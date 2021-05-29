Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In May 2021)
Summary
- This article presents the top 50 holdings of 50 dividend-paying ETFs.
- Apple and Microsoft top the list, as they did one year ago.
- I include a table with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors.
- Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.
From time to time, I compile a list of the top holdings of Dividend ETFs. I find the exercise insightful, as it helps me identify candidates for further analysis and possible investment. Stocks I don't own pique my interest, and I wonder why I don't own them if they're so popular.
Source: Created by the author
The top holdings are not distributed evenly among the eleven GICS sectors. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, such an uneven distribution is not helpful. In Part 2 of this article, I'll present the top 5 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of ranking.
In Part 3, I'll showcase high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors seeking investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.
Methodology
The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.
For this article, I analyzed 50 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks. To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:
|
With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.
Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.
Dividend Radar maintains a list of stocks trading on US exchanges with dividend increase streaks of at least five years. As my primary watchlist, I'm only interested in Dividend Radar stocks. Therefore, I exclude stocks not in Dividend Radar, such as Amazon (AMZN), that would otherwise have been ranked #34.
Dividend ETF Database
I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis.
I limited the search to Dividend and Real Estate ETFs in North America that have positive 5-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $175 million. As for Real Estate ETFs, I chose the largest ETF from each of five different issuers.
The following table lists the 50 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars):
|Fund
|Exchange-Traded
|Asset
|Assets
|No. of
|5-Year
|Dividend
|Dividend
|Expense
|Ticker
|Fund
|Class
|(Millions)
|Holdings
|Returns
|Yield
|Frequency
|Ratio
|01
|VTI
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|Equity
|$242,237.00
|3,742
|123.43%
|1.30%
|Quarterly
|0.03%
|02
|VIG
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|Equity
|$59,825.80
|249
|109.58%
|1.51%
|Quarterly
|0.06%
|03
|VNQ
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|Real Estate
|$39,263.10
|175
|46.59%
|3.23%
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|04
|VYM
|Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|Equity
|$37,810.40
|417
|77.92%
|2.83%
|Quarterly
|0.06%
|05
|SCHD
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|Equity
|$25,263.50
|101
|121.47%
|2.73%
|Quarterly
|0.06%
|06
|SDY
|SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$19,928.20
|113
|75.44%
|2.53%
|Quarterly
|0.35%
|07
|DVY
|iShares Select Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$19,227.10
|102
|74.56%
|2.94%
|Quarterly
|0.39%
|08
|DGRO
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|Equity
|$18,979.20
|392
|111.27%
|2.06%
|Quarterly
|0.08%
|09
|FVD
|First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
|Equity
|$12,355.10
|192
|72.45%
|1.98%
|Quarterly
|0.70%
|10
|NOBL
|ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
|Equity
|$8,571.33
|66
|93.20%
|1.90%
|Quarterly
|0.35%
|11
|HDV
|iShares Core High Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$7,100.14
|77
|46.83%
|3.61%
|Quarterly
|0.08%
|12
|FNDX
|Schwab Fundamental US Large Co. Index ETF
|Equity
|$7,050.62
|722
|106.19%
|1.85%
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|13
|DGRW
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|Equity
|$5,903.39
|299
|113.55%
|1.76%
|Monthly
|0.28%
|14
|SCHH
|Schwab US REIT ETF
|Real Estate
|$5,744.25
|141
|25.14%
|2.23%
|Quarterly
|0.07%
|15
|IYR
|iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
|Real Estate
|$4,915.06
|84
|51.17%
|2.06%
|Quarterly
|0.42%
|16
|SPYD
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$4,477.15
|79
|62.83%
|4.53%
|Quarterly
|0.07%
|17
|RDVY
|First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|Equity
|$4,377.88
|51
|152.94%
|1.28%
|Quarterly
|0.50%
|18
|SPHD
|Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
|Equity
|$3,162.31
|52
|51.36%
|3.85%
|Monthly
|0.30%
|19
|DON
|WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
|Equity
|$3,077.57
|307
|67.31%
|1.85%
