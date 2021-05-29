Photo by utah778/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We revisit Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) three months after we initiated a Neutral rating on the company and after Q1 2021 results were released earlier this month.

Since our Neutral rating, Metromile stock has fallen by another 30%, and has now halved from the closing price on February 11, the day on which Metromile went public by a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation ("SPAC") merger:

As we will explain below, Metromile has the potential to significantly disrupt the U.S. auto insurance market, and it is making progress operationally. However, its early-stage status and current valuation make it a highly speculative situation that is outside our normal investment parameters.

Why Is Metromile Stock Down?

The collapse in Metromile's share price is part of a reversal of the speculative bubble around SPACs during late 2020 and early 2021, when Insurtech stocks were trading at 5x, 10x or even higher multiples of their premiums.

Metromile's closest listed peer, Root Inc. (ROOT), has similarly seen its share price shrunk by two thirds since its October 2020 IPO. (We briefly had a Buy rating on Root stock after its share price halved, as a technical trading call, but downgraded it to Neutral after it fell a further 33%.)

Lemonade (LMND), another Insurtech stock which started with renter insurance but has since expanded into other lines (and announced plans to enter auto insurance in April), has similarly seen its share price nearly halved from its February 2021 peak.

Steady Growth in Q1, High 2021 Targets

On an operational level, Metromile has actually continued to perform well, growing again in Q1 2021 and targeting strong growth in the next few years:

For Q1 2021, Metromile reported 96k of Policies in Force, an increase of 3.6% from Q4 2020 (or 15% annualized). Premiums in Force grew less, by 2.9% from Q4 (or 12% annualized), reaching $106m.

For full-year 2021, Metromile reiterated figures in its previous outlook and added guidance for premiums. The full-year outlook now includes:

Policies in Force of 125-133k, representing a 39% growth (at midpoint).

Premiums in Force of $143-176m, representing a 55% growth.

(The guidance range for premiums is wider than that for policies, reflecting different scenarios for how driving frequency recovers in 2021).

Metromile expects its growth to come from a combinations of expansion in states where it already operates and new states it will enter during 2021. Metromile already operated in 8 states as of 2020 year-end, and it plans:

To enter 13 more states "in the latter half of 2021", which will enable it to reach more than 50% of its total addressable market in the U.S.

"To be able to service nearly all U.S. states by the end of 2022."

Metromile has already accelerated its marketing spend, guides to sequential growth each quarter, but expects the majority of its growth in 2021 to be in H2, as CEO Dan Preston stated:

"We accelerated our marketing spend in November 2020 in anticipation of our ramping up our growth in 2021 and beyond. As a result, we would expect our Policies in Force sequential growth trajectory to steadily increase throughout the year as marketing channels mature and as we enter new markets, with the majority of our growth to be weighted in the latter part of 2021." Dan Preston, Metromile CEO (Q1 2021 earnings call)

Part of growing its customer base is retaining existing customers, and Metromile's retention rate was steady at 69.9% in Q1 2021, compared to 69.4% in Q4 2020. ("Retention" is defined as the percentage of one-year new customers that completed their second term that quarter and stayed with Metromile.) Retention has been elevated because of government-mandated extensions for some customers who are unable to pay during the pandemic, but these will end in Q2 2021 and have been included in the 2021 outlook.

Loss Ratio Continuing to Improve

Metromile's Loss Ratio has also continued to improve, reaching 65.1% in Q1 2021, down from 70.1% in 2020 and 76.7% in 2019:

While driving frequency was significantly lower in 2020 due to COVID-19 and helped Loss Ratios, it has increased significantly during Q1 2021, though with a shift to less risky driving hours, according to Metromile:

