Photo by Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) uses a rules-based trend following strategy to alternate exposure between high-yield bond and Treasuries.

The fund is supposed to invest in high-yield bonds during bull markets to maximize gains and in Treasuries during downturns to minimize losses.

The fund has successfully executed its strategy in the past, outperforming the bond market since inception.

There are other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs with similar strategies, all of which have been unsuccessful and underperforming in the past.

In my opinion, the fact that Pacer Trendpilot ETFs generally fail is of greater importance than the fact that PTBD itself did not. The strategies don't seem to work, and it seems likely that PTBD just got lucky. As such, I would not invest in PTBD at the present time, although this is a judgement call, and others might disagree.

I covered similar funds from the same investment manager here, doing a similar analysis, and arriving at a similar conclusion.

Fund Overview and Investment Thesis

PTBD invests in a combination of high-yield corporate bond and treasuries. Asset allocations are dependent on market conditions and are intended to maximize gains while minimizing losses.

Simplifying things a bit, we can say that PTBD's strategy is as follows.

When high-yield bonds have outperformed Treasuries, the fund is fully invested in high-yield bonds.

When high-yield bonds have underperformed Treasuries for a short period of time, the fund is invested 50% in high-yield bonds and 50% in Treasuries.

When high-yield bonds have underperformed Treasuries for a longer period of time, the fund is fully invested in Treasuries.

PTBD's actual trading strategy is a bit different and much more complicated than described above, but I do think that the above is a fair, accurate summary. PTBD's actual strategy is as follows:

(Source: PTBD Corporate Website)

PTBD basically follows a momentum strategy. It invests in the (sub) asset class with the strongest short-term performance, with the expectation that the short-term trend will continue.

In theory, momentum strategies like the above lead to significant and consistent market-beating returns. There is quite a bit of academic and analyst research showing that this is the case for most relevant asset classes, and for most time periods going back decades. As an example, MSCI has shown that a global equities momentum strategy has outperformed the index, and other quantitative trading strategies, for the past two decades:

(Source: MSCI)

Momentum strategies work.

In theory at least.

In practice, many, perhaps most, momentum funds perform worse than expected, and end up underperforming the index. It is not readily apparent why this is the case, but data mining, trading costs, tracking error, and momentum becoming an overcrowded trade are the likeliest culprits.

PTBD could definitely be an exception, there are many, but investors should not expect this to be the case.

With the above in mind, let's have a look at PTBD's actual performance.

Performance Analysis

PTBD has performed exceedingly well since inception, with the fund significantly outperforming both high-yield bonds and Treasuries since inception:

Data by YCharts

The above was exclusively due to the fund's successful momentum strategy. Squint at the graph above, and you can see that PTBD generally invests in high-yield bonds when these outperform Treasuries and switches to Treasuries when the situation reverses. It is not a perfect pattern, but it is definitely there, and can be seen by the naked eye.

Let's have a close look at the fund's performance during specific time periods. See if we can spot the pattern.

During 2019 high-yield bonds outperformed, and PTBD was fully invested in these:

Data by YCharts

During the first quarter of 2020, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Treasuries significantly outperformed high-yield bonds, and PTBD transitioned from the latter to the former. The fund's timing wasn't perfect, but it was adequate, and losses were significantly reduced.

Data by YCharts

During the second quarter of 2020, high-yield bonds started to outperform Treasuries, and PTBD once again switched asset classes. The timing was off in this case, and the fund managed to underperform both of its indexes at the same time.

Data by YCharts

Since then, high-yield bonds have significantly outperformed Treasuries, and the fund has remained almost always fully invested in the former. Returns have been reasonably good:

Data by YCharts

PTBD's strategy didn't always work, and the fund's timing was far from perfect, but the overall results were quite good. As mentioned previously, the fund has significantly outperformed both high-yield bonds and Treasuries since inception, a time period which includes the coronavirus downturn.

Data by YCharts

PTBD seems like a great fund, and I could definitely see an investment thesis centered on the fund's momentum strategy and strong past returns, but I have some misgivings about the fund. Let's have a look.

PTBD - Risks and Negatives

PTBD has three key negatives or risks that investors need to consider. These are the fund's underperforming peers, its complexity, and the existence of stronger alternatives.

Underperforming Peers

As mentioned previously, many, perhaps most, momentum funds underperform the index. This might not be true for PTBD, but it is true for all other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs. I've analyzed these other funds in more detail here, but long story short, PTBD's investment managers have seven funds with similar strategies to PTBD, but focusing on equities. These other funds have consistently underperformed their index, as their strategies have failed, and the funds have been unsuccessful in timing the market.

In my opinion, the fact that all other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs have underperformed is incredibly bearish for PTBD. I think that the likeliest scenario is one in which these momentum strategies simply don't work, but one fund got lucky. Which brings me to my next point.

Complexity

Long-time readers know I'm generally wary of complex funds, as these are sometimes difficult to analyze and evaluate, and tend to underperform. Simple is best, in my opinion at least.

PTBD's strategy is somewhat complicated. I see this as a negative, and the complexity makes it difficult to analyze the following two points:

PTBD's strategy was successful in the past, leading to market-beating returns.

Funds with similar strategies to PTBD were unsuccessful in the past, leading to subpar returns.

It is unclear to me why the above is the case, I would have expected similar strategies to have similar performance track records. In other words, I'm not sure why PTBD's strategy worked while those of its peers failed. There are several possibilities.

Perhaps the strategy is effective for bonds, not for equities.

Perhaps the strategy is effective for less volatile assets.

Perhaps there are small differences in the strategies that explain the difference.

Or perhaps PTBD was simply lucky. The triggers for switching asset classes for these funds are very specific, so random movements during key moments can have large effects on the asset allocations of these funds, and on their performance.

These are complicated funds, which means it is difficult, perhaps impossible, to know which of the explanations above is correct.

In my opinion, the fact that Pacer TrendPilot ETFs have only worked in one case out of eight is a bearish indicator, and strong evidence that the strategies employed by these funds don't work. I think this is the case even though for PTBD, specifically, the strategy has actually worked, although I admit other investors could see things differently.

Stronger Alternatives

Finally, even though PTBD has performed quite well since inception, I think there are other stronger, if perhaps somewhat different choices.

As an example, PTBD has underperformed relative to some of my top bond funds, including both the BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) and the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) since inception.

Data by YCharts

PTBD did suffer significantly fewer losses during the most recent downturn, early 2020, so the fund does make sense on a risk-adjusted perspective, but I think that the overall investment thesis is quite weak.

PTBD underperforms these two funds even when its strategy works. If the strategy fails, expect significant losses and underperformance, as has been the case for other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs.

In exchange for consistent underperformance and the possibility of substantial losses (if the strategy fails) investors receive, well, a potential market hedge. Potential because, remember, perhaps PTBD's strategy fails, and the fund remains invested in high-yield bonds during the next downturn. There is no guarantee that the fund's momentum strategy will continue to work, and that is something that investors need to consider, even if this hasn't been the case since inception.

As mentioned previously, I simply don't think this is a compelling investment opportunity. Prospective returns are good, but not great, and risks are high and difficult to measure. There are simply better, simpler choices out there.

Conclusion - Avoid

PTBD is a momentum bond fund with a strong performance track record. Although the fund seems like a reasonable investment opportunity, I'm wary about the future effectiveness of the fund's strategy, and so would not be investing in the fund at this time.