Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will likely benefit from a dip in provision expense. Moreover, lower prepayments will lead to growth in the residential mortgage portfolio, while economic reopening will boost the commercial loan portfolio. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.22 per share, up 5.5% year over year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Therefore, I am adopting a bullish rating on Washington Trust Bancorp.

Economic Factors to Power Loan Growth

Washington Trust's loan growth will likely continue in the following quarters because of the following two factors.

Residential mortgages will benefit from lower pre-payments. Commercial loans will benefit from the economic reopening.

Residential real estate loans make up around 35% of total loans. The low interest rates acted as a catalyst for refinancing activity, which increased prepayments in the last few quarters. Stable to rising interest rates will disincentivize refinancing activity in the coming quarters. The management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it is optimistic that as refinancing will decline, prepayments will also decline.

Commercial loans make up around 59% of total loans. The vaccine-driven economic reopening and pick-up in economic activity will boost demand for commercial loans in Washington Trust's markets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. All three states are either better or almost at par with the rest of the country in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, according to details given by CDC.

However, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will constrain loan growth. As can be calculated by details given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, Round 1 PPP loans made up 3.1% of total loans at the end of March. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven by the mid of 2021. At the time of forgiveness, Washington Trust will recognize the net unamortized amount of PPP fees. As a result, the net interest income will jump up in the second quarter before trending downwards in the second half of 2021. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, Washington Trust had around $5.7 million worth of unamortized PPP fees.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2% by the end of December from the end of March. Further, I'm expecting loan growth to match deposit growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Further Big Reserve Releases Unlikely, but Provisioning Expense to Remain Muted

Washington Trust released part of its provisions for loan losses in the first quarter. I'm not expecting further big releases because the portfolio's credit risk is not yet back to normal. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, Washington Trust had active deferments on around 3% of its total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, as of May 3, 2021.

On the other hand, actual loan losses have remained quite low. Net charge-offs were almost negligible in the first quarter of 2021, making up only 0.0017% of average loans on an annualized basis, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. In comparison, Washington Trust had a high allowance level that made up 1.0% of total loans at the end of March.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects provisions to track loan growth. Considering these factors, I'm expecting Washington Trust to report a provision expense of $3 million in 2021, down from $12 million in 2020.

Margin to Suffer from a Lagged Impact of Interest Rate Cuts

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the core net interest margin to expand in the second quarter before returning to the first quarter's level in the second half of 2021. I'm less optimistic about the margin than the management. Firstly, the asset side of the balance sheet has a relatively long duration, which means earning assets yields will take a lagged impact from interest rate cuts. The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis also shows this lag effect, as disclosed in the 10-Q filing. The net interest income takes a bigger hit from interest rate cuts in the second year of rate cuts than the first year. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the sensitivity analysis.

Additionally, most of the liability repricing is already over. There's a large amount of FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowing that is due to mature in the April to December period of 2021. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, FHLB borrowing totaling $416.8 million will mature before the year-end, representing 8% of total funds. However, the weighted average rate of that borrowing is only 0.41%, which shows there is limited room for repricing down.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 11 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $4.22 per Share

The anticipated loan growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings. On the other hand, the lagged effect of interest rate cuts on net interest margin will likely constrain earnings growth. Further, income from mortgage banking activity will likely decline in the year ahead as stable to rising interest rates will disincentivize refinance activity.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.22 per share, up 5.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, the corporate tax rate and changes in interest rates are uncertain.

Decent Total Expected Return Justifies a Bullish Rating

Washington Trust is offering a dividend yield of 3.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.52 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49% for 2021, which is in line with the five-year average of 52%. Therefore, I'm not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Washington Trust. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.18 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $28.1 gives a target price of $61.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 11.6% upside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.3x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.22 gives a target price of $60.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.7% upside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $60.8, which implies a 10.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.4%. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Washington Trust.

The company's earnings are likely to increase this year on the back of residential and commercial loan growth. Further, a dip in the provision expense is likely to drive the bottom line. Additionally, Washington Trust is currently trading at an attractive level that leads to a decent total expected return.