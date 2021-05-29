Photo by tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

REITs have broadly rallied since November of last year, when the positive news around vaccine development were released. While this may be discouraging for value investors looking to find bargains, there are still pockets of value to be had if one is willing to look.

Such I find the case to be with Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR), whose stock price is still trading well below its pre-pandemic level. In this article, I examine what makes Clipper Realty a potential buy at present, so let's get started.

On The Road To Recovery

Clipper Realty is a small-cap, self-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and operates multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with presence in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Based on the latest quarter's results, Clipper derives 70% of its rental revenue from multifamily, with the remaining 30% stemming from commercial properties.

As seen below, the broader REIT rally, as reflected by the 33% 1-year return of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), has far surpassed the 12.5% return of CLPR over the same time frame. For comparative purposes, I've also added City Office (CIO) and UDR (UDR), an owner of multifamily properties also in New York, whose 1-year performance has also surpassed that of CLPR.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, it's worth noting that CLPR has seen headwinds stemming from the pandemic, with revenue declining by 2.1% YoY and AFFO/share declining by $0.06 YoY to $0.07 per share for Q1'21. This was driven by the decrease in revenue, as well as higher property operating expenses, including an increase in provision for bad debt, partially offset by a decrease in administrative costs.

Meanwhile, CLPR continues to post solid operating metrics, with a 95% leased rate and a rent collection rate over 96% during the first quarter. Plus, CLPR maintains strong liquidity, with $106M in available cash, including $88M of unrestricted cash, and $18M of capacity on its credit facilities. CLPR also has no debt maturities on any operating properties until 2027. As such, I see CLPR as being well-prepared to address additional near-term headwinds should they arise.

Looking forward, I see CLPR as being able to weather through the current environment, with potential for a rebound in the remainder of this year. This is considering the dramatically improved COVID landscape in the U.S. and specifically the NY region since the start of the year. This is supported by a robust recovery in rental rates, with May rents at CLPR's Tribeca House improving by over 20% over the prior month.

Furthermore, I see a revival of sorts happening in the NY metro area for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, as companies push for employees to return to the office. As such, workers who have moved out the NY metro area to work remotely may soon find themselves moving back as offices re-open. Most notably, Goldman Sachs (GS) has mandated for all NYC-based staff to return to the office by June 14th, and 80K NYC municipal employees returned to the office this month. This should benefit CLPR, as employers grow weary of Zoom calls and realize the value of in-person formal and informal dialogues.

Lastly, CLPR's development pipeline may be a meaningful growth driver. CLPR has a construction project to build a multifamily property, which may be more value accretive than acquiring a property, considering the surge in real estate values and the compressed cap rates as a result. This project was noted by management during the recent conference call:

On the development side, we have commenced construction 1010 Pacific Street on a nine-story 119,000 rentable square foot fully amenitized multifamily rental building with underground indoor parking. The property is expected to have 175 total units, 70% of which will be free market and 30% affordable and is eligible for 35 years 421(A) tax abatement. We are currently negotiating a construction loan for the project. Looking ahead, we remain focused on optimizing occupancy, pricing and expenses across the business to best position ourselves as New York City continues its emergence from the pandemic.

Turning to valuation, I see value in CLPR at the current price of $7.97. While the forward P/FFO appears to be high, at 28.4, we must consider that the hits to the bottom line this year are rather unique and one-time in nature.

Analysts project robust AFFO/share growth, from $0.28 this year to $0.45 per share next year, which would fully cover CLPR's $0.095 quarterly dividend. It would also bring the forward P/AFFO down to 17.7 based on the 2022 estimate.

This puts CLPR's valuation below its historical normal valuation of 23.8 P/AFFO. The 2 Wall St. analysts covering CLPR currently have a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.5 out of 5) and an average price target of $14.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Another COVID surge could impact the NYC area, thereby bringing renewed pressure on CLPR's properties and its tenants.

Unlike most of its peers, CLPR adopts a secured debt strategy (in the form of mortgages), which introduces property-level risk if banks are forced to foreclose due to inability to pay. CLPR's net long-term debt to gross assets is also rather high at 83%. As such, I'd like to see management deleverage the balance sheet over time.

Investor Takeaway

Clipper Realty is an owner of high-value properties in prized New York City boroughs. While it's seen some headwinds from the pandemic, I'm optimistic for the remainder of this year, as I see signs of a recovery being underway for both CLPR and the NYC area.

Plus, Clipper currently pays a 4.8% dividend yield, which should be fully covered by next year. While I see value in Clipper's share price, one must also consider its leveraged balance sheet with use of secured debt. As such, I view Clipper as being a speculative buy for risk-tolerant investors.