|Monthly
|0.38%
|20
|DLN
|WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
|Equity
|$2,965.84
|297
|85.06%
|2.21%
|Monthly
|0.28%
|21
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
|Real Estate
|$2,925.95
|30
|61.23%
|3.09%
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|22
|SPHQ
|Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|Equity
|$2,706.64
|99
|104.10%
|1.34%
|Quarterly
|0.21%
|23
|EMLP
|First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
|Equity
|$2,042.10
|58
|29.52%
|3.87%
|Quarterly
|0.96%
|24
|DES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
|Equity
|$1,913.91
|583
|64.42%
|1.86%
|Monthly
|0.38%
|25
|FDL
|First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund
|Equity
|$1,695.17
|95
|61.31%
|3.71%
|Quarterly
|0.45%
|26
|TILT
|FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund
|Equity
|$1,676.32
|2,116
|113.99%
|1.24%
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|27
|TDIV
|First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
|Equity
|$1,576.52
|80
|140.99%
|1.74%
|Quarterly
|0.50%
|28
|QDF
|FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
|Equity
|$1,563.95
|134
|80.46%
|2.04%
|Quarterly
|0.37%
|29
|FREL
|Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF
|Real Estate
|$1,548.92
|164
|53.29%
|2.91%
|Quarterly
|0.08%
|30
|SDOG
|ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
|Equity
|$1,252.91
|52
|66.24%
|3.01%
|Quarterly
|0.40%
|31
|REGL
|ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
|Equity
|$1,036.12
|56
|80.88%
|1.98%
|Quarterly
|0.41%
|32
|PEY
|Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|Equity
|$998.05
|52
|71.33%
|3.57%
|Monthly
|0.52%
|33
|DTD
|WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
|Equity
|$933.87
|666
|80.84%
|2.18%
|Monthly
|0.28%
|34
|SMDV
|ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
|Equity
|$919.88
|76
|66.27%
|1.75%
|Quarterly
|0.41%
|35
|CDC
|VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
|Equity
|$914.85
|101
|102.32%
|2.30%
|Monthly
|0.37%
|36
|DHS
|WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund
|Equity
|$813.85
|318
|49.25%
|3.61%
|Monthly
|0.38%
|37
|RDIV
|Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
|Equity
|$797.21
|61
|75.85%
|4.17%
|Quarterly
|0.39%
|38
|LVHD
|Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$753.71
|84
|58.40%
|2.94%
|Quarterly
|0.27%
|39
|DIV
|Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
|Equity
|$694.23
|51
|14.93%
|5.91%
|Monthly
|0.45%
|40
|OUSA
|OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$678.50
|101
|75.59%
|1.69%
|Monthly
|0.48%
|41
|PFM
|Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|Equity
|$642.10
|351
|84.74%
|1.64%
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|42
|DTN
|WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund
|Equity
|$583.35
|97
|56.65%
|2.67%
|Monthly
|0.38%
|43
|QDEF
|FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund
|Equity
|$484.47
|129
|77.07%
|2.13%
|Quarterly
|0.37%
|44
|KBWD
|Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
|Equity
|$437.13
|41
|54.69%
|6.78%
|Monthly
|1.24%
|45
|FNDB
|Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
|Equity
|$362.09
|1,667
|105.60%
|1.71%
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|46
|SYLD
|Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
|Equity
|$358.27
|101
|154.47%
|1.24%
|Quarterly
|0.59%
|47
|CSB
|VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF
|Equity
|$243.64
|101
|111.53%
|3.18%
|Monthly
|0.35%
|47
|CDL
|VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF
|Equity
|$227.57
|101
|84.38%
|2.67%
|Monthly
|0.35%
|47
|DGRS
|WisdomTree US Smallcap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|Equity
|$199.76
|216
|93.34%
|1.83%
|Monthly
|0.38%
|47
|DJD
|Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF
|Equity
|$175.32
|28
|94.70%
|3.09%
|Quarterly
|0.07%
Source: ETFdb (data extracted on 28 May 2020)
Top 50 Holdings
The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by the GICS sector:
Source: Created by the author using the ranking methodology described in the article
The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of only 14 of the 50 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 16 appearances, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with 18 appearances. With 25 appearances, Verizon Communications (VZ) appears in the top 25 holdings of half of the 50 ETFs, the most of any stock! Rounding out the top 5 is JPMorgan Chase (JPM), with 14 appearances.
The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.
In the table, Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield, and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the trailing 5-year period.
