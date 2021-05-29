Photo by Jacek_Sopotnicki/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After fourth quarter earnings in late May 2019, Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) laid out its three-year plan for the business.

The Michael Kors brand would stabilize margins by focusing on pricing and supply following overexpansion earlier in the decade. Jimmy Choo and Versace would be more in growth mode, with their own expanding margins driven mostly by scale and the natural deceleration of investments in both segments.

After fourth quarter earnings in late May 2021, Capri management detailed its long-term vision for the business. And it's kind of the same thing.

There are some changes. Kors is now more aggressively restricting supply to boost pricing, which has led to higher expectations for margins in that business. But for Versace and Jimmy Choo, the targets and the strategies remain somewhat the same.

What is different is the CPRI stock price: shares have rallied 45% in the last two years. As is the case with so many specialty retail plays, all of the gains (and then some) have come since early November.

I did think Capri stock was too cheap two years ago, arguing for shares at $35 (the stock fell after Q4 FY19 earnings). At $56, it's a little more difficult to be bullish - but not impossible. The outlook does seem better. The external environment may be more cooperative.

It's that last point that really seems like the hinge for the case here. Since November in particular, the market's sentiment toward the retail space has taken a stunning turn:

chart of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), source: Seeking Alpha

CPRI is not a holding of XRT nor is it a straight retail play. The wholesale business is reasonably significant, with just the top five wholesale customers driving 17% of FY20 revenue. But the drivers of the bull case for Capri and for retail - the ability to capture e-commerce growth, permanent margin expansion from 2020 cost-cutting - are somewhat similar. And other specialty apparel plays have seen upside as well:

Data by YCharts

1-year chart

An investor has to trust those rallies to consider buying CPRI stock here. If she does, there's still a case for upside.

Pushed Back Three Years

Fundamentally, Capri is not yet back to where it was before the pandemic:

Capri Holdings, FY20 vs FY22

Metric FY20E FY22E % Change Revenue $5,800M $5,100M -12% Kors Revenue $4,250M $3,550M -16% Choo Revenue $650M $525M -19% Versace Revenue $900M $975M +8% Adjusted EBIT $870M $714M -18% Adj. EBIT Margin 15% 14% -100 bps Adj. EPS $4.95 $3.75 -24%

figures come from FY20 guidance given after Q2 (released 11/6/19) and FY22 guidance given after Q4 FY21; some details from respective conference calls

But the decline in results over the two years does make sense given the external environment. Yes, some semblance of normalcy is returning in FY22. Still, Europe is lagging, with many stores still closed, and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region drove more than 27% of revenue in FY20, per the 10-K.

Jimmy Choo has been badly and unsurprisingly hit by weak demand for dress footwear, per the Q4 conference call. That weakness will take time to reverse. Kors has a reasonably large duty-free business in airports, and that revenue stream has been essentially zeroed out, and won't yet recover in FY22.

There is a case for patience here. And looking forward, management certainly sounds confident. The strategy of lowering supply of Michael Kors products seems to be working, and CEO John Idol said on the Q4 call that department store partners were excited about the new strategy of creating scarcity. Versace is on track. Kors' "signature" products are hitting, and could drive ~half of revenue in the near-term while also boosting gross margins.

Indeed, analysts see further improvement in FY23, which should get Capri back to (roughly) where it planned to be before the pandemic. CPRI has received a pair of Wall Street upgrades since earnings. Considering the external environment, Capri seems to be in fine shape.

Earnings Multiples and Earnings Targets

The risk is that "fine shape" isn't quite good enough. Again, CPRI has gained 45% in two years; it's actually up 65% since my coverage in early June 2019 (again, after earnings led to a sell-off). And the valuation is notably different.

After Q4 FY19 results, CPRI traded at 6.5x EV/EBITDA and just 6.8x guided earnings for FY20. Using FY22 guidance, the multiples have expanded to over 10x EBITDA and 15x earnings.

Some expansion makes sense, simply given the factors that are (presumably) temporarily depressing FY22 profits. But there's also a real worry, as with the entire sector, that some of Capri's outperformance in recent quarters relative to management projections is externally driven. Stimulus payments in the U.S. for instance may have helped Q4 FY21 numbers. E-commerce margins are exceeding those of in-store, largely because of pricing power; does that hold as normalcy returns and competitors get back to their old promotional ways?

