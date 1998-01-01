Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Firm Overview

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) was founded in 1998 as a real estate investment firm specializing in manufactured home communities.

In 2005, Gerald Ford, the company’s current Chairman and largest shareholder, joined the Board and transformed HTH into a financial holding company via a series of acquisitions and divestitures.

Today, the firm's primary line of business is providing traditional commercial and consumer banking services through PlainsCapital Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary PrimeLending.

In addition, HTH's broker-dealer subsidiaries (Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc.) provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional, and investment banking services, as well as, clearing services and retail financial advisory.

HTH has roughly $17 billion in assets and operates 60 bank branches in Texas, 290 mortgage locations in 45 states, and 51 broker-dealer offices in 19 states.

The firm distributes an annual dividend of $0.48 per share, which equates to a yield of 1.3%.

World Class Leadership Aligned with Shareholders

HTH provides an opportunity for individual investors to invest alongside elite management. Insiders own approximately 25% of shares outstanding.

The firm’s chairman and largest shareholder, Gerald Ford, a legendary bank investor, owns over 19% of the business.

As one of the nation's most accomplished financial services executives, Ford has made a career, and billions of dollars, investing in the bank sector.

For two decades beginning in 1975, Ford bought distressed banks, mainly taking advantage of "firesales" during the savings and loan crisis. In total, he bought 30 banks and five thrifts and eventually sold them for multiples of the original capital invested.

In 2004, Ford struck gold again when he bought First Nationwide Bank for $1.1 billion, bundled the firm with a few small banks, and then sold the integrated business to Citigroup for $5.3 billion.

And since joining HTH, Ford has spearheaded five acquisitions pushing the share price 4.5x from ~$8 per share to ~$36 today.

Given Ford’s large ownership stake in HTH, he is laser-focused on continuing to maximize shareholder returns. In just the last 12 months, HTH has raised the quarterly dividend 50% from $0.08 to $0.12 per share and repurchased ~10% of shares outstanding.

Robust Results and an Attractive Valuation

In late April, HTH issued a strong performance update, outperforming expectations.

The firm reported 1Q EPS of $1.46, exceeding the consensus of $1.00. Book value (BV) rose to $29.41 per share (versus the Street target of $29.15 per share), 4% growth quarter over quarter.

The quarter benefited from strong revenue growth from mortgage refinancing and broker-dealer income, as well as tight cost controls. The existing loan portfolio remains solid and management views the future loan pipeline as attractive.

Despite the positive momentum, HTH trades at 1.2x current BV versus 1.5x for its peer group - defined as southeastern and southwestern banks with a market cap below $8 billion.

Our 12-month BV target for HTH is $33 per share. Using the current valuation of 1.2x BV, our price target is $40. If HTH is given the same credit as the peer group (1.5x BV), the upside case jumps to $50.

Upside Case Catalysts: M&A and/or Capital Deployment

The opportunity to achieve multiple expansion lies in HTH's rock-solid balance sheet. With a tier 1 capital (to average assets) ratio of 13%, the firm is significantly overcapitalized relative to the peer group.

The liquidity is critical to driving returns as it provides the wherewithal to pay dividends, repurchase shares, and/or make acquisitions.

When it comes to deploying this war chest, Ford’s first choice is M&A. As mentioned previously, he has a proven, multi-decade track record of creating outsized shareholder returns using a roll-up strategy in the banking sector.

However, the strong action in financials [Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is up 58% over the last twelve months] has limited the number of attractive, reasonably-priced acquisition targets. And Ford is patient, comfortable holding out for a highly opportunistic scenario.

Any short-term, downward pressure on bank valuations is actually a net positive for long-term investors as HTH is ready to quickly deploy capital.

In the meantime, while we wait for Ford and the team to find their diamond in the rough, we see upside in HTH as the bank continues to execute flawlessly and attractively deploy cash flow to shareholders via a dividend and share repurchase program.

We expect the continued buyback plan – it repurchased $5M of shares in 1Q as part of its $75M repurchase program – will ultimately close the multiple gap relative to peers.

Conclusion

HTH is a great example of how individual investors can invest alongside elite management.

Despite positive execution momentum, strong capital position, and shareholder friendly cash deployment, the company trades at a 20% discount (1.2x BV) to peers (1.5x BV).

We have an upside price target of $50 and believe the combination of dividends and stock repurchases is quite likely to please long-term equity holders.

However, a more exciting scenario exists via M&A. Ford has a proven track record over 40 years of building long-term value. We anticipate his experience with HTH will be no different.