The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.
The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine(19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).
Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.
Source: Data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots
The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.
Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by the GICS sectors:
Source: Created by the author
The Information Technology sector has nine representatives in the top 50 holdings, followed by the Real Estate sector with seven and the Health Care, Financials, and Consumer Staples sectors with six each.
Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings:
Source: finbox.com
As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings would have returned about 35.8% over the past year and about 77% over the past 5 years (underperforming the S&P 500's price performance of about 100%).
Changes Since the Last Time
It is informative to compare the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:
- Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In June 2020)
Apart from positional shuffling, three stocks dropped out of the top 10, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Intel (INTC). They were replaced by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Pfizer (PFE), and International Business Machines (IBM).
Source: Created by the author
Stocks that moved into the top 50 are EQIX, IPG, PRU, PBCT, O, IP, DLR, TDS, IRM, HON, PPL, and OKE.
Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are WFC, QCOM, BMY, TGT, NEE, D, GILD, MA, UPS, NKE, LLY, and EMR.
How Does Your Portfolio Compare?
Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?
Source: Created by the author
Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 33 top 50 holdings. How does your portfolio compare?
Concluding Remarks
The issuers of ETFs provide data on their holdings, which we can use to rank these holdings to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.
For this article, I analyzed 50 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks. Once again, AAPL and MSFT top the list of 50 stocks I presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector has the most representatives in the top 50 holdings with nine representatives.
Below, the top 50 holdings are presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.
In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top five stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing!
|Rank
|Freq
|Ticker
|Company
|Sector
|Years
|Yield
|5-DGR
|CDN
|Qual
|FV
|Price
|1
|14
|AAPL
|Apple
|Information Technology
|9
|0.71%
|9.5%
|10
|24
|109
|124.61
|2
|16
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|Information Technology
|19
|0.90%
|9.8%
|11
|25
|217
|249.68
|3
|18
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|Health Care
|59
|2.51%
|6.1%
|9
|25
|163
|169.25
|4
|25
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|17
|4.44%
|2.2%
|7
|22
|61
|56.49
|5
|14
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase
|Financials
|10
|2.19%
|15.9%
|18
|19
|161
|164.24
|6
|18
|PFE
|Pfizer
|Health Care
|11
|4.03%
|6.1%
|10
|23
|42
|38.73
|7
|16
|T
|AT&T
|Communication Services
|36
|7.07%
|1.9%
|9
|18
|35
|29.43
|8
|18
|IBM
|International Business Machines
|Information Technology
|26
|4.56%
|4.6%
|9
|20
|153
|143.74
|9
|18
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|Consumer Staples
|65
|2.58%
|3.6%
|6
|25
|125
|134.85
|10
|17
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems
