The stock market can be a scary place for young investors. Full of ups and downs, there is no amount of formal academic training that can prepare a novice investor for the volatile swings and market irrationality.

That's why it may make more sense for both novice and experienced investors alike to buy "pick and shovel" type plays, like Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), that profit from the overall expansion of the market. In this article, I examine what makes SCHW a good buy for generating long-term wealth, so let's get started.

Why SCHW Is A Moat-Worthy Buy

Charles Schwab is a leading retail brokerage and provider of financial services, with 31.9M active brokerage accounts, 2.1M corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6M bank accounts, and $7.1 Trillion in client assets. SCHW was already leading player prior to acquiring TD Ameritrade last year, and since the acquisition, it has become an industry juggernaut. In the trailing 12 months, SCHW generated $13.8B in total revenue.

One of the advantages SCHW stems from its size and scale, which matters in the highly competitive retail brokerage industry, it pays to stick the big players such as SCHW, as they come with scale advantages that smaller players simply do not have. This includes SCHW's extensive brokerage network and physical locations, which numbered at 400 post the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

This merger also provided a number of synergies, as SCHW was able to close and merge brokerage offices that were in close proximity to one another. In essence, I see SCHW as seeking to be to the retail brokerage industry what BlackRock (BLK) is to passively-managed ETFs, and what T. Rowe Price (TROW) is to managed mutual funds.

Secondly, SCHW has also benefited from aggressive stimulus measures, as many of those funds ended up landing in stock brokerage accounts. This is reflected by the $148B in core net new assets, 3.2M new brokerage accounts, and 8.4M daily average trades, all of which were records achieved during Q1'21. This helped SCHW to achieve record net income of $1.5B and an impressive 12% return on equity during the first quarter.

Thirdly, looking forward, I see SCHW benefiting from increased Millennial and Gen Z engagement with the stock market, as reflected by the astounding rise in popularity of Robinhood in recent years. I see this as potentially translating into continued customer growth for SCHW down the line, as the Robinhood client base, who skew younger, gains in maturity and increasingly opt for the full service and in-person engagement that SCHW can offer. This is supported by SCHW increasing its client service professionals by a robust 10% since the end of 2020.

SCHW appears to be hitting on all cylinders so far during Q2. This is supported by SCHW's April 2021 press release, which showed that total client assets were up by 4% compared to Mar'21, and interest bearing margin accounts were up 2% compared to Mar'21, equating to an annualized growth rate of 24%.

In addition, management appears to be adapting to changing investor tastes, as it was announced in late April that it's looking into product offerings in the cryptocurrency space. As the press release summary put it, SCHW is looking into crypto capabilities that are "highly competitive, disruptive, and client-oriented". I see this as being a plus, as it could make SCHW more appealing to younger investors, who are more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, SCHW maintains a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 6.4%, which is ahead of the 6.0% requirement. Management intends on moving this leverage ratio to its targeted range of 6.75-7.0%. This lends support to the 1% dividend yield. While the yield is low, SCHW should not be regarded as a bond proxy, as the dividend comes with a low payout ratio of 23%, with a 5-year growth rate of 23.6%.

Turning to valuation, SCHW isn't necessarily cheap at the current price of $73.85 with a forward PE of 23.2. However, I find the valuation to be reasonable, considering the average 12% annual EPS growth rate that analysts expect over the next 3 years. Analysts have consensus Buy rating on SCHW, with an average price target of $79.

Of course, no investment is risk free, and the following points are worth considering:

SCHW is sensitive to general market volatility, as lower asset prices result in lower fee and interest income. This is reflected by SCHW's Beta score, which generally hovers around 1.0.

SCHW faces competition from both established players like Fidelity, and newer upstarts like Robinhood. Competitors may try to apply pressure and seek to gain market share through lowering their margin rates and by other incentives.

Investor Takeaway

Charles Schwab has transformed itself into an industry juggernaut post its acquisition of TD Ameritrade. I find this to be meaningful, as it operates in an industry where size and scale matters. SCHW has executed well in the months since, as reflected by the robust growth in new accounts and client assets.

Looking forward, I see Charles Schwab benefiting from the increased engagement on equities from younger investors, and its potential entry into cryptocurrency capabilities provides another avenue for growth. I continue to see value in SCHW's shares at present, with the potential for strong compounding returns over the long-term.