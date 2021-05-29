Lumber Liquidators: Sales Growth Shows Signs Of Faltering, Although Margins Remain Strong
Summary
- Lumber Liquidators reported +6.9% comps in Q1 2021, down from +10.5% in Q4 2020.
- Q1 2021 also had an easier comparison due to the pandemic affecting Q1 2020 sales by close to 5%.
- The winter storms and ongoing supply chain challenges were highlighted as causes of the weaker sales growth.
- Adjusted operating margins remained strong at 5.1% in Q1 2021.
- Estimated share value is trimmed slightly due to the increased uncertainty about its growth trajectory.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) reported relatively disappointing Q1 2021 comparable store sales figures, involving a 3.6% deceleration in growth compared to Q4 2020, despite Q1 2021 having an easier year-over-year comparison due to the pandemic affecting sales in late Q1 2020.
Lumber Liquidators is still in a solid position, with over $100 million in net cash and demonstrating that it can still deliver over 5% operating margins in Q1 2021 despite some gross margin pressure.
The slowdown in sales growth may be partly due to temporary issues such as supply chain challenges. However, I am trimming my estimated value for Lumber Liquidators down to the low-to-mid $20s range due to increased uncertainty about its sales growth outlook.
Slowing Sales Growth
Lumber Liquidators reported +6.9% comparable store sales growth in Q1 2021. This was lower than Q4 2020's +10.5% comparable store sales growth and also well below my expectations given that it came in comparison to a Q1 2020 sales number that was noticeably dented by the pandemic.
In Q1 2020, Lumber Liquidators mentioned that its comparable store sales were up approximately +4% through the week ending March 21, but then the impact of the pandemic resulted in the full quarter comps ending down slightly at -0.9%. Thus Lumber Liquidators' comparable store sales growth in Q1 2021 could have ended up only up +2.0% versus Q1 2020, excluding the pandemic impact.
Lumber Liquidators' relatively weak sales performance is in contrast to Floor & Decor (FND), which reported +31.1% comps in Q1 2021, an acceleration from its Q4 2020 +21.6% comparable store sales growth.
Lumber Liquidators attributed some of its weaker sales performance to ongoing supply issues, which may have cost it around $8 million to $9 million in lost sales (around 3% of total sales). It also noted that its big February sales event was disrupted by the winter storm.
Solid Margin Performance
Lumber Liquidators' performance in terms of margins was significantly stronger. It reported 40.8% gross margin in Q1 2021, although that was boosted by a positive $6.6 million impact from anti-dumping duty rate changes. Without that its adjusted gross margin was 38.5%, only a slight decrease from Q1 2020's 39.3%. This can be considered good performance considering the reinstatement of Section 301 tariffs are affecting gross margins now.
Lumber Liquidators also reported solid 5.1% adjusted operating margins for the quarter. It indicated that it expected gross margin pressure to continue (from increased transportation and material costs), but it appears that Lumber Liquidators' mitigation strategies have been pretty successful in maintaining decent margin levels.
Valuation
I had previously modeled Lumber Liquidators share price based on an assumption that it could deliver 4% to 5% operating margins in the long run, along with sales a bit above 2H 2020 levels (translating into around $1.23 billion in annual sales).
I am now trimming that estimated sales level by several percent, although 4% to 5% operating margins still looks quite reasonable. This reduces my estimated value for Lumber Liquidators to the low-to-mid $20s range.
Sales in Q2 2021 may provide a better picture of its growth trajectory. The second quarter is usually Lumber Liquidators' best quarter, so it would need to do around $315 million in net sales to end up with the equivalent of $1.2 billion in annual sales (with Q2 representing a bit over 26% of full year sales typically).
Lumber Liquidators is overall in strong financial shape now, with over $100 million in net cash on its balance sheet. It also had it credit facility maturity extended until April 2026 and the interest rate on its credit facility reduced, which may save it a couple million per year in interest costs.
Conclusion
Lumber Liquidators disappointed with its +6.9% comparable store sales growth in Q1 2021. This growth may only have been +2% compared to pre-pandemic levels and is far lower than what Floor & Decor managed to do in the quarter.
Lumber Liquidators indicated that temporary issues dampened its sales growth in the quarter, so Q2 2021 may provide some additional information about what its true sales trajectory looks like.
I have slightly reduced my estimated value for Lumber Liquidators to the low-to-mid $20s range. This reflects the increased uncertainty about its sales growth combined with a solid level of comfort that it can consistently deliver 4% to 5% operating margins.