|Information Technology
|11
|2.80%
|18.0%
|21
|24
|53
|52.90
|11
|12
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil
|Energy
|38
|5.96%
|3.6%
|10
|17
|71
|58.37
|12
|16
|MO
|Altria
|Consumer Staples
|12
|6.99%
|9.1%
|16
|16
|60
|49.22
|13
|7
|AMT
|American Tower
|Real Estate
|11
|1.94%
|20.1%
|22
|18
|230
|255.46
|14
|13
|HD
|Home Depot
|Consumer Discretionary
|12
|2.07%
|20.1%
|22
|24
|300
|318.91
|15
|15
|PM
|Philip Morris International
|Consumer Staples
|13
|4.98%
|3.3%
|8
|18
|103
|96.43
|16
|16
|MRK
|Merck
|Health Care
|11
|3.43%
|6.7%
|10
|25
|91
|75.89
|17
|11
|AVGO
|Broadcom
|Information Technology
|12
|3.05%
|50.9%
|54
|16
|489
|472.33
|18
|15
|KO
|Coca-Cola
|Consumer Staples
|59
|3.04%
|4.3%
|7
|23
|52
|55.29
|19
|7
|CCI
|Crown Castle International
|Real Estate
|8
|2.81%
|8.2%
|11
|18
|156
|189.50
|20
|14
|TXN
|Texas Instruments
|Information Technology
|18
|2.15%
|21.7%
|24
|24
|169
|189.82
|21
|13
|UNH
|Unitedhealth
|Health Care
|12
|1.21%
|20.1%
|21
|23
|394
|411.92
|22
|5
|PLD
|Prologis
|Real Estate
|8
|2.14%
|8.5%
|11
|16
|93
|117.84
|23
|15
|MMM
|3M
|Industrials
|63
|2.92%
|7.1%
|10
|23
|205
|203.04
|24
|13
|CMCSA
|Comcast
|Communication Services
|14
|1.74%
|13.0%
|15
|23
|59
|57.34
|25
|12
|PEP
|PepsiCo
|Consumer Staples
|49
|2.91%
|7.8%
|11
|24
|147
|147.94
|26
|10
|CVX
|Chevron
|Energy
|34
|5.16%
|3.8%
|9
|18
|115
|103.79
|27
|13
|INTC
|Intel
|Information Technology
|7
|2.43%
|6.4%
|9
|24
|63
|57.12
|28
|10
|WMT
|Walmart
|Consumer Staples
|48
|1.55%
|2.0%
|4
|24
|129
|142.03
|29
|7
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|Health Care
|9
|4.59%
|18.2%
|23
|17
|133
|113.20
|30
|9
|BAC
|Bank of America
|Financials
|7
|1.70%
|29.2%
|31
|17
|46
|42.39
|31
|7
|BEN
|Franklin Resources
|Financials
|41
|3.27%
|10.8%
|14
|20
|37
|34.21
|32
|5
|EQIX
|Equinix
|Real Estate
|7
|1.56%
|9.7%
|11
|17
|632
|736.72
|33
|7
|V
|Visa
|Information Technology
|13
|0.56%
|19.0%
|20
|25
|214
|227.30
|34
|7
|IPG
|Interpublic
|Communication Services
|9
|3.21%
|15.2%
|18
|15
|34
|33.69
|35
|9
|ORCL
|Oracle
|Information Technology
|12
|1.63%
|9.9%
|11
|23
|81
|78.74
|36
|9
|AMGN
|Amgen
|Health Care
|10
|2.96%
|14.3%
|17
|23
|259
|237.94
|37
|7
|PRU
|Prudential Financial
|Financials
|13
|4.30%
|11.7%
|16
|15
|114
|106.97
|38
|5
|PBCT
|People's United Financial
|Financials
|29
|3.86%
|1.5%
|5
|14
|19
|18.91
|39
|7
|C
|Citigroup
|Financials
|6
|2.59%
|59.1%
|62
|15
|83
|78.71
|40
|8
|MCD
|McDonald's
|Consumer Discretionary
|46
|2.21%
|7.9%
|10
|22
|217
|233.89
|41
|7
|O
|Realty Income
|Real Estate
|28
|4.12%
|4.0%
|8
|15
|65
|68.40
|42
|9
|SO
|Southern
|Utilities
|20
|4.13%
|3.4%
|8
|19
|64
|63.92
|43
|6
|IP
|International Paper
|Materials
|11
|3.25%
|4.1%
|7
|11
|61
|63.10
|44
|5
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust
|Real Estate
|17
|3.06%
|5.7%
|9
|17
|143
|151.56
|45
|7
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|Industrials
|19
|2.72%
|9.7%
|12
|24
|409
|382.20
|46
|6
|TDS
|Telephone and Data Systems
|Communication Services
|47
|2.72%
|3.7%
|6
|9
|27
|25.72
|47
|5
|IRM
|Iron Mountain
|Real Estate
|11
|5.67%
|5.2%
|11
|12
|39
|43.54
|48
|7
|HON
|Honeywell International
|Industrials
|11
|1.61%
|10.5%
|12
|24
|204
|230.91
|49
|5
|PPL
|PPL
|Utilities
|22
|5.70%
|2.0%
|8
|15
|31
|29.11
|50
|3
|OKE
|ONEOK
|Energy
|18
|7.09%
|8.9%
|16
|15
|54
|52.74
Source: Data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, VZ, JPM, PFE, T, IBM, PG, CSCO, MO, HD, PM, MRK, AVGO, KO, TXN, UNH, MMM, CMCSA, PEP, CVX, INTC, ABBV, BEN, V, ORCL, AMGN, MCD, O, DLR, LMT, HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.