"Miles driven are steadily increasing and inching toward pre-pandemic levels. For instance, in March, the miles driven by our customers in the Midwest and on the East Coast were at 87% of pre-pandemic driving levels. Notably, Americans are returning to the roads in new ways as hybrid work models take hold and moving to suburban and rural communities. Our data also shows that mid-day trips are replacing riskier morning commutes and late-night driving." Metromile results release (Q1 2021) "In March 2021 alone, our drivers nationwide put on 19% more miles in our vehicles year-over-year and 20% more miles than the prior month. This trend has continued in April. The number of miles driven increased 109% year-over-year as driving surpassed pre-pandemic levels." Dan Preston, Metromile CEO (Q1 2021 earnings call)

We believe the year-on-year improvement in Loss Ratio in Q1 2021 is likely to be mostly independent of COVID-19 and reflects genuine progress. Metromile is also guiding to a 2021 Accident Year Loss Ratio of 65-70%, which would represent a further improvement from the 73.0% seen in pre-COVID 2019.

Other Areas of Progress

Metromile has also announced progress in a number of other areas:

Home Insurance Bundling - Metromile announced a (non-exclusive) partnership with Hippo. The two will offer a bundled auto/home insurance product, which will also help both companies lower their customer acquisition costs. Bundled customers also tend to have higher retention.

Metromile Enterprise - Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance, is expanding its deployment of Metromile technology to "additional lines of business", the first such deployment for Metromile outside auto insurance. Metromile Enterprise ended Q1 2021 with $4.2m of booked annual recurring revenue, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Lower Telematics Device Costs - Metromile has continued to reduce the cost of its Pulse telematics device, with a new model in Q2 that is expected to be 26% cheaper than prior models, and to have 56% lower data costs.

Operating Loss Worse But Manageable

Metromile's non-GAAP P&L shows an Operating Loss of $25.3m in Q1 2021 compared to $16.8m last year, mostly due to higher operating and customer acquisition costs. Accident Period Contribution Profit improved from $1.6m to $2.4m, though a negative prior-period development meant Contribution Profit worsened from $1.7m to a negative $1.9m:

Contributing Profit reflects an insurer's underwriting profitability, before customer acquisition expenses. That Metromile has a Contribution Profit that is no worse than a low-single-million loss means that its underwriting is fundamentally profitable; its challenge is in acquiring new customers.

Metromile's GAAP P&L showed an Operating Loss of $61.6m and a Net Loss of $104m. However, these figures are mostly non-cash and due to one-offs like:

$41.4m charge related to restructuring of the reinsurance program

$14.1m charge related to paying off the company's debt ahead of schedule

Metromile's Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $29.3m in Q1 2021.

Revenue and cost figures on the GAAP P&L are also not comparable year-on-year due to changes in Metromile's reinsurance arrangements, which meant different proportions of its premiums and costs were ceded to reinsurers this year compared to the last.

Well-Funded with $222m of Cash

Metromile finished Q1 2021 with $222m of cash (and no debt), which means it is likely sufficiently funded to continue its expansion well into 2022, even if the current rate of loss were to continue.

Still Trading at 10.7x Premiums

With Metromile stock at $8.40, the company has a market capitalization of $1.13bn, or 10.7x its latest Premiums in Force ($106m).

We are not deducting the cash from the balance sheet as all of it is likely needed for Metromile's future operations. (If we do deduct this, then Metromile is trading at 8.6x Premiums in Force.)

Measured as a multiple of premiums, Metromile is much more "expensive" than Root. At the time of writing, Root's shares are trading at $9.44, which gives it a market capitalization of $2.33bn, or 3.4x Premiums in Force.

While Metromile could be of interest to more adventurous investors, its valuation is outside our normal investment parameters.

Is MILE A Good Stock? Conclusion

Metromile stock has halved since listing. We believe its consumer proposition make sense, and its operations have continued to improve.

Metromile has delivered solid growth in Q1 2021 and is guiding to an approx. 39% growth in its number of policies for full-year 2021.

The Loss Ratio has continued to improve, and the company has $222m of cash, likely enough to fund its expansion well into 2022.

It has also made progress in bundling home insurance, selling technology to enterprises and lowering the costs of its telematics device.

However, at $8.40, Metromile stock is trading at more than 10x Premiums in Force, outside our valuation parameters.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on Metromile stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.