Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers know, I am a proponent of municipal bonds, but I tend to shy away from funds with high premiums that hold them. This has often led me to take a cautious approach on PML and, today, that sentiment largely remains unchanged. When I last covered the fund, in early February, I reiterated my concern over the fund's high price, and that outlook has been vindicated. The current price at $14.68/share is very close to where it was back then. In fact, the return has been essentially flat, after accounting for distributions, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, I wanted to take another look at PML now that some time has passed, to gauge if I change my rating. Ultimately, there is nothing fundamentally different this time around to warrant an upgrade to bullish.

Specifically, PML still trades at a very lofty premium to NAV. While concerning on the surface, this compares to its two sister funds, the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) and the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX), which both sport much lower premiums. This makes it hard to justify a position in PML, in my view. Further, municipal bond spreads are compressed across the board, which is limiting the upside potential for many funds. Finally, while tax increases could provide a bullish tailwind for the sector, the implications are unclear because of the ongoing negotiations. The SALT deduction remains a contentious issue, and if that is removed, it would counter-balance some of the benefit (for muni demand) that would stem from higher absolute rates.

Income Story Is Still Positive

First, let us take a look at one positive aspect of PML to help support why I am not "bearish" on this fund. While I am reluctant to suggest new positions, I do not see a whole lot of downside either. One of the reasons is that, similar to February, the income story remains a tailwind. In fact, this is the case for each of PIMCO's national muni funds, PML included. While PML's income metrics are slightly weaker than PMF and PMX, all three funds have positive UNII balances, as well as distribution coverage ratios above 94%, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Importantly, this helps to put income-oriented investors at ease. The distribution has been safe for a while, and it appears it is safe today. Each fund has been earning what it needs to in order to cover the distribution and, although PML is slightly under the 100% threshold, its UNII balance provides a short-term cushion.

To understand why this is the case, let us look at another positive aspect of the national muni market. While 2020 was expected to be a terrible year for munis, a combination of federal support, resilient consumer spending, and stable tax bases actually helped the year turn out better than expected. In fact, over 20 states actually saw revenues increase in 2020 year-over-year, and only a handful saw declines in revenue of 10% or greater:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is that the income performance from PML is not transient or surprising. States, cities, and municipalities have actually fared better than expected coming out of the pandemic. Of course, this would not have been possible without all the stimulus measures, but those measures are continuing to support the sector to this day. As a result, PML, and other muni funds, remain worthwhile vehicles for income seeking investors.

Valuation Remains A Problem

Despite this positive income story, there are specific concerns I have for this fund in particular. Namely, valuation is paramount of mind. In fact, despite PML's flat performance since the beginning of February, the fund's premium has actually expanded slightly, by just under 1%. Further, similar to earlier this year, PML remains the most expensive option for national muni exposure from PIMCO - by a wide margin. To illustrate, consider how PML's premium currently compares against rivals PMF and PMX:

Current Premium - PML 17.5% Current Premium - PMF 10.8% Current Premium - PMX 7.2%

Source: PIMCO

The conclusion here is pretty straightforward and simple. PML is expensive, both on the surface and in relative terms. A premium above 17% is something I would almost always avoid, except in very rare circumstances. When a fund like PML has this high of a premium, and there are two other funds very similar to it that trade much less (less than half the price in the case of PMX), it is hard to justify buying PML in their stead.

Of course, all of these funds have premiums that seem quite high, and that has been the case since February as well. So, perhaps, these premiums could expand further, or at least stay constant. If they do, and the short-term trading history does support that they will, the downside risk is minimized. However, we do not know for sure what the path ahead holds for PML. Perhaps the premium pushes in to the 20% range, as it has with many alternative PIMCO CEFs. Or, it could compress significantly, down near single digits like its peers PMF and PMX. In that case, the total return would almost certainly be negative, even with a 5% tax-free income stream.

In sum, the future outlook is mixed for PML, and it really depends on what each individual believes will happen to the premium in the future. I personally feel the fund will struggle to move to a higher range, but I have been wrong before. Even if I am now, that is a risk I am willing to take, because I simply won't sleep well at night knowing I bought a muni bond fund at such an expensive price.

Muni Spreads Are Tight Across The Board

My next topic has a more macro-focused theme and relates to muni spreads against Treasuries. This would impact my outlook for most muni funds, including a leveraged CEF like PML. Simply, it highlights the limited opportunity that exists for capital gains across the board, which is why I see selective buying as such a paramount strategy. When spreads are at historically tight levels, upside potential is minimal. So investors really need to gauge their income needs and their expectations for capital gains, before deciding if this is the right sector for them.

To understand why, let us look at current spreads for munis (against Treasuries). With the economy rebounding, federal support being sent to states and cities, and the tax debate driving interest in muni bonds for both corporations and individuals, it should be no surprise that munis are expensive relative to Treasuries. All those factors I mentioned are bullish for the sector, and they are well known macro-themes, which has resulted in continuing strong demand for this asset class. The impact is that muni yields are at record lows against Treasuries, suggesting we may be reaching a peak on to how high underlying prices can rise:

Source: Bloomberg (via YouTube)

As you can see, muni spreads have been quite tight for some time, munis the substantial widening that took place during the onset of the pandemic. So, again, I do not see a real risk of major downside here. However, it does impact my outlook for the future. Will I continue to value tax-free income? Of course, especially if the debate of rising taxes heats up. However, it does force me to manage my expectations downward for total return. How important that is to each individual reader here is subjective.

Further, it is important to recognize that spreads are tight even in the more challenged areas of the muni market. For example, PML has a fair amount of exposure to the transportation sector, with that arena making up almost 15% of total fund assets, as seen below:

Source: PIMCO

On the surface, this would appear to be a good opportunity. After all, transportation-related muni bonds took a big hit on the onset of the pandemic and in the months that followed. Air travel was done, public transit was sitting idle, and toll roads and bridges were bringing in less revenue as fewer commuters were going into the office. As a result, these bonds fell in value, which would have opened up a fair bit of opportunity for investors who anticipated the quick recovery that we have experienced.

And a good opportunity it was indeed, the problem is that opportunity may have passed us by. Despite air, rail, and car travel still sitting below pre-crisis levels, transportation muni bonds have fully recovered in price. Take, for example, airport muni bonds, which I already mentioned were some of the hardest hit. They are sitting just shy of record low spreads from 2019, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, the whole economy has been in recovery mode, but this sharp of a tightening has me more than a little concerned. While I am glad bond prices have recovered, the fact that we are almost at record low yield spreads is a bit surprising when we consider air travel numbers (in terms of passengers) are still way off their peak. In fact, figures from this week show that air travel is still about 25% lower in May 2021 than where it was in May 2019:

Source: TSA

I will conclude by saying that I am encouraged by the recent uptick in travel figures, and by the recovery for transportation-related muni bonds. However, the almost full recovery in price of the bonds, despite a nowhere-near full recovery in actual transportation figures, tells me again to be careful with new positions. This extends to PML because of its high transportation weighting, as well as to other muni CEFs with a similar make-up.

Bottom Line

PML has been struggling to deliver positive returns despite a continuing bull market. This largely has to do with the fact that the fund's premium is a bit scary for new investors, and also due to muni bonds having mostly recovered their pre-covid losses. With tight spreads and high prices, the sector is offering little upside potential for the time being, in my opinion. I continue to see the value in tax-free income streams, but I would place a more tepid outlook on the total return potential for richly priced muni funds like PML. Therefore, I am maintaining my neutral rating for PML and continue to suggest investors approach any new positions carefully at this time.