 14.25

Entering March I still had a chunk of that initial $2,200 to work with. I ended February with a cash balance of $614.82 and my contributions for the month totaled $169.18. I made one purchase in March, buying 60 shares of DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) for $9.95 per share on March 29th.

DNP is a closed end fund (CEF) managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. According to the firm's website they have paid a dividend of $0.065/share each month since at least 12/11/17. When I purchased the fund it was trading at a slight premium to NAV, and since then has run up 6% and is now trading at an 8% premium to NAV.

The fund invests primarily in "...public utility companies engaged in the production, transmission or distribution of electric energy, gas or telephone services." Below is the asset allocation of the fund:

I'm pleased with the asset appreciation, but I bought the fund primarily for the monthly income and the 7.8% yield (when I bought it). Honestly it wouldn't break my heart if it dipped down to $10 or below again because I would likely purchase a few more shares of it. I ended the month with $201.32 in cash.

The addition of DNP in March added a projected $46.80 of annual income to my coffers and brought my annual income projection to $223.82.

April Update

I collected $25.09 in dividends in April.

Date Security Dividend 1-Apr PDI 8.82 6-Apr IRM 12.37 12-Apr DNP 3.90 April Total 25.09

These dividends plus the $200 cash balance plus my April 1st contributions allowed me to snag eight shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) for $37.57 per share on April 12th. This purchase left me with about ten dollars cash, so the purchases are going to get a lot smaller for a while here.

OHI had a 7.1% dividend yield when I purchased it. The stock is off 3% from where I bought it making it a candidate for when my June 1st contributions hit my account.

Omega is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and is my second REIT in this account. I have owned the stock for a little over four years in my IRA and I'm very familiar with it. They are a triple net lease REIT that operates in the skilled nursing facility space with an $8.6 billion market cap. Again, I purchased this stock for the yield, mainly, but I also expect dividend growth as they have a five year history of raising the dividend.

After the April 15th cash hit my account I made my first tiny purchase using just my $85 bi-monthly contribution. I purchased five shares of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) for $16.42 per share.

Arbor is a mortgage REIT, so different than OHI, which is a triple net and different than the first stock I purchased in this portfolio, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) which is a storage and data center play.

ABR is another stock that was yielding over 8% when I purchased it. Better yet, according to The Dividend Investing Resource Center, they have a 10 year history of hiking their dividend and a 5 year dividend growth rate of 16.2%. This is fairly unusual for a mortgage REIT, which to me indicates excellent stewardship.

The addition of OHI and ABR brought my yearly projected income up to $252.06.

May Update

May brought me $18.08 in dividends.

Date Security Dividend 3-May PDI 8.82 10-May DNP 3.90 17-May OHI 5.36 May Total 18.08

I entered the month with a little less than thirteen dollars cash. May 3rd I received my monthly $8.82 from the shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) I purchased in December and January and my $85 contribution hit the account. I immediately purchased 4 shares of the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) at $22.55 per share leaving me $16 in cash.

Later in the month, after a couple more dividends and my contribution I bought five more shares of QYLD, this time for $21.90 per share. That left me with forty-nine cents in the account.

This covered call ETF really irritates some people in the DGI community, and I presume it is simply because they don't understand what it does. The fund in no way puts itself forward as a dividend growth vehicle. It only seeks to distribute the income it receives from selling covered calls on the Nasdaq 100 index.

Basically each month the fund purchases (or already owns) the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index and sells at the money index call options. When they sell this index option they receive a premium and this, or a portion of this, is what they distribute each month to shareholders. If the market is experiencing volatility the fund will likely receive higher premiums for the call options and therefore will probably have higher distributions for the month. It doesn't really matter what the Nasdaq is doing, the price of the fund will not go up by a lot since they are selling options on the upside of the market.

That said, the yield on the fund is a robust 12%. Selling at the money calls on the Nasdaq is pretty profitable, but do not expect price appreciation. Five years ago today you could have bought shares for $22/share - almost exactly what they are going for now. The price has bounced up and down, usually between $20 and $25 if you exclude March & April of last year, but the 200 day moving average is basically a flat line.

The addition of this fund in May brings my expected yearly income up to $275.90.

Portfolio Summary

So after seven months of this experiment my self-directed 401(k) contains seven positions. I've invested $3,185 and have collected $80.31 in dividends so far.

Month Dividends Jan 16.78 Feb 4.41 Mar 14.25 Apr 25.09 May 18.08 Total $80.31

Although my goal is to hit a lot of singles, get some walks, and use the power of compounding to turn this into a money machine, I do have one home run on my hands so far. My position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) is up 69% since I purchased it in November.

Most of my other positions are up to one degree or another with the exception of the recently purchased OHI and QYLD. Not at all to my surprise, my shares of QYLD are flat, but starting early June I'll begin collecting ~$2 per month income from them.

These prices are as the close of business on May 27th:

Right now my seven positions are spread amongst four asset classes, with the two closed end funds (CEFs) making up almost half of the portfolio:

Asset Class Mkt Value % of Portfolio Utilities 538.09 14% CEF 1,770.80 47% REIT 1,243.03 33% ETF 199.62 5% 3,751.54

Not surprisingly, most of the income also comes from those two CEFs, with PDI accounting for more than a third of my total income:

In the below graph, I tried to predict when I will be receiving dividends by month. At this point almost two thirds of my income is paid out monthly, so there is a nice floor of about $15 each month so far. This will fluctuate a little bit from month to month, but $15 is close. Arbor Realty has a somewhat unpredictable payout history but they only account for 2% of my total income so it doesn't make much difference at this point.

Conclusion

First off, thank you for getting this far and taking the time to read this. I'm pretty excited about the progress and I'm now receiving a monthly average of $23 in dividends. I can add that to my $169 contribution and purchase close to $200 worth of a new stock each month.

I'm gearing up for my next purchase, which should be made right after Memorial Day. I do want to continue to add high yielding names for the foreseeable future but I'm considering a healthcare name right now based on its valuation. We'll see where it's trading Tuesday when the market opens.

I imagine you can all see what my strategy is for the next several months at least. Buy high yielding names in the short term and build up enough income I can use to plow back into dividend growth stocks long term. If anyone has any stocks, ETFs, or CEFs that you think would be a good candidate for this portfolio please let me know in the comments section. I plan on buying new positions twice a month, and likely adding to my existing positions from time to time. In particular, since I want to be fully invested at all times I imagine I'll be adding a share here and there of DNP since it has a price tag of about $10 and is an easy add if I end up with say $12 cash after I purchase two shares of a ~$40 stock for example.

I don't think the changes are going to be rapid for quite some time yet, but eventually this snowball is going to gather some serious momentum. I'm looking forward to seeing where this portfolio is in a couple of years, but in the meantime I'll try to update this at least once a month.

Thanks again for reading this update, and best of luck!