Broadly speaking, this is the same worry that confronts the entire sector, which has been absolutely whipsawed over the past 15 months. The initial fear for retail and apparel was that store closures and a presumed pandemic-driven recession would crush earnings for an industry already facing more than its share of challenges. The sentiment now is almost 180 degrees different: most names (including CPRI) in specialty retail and apparel trade well above the levels seen at the start of calendar 2020.

It's certainly fair to wonder whether the return of normalcy also, at some point, means the return of the industry problems that led CPRI to trade at 7x earnings in the first place. Yes, Capri is speaking optimistically about the next few years in terms of both revenue and margins. It sang much the same tune in May 2019 - and investors left the stock as one of the cheapest names in the entire market.

The issue for CPRI stock is that such sentiment would be enormously damaging. On the Q4 call, management went back to the long-term targets that existed before the pandemic:

Michael Kors: $4 billion at 25% operating margin

Versace: $2 billion at mid-teen operating margin

Jimmy Choo: $1 billion at mid-teen operating margin

The targets suggest $1.45 billion in segment-level operating income (substituting 15% for "mid-teen"). Deduct $150 million in corporate expense and $20 million in net interest expense, and use a 15% tax rate and 156 million shares, and EPS comes in right around $7. EBITDA (D&A is a bit over $200 million) clears $1.5 billion.

The New CPRI Stock Price

Pre-pandemic multiples, applied to those targets, suggest minimal upside here. 7x earnings gets the stock to around $50; 7x EBITDA implies $60.

There's a simple lesson here, and it applies to stocks in the space beyond CPRI. Upside from here requires that the post-pandemic environment is better than the pre-pandemic environment. Yet the structural changes that drove investor skepticism toward the sector pre-2020 may still exist in 2022 and beyond.

If the "new normal" winds up looking like the old normal, CPRI could be in trouble. Multiples compress toward pre-pandemic levels, offsetting the improvement in earnings as Europe reopens and demand in categories like dress shoes normalizes. That bottom-line improvement too could be at risk: the margin expansion driven by pricing power and the revenue growth boosted in part by e-commerce both may fade faster than bulls and analysts believe.

Put simply, the question is whether this category is better in 2023 than it was in 2019. There's some evidence that it is, with companies like Capri quickly and successfully accelerating e-commerce adoption and doing an even better job of managing costs. But the truth is that we simply don't know: this is obviously and literally an unprecedented environment. The downside risk to CPRI is that what we're seeing now is a temporary boost. If normalcy returns while Capri's earnings base remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, there's a clear path here toward something like $30.

If this simply is a better business, however, the rally easily can continue. Again, targets suggest $7 in EPS and $1.5 billion in EBITDA. If you go back to June 2019, the peer group on average saw valuations around 7x-8x EBITDA and low teens on a P/E basis. Some expansion from there that accounts for the new, improved operating environment going forward - think 9x EBITDA and 13x earnings - gets CPRI rolling toward $85 on a blended basis once the targets are hit.

I'm somewhat sympathetic to that case - but price also matters. And it's simply more difficult to be bullish at $56 when roughly the same case held (and, for what it's worth, didn't work) two years ago at $35.

Again, the core question here is whether the environment for a company like Capri is going to be materially better permanently. Based on management's own targets, I'm not sure being right here is worth the risk of being wrong. Being right suggests a multi-year path to maybe 60% upside, and something like a double in an uber-bullish scenario. Being wrong means potentially significant downside over a much shorter time period.

This is a question, and maybe the question, that will dominate the sector over the next 12 months: Does apparel and accessories spending rise as normalcy returns? Or did the pandemic provide only a temporary opportunity to take pricing and margins, while stimulus and lower spending on out-of-home activities kept demand more intact than feared?

More simply, what does post-pandemic normalcy look like for the industry? I'm not convinced it's permanently, materially better than the pre-pandemic environment. The CPRI stock price is likely only cheap if I'm wrong.