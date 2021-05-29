Photo by Aksana Kavaleuskaya/iStock via Getty Images

From time to time, I compile a list of the top holdings of Dividend ETFs. I find the exercise insightful, as it helps me identify candidates for further analysis and possible investment. Stocks I don't own pique my interest, and I wonder why I don't own them if they're so popular.

The top holdings are not distributed evenly among the eleven GICS sectors. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, such an uneven distribution is not helpful. In Part 2 of this article, I'll present the top 5 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of ranking.

In Part 3, I'll showcase high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors seeking investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.

Methodology

The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.

For this article, I analyzed 50 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks. To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:

w = floor (log 10 (assets in millions)) ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2

ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3

ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4

ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5

With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.

Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.

Dividend Radar maintains a list of stocks trading on US exchanges with dividend increase streaks of at least five years. As my primary watchlist, I'm only interested in Dividend Radar stocks. Therefore, I exclude stocks not in Dividend Radar, such as Amazon (AMZN), that would otherwise have been ranked #34.

Dividend ETF Database

I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis.

I limited the search to Dividend and Real Estate ETFs in North America that have positive 5-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $175 million. As for Real Estate ETFs, I chose the largest ETF from each of five different issuers.

The following table lists the 50 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars):

Fund Exchange-Traded Asset Assets No. of 5-Year Dividend Dividend Expense Ticker Fund Class (Millions) Holdings Returns Yield Frequency Ratio 01 VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Equity $242,237.00 3,742 123.43% 1.30% Quarterly 0.03% 02 VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Equity $59,825.80 249 109.58% 1.51% Quarterly 0.06% 03 VNQ Vanguard Real Estate ETF Real Estate $39,263.10 175 46.59% 3.23% Quarterly 0.12% 04 VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF Equity $37,810.40 417 77.92% 2.83% Quarterly 0.06% 05 SCHD Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Equity $25,263.50 101 121.47% 2.73% Quarterly 0.06% 06 SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Equity $19,928.20 113 75.44% 2.53% Quarterly 0.35% 07 DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF Equity $19,227.10 102 74.56% 2.94% Quarterly 0.39% 08 DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Equity $18,979.20 392 111.27% 2.06% Quarterly 0.08% 09 FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Equity $12,355.10 192 72.45% 1.98% Quarterly 0.70% 10 NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Equity $8,571.33 66 93.20% 1.90% Quarterly 0.35% 11 HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF Equity $7,100.14 77 46.83% 3.61% Quarterly 0.08% 12 FNDX Schwab Fundamental US Large Co. Index ETF Equity $7,050.62 722 106.19% 1.85% Quarterly 0.25% 13 DGRW WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund Equity $5,903.39 299 113.55% 1.76% Monthly 0.28% 14 SCHH Schwab US REIT ETF Real Estate $5,744.25 141 25.14% 2.23% Quarterly 0.07% 15 IYR iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Real Estate $4,915.06 84 51.17% 2.06% Quarterly 0.42% 16 SPYD SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Equity $4,477.15 79 62.83% 4.53% Quarterly 0.07% 17 RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Equity $4,377.88 51 152.94% 1.28% Quarterly 0.50% 18 SPHD Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Equity $3,162.31 52 51.36% 3.85% Monthly 0.30% 19 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Equity $3,077.57 307 67.31% 1.85% Monthly 0.38% 20 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Equity $2,965.84 297 85.06% 2.21% Monthly 0.28% 21 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Real Estate $2,925.95 30 61.23% 3.09% Quarterly 0.12% 22 SPHQ Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF Equity $2,706.64 99 104.10% 1.34% Quarterly 0.21% 23 EMLP First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Equity $2,042.10 58 29.52% 3.87% Quarterly 0.96% 24 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Equity $1,913.91 583 64.42% 1.86% Monthly 0.38% 25 FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Equity $1,695.17 95 61.31% 3.71% Quarterly 0.45% 26 TILT FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Equity $1,676.32 2,116 113.99% 1.24% Quarterly 0.25% 27 TDIV First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Equity $1,576.52 80 140.99% 1.74% Quarterly 0.50% 28 QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Equity $1,563.95 134 80.46% 2.04% Quarterly 0.37% 29 FREL Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Real Estate $1,548.92 164 53.29% 2.91% Quarterly 0.08% 30 SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Equity $1,252.91 52 66.24% 3.01% Quarterly 0.40% 31 REGL ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Equity $1,036.12 56 80.88% 1.98% Quarterly 0.41% 32 PEY Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF Equity $998.05 52 71.33% 3.57% Monthly 0.52% 33 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Equity $933.87 666 80.84% 2.18% Monthly 0.28% 34 SMDV ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Equity $919.88 76 66.27% 1.75% Quarterly 0.41% 35 CDC VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Equity $914.85 101 102.32% 2.30% Monthly 0.37% 36 DHS WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Equity $813.85 318 49.25% 3.61% Monthly 0.38% 37 RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Equity $797.21 61 75.85% 4.17% Quarterly 0.39% 38 LVHD Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Equity $753.71 84 58.40% 2.94% Quarterly 0.27% 39 DIV Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Equity $694.23 51 14.93% 5.91% Monthly 0.45% 40 OUSA OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Equity $678.50 101 75.59% 1.69% Monthly 0.48% 41 PFM Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF Equity $642.10 351 84.74% 1.64% Quarterly 0.53% 42 DTN WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Equity $583.35 97 56.65% 2.67% Monthly 0.38% 43 QDEF FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Equity $484.47 129 77.07% 2.13% Quarterly 0.37% 44 KBWD Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Equity $437.13 41 54.69% 6.78% Monthly 1.24% 45 FNDB Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Equity $362.09 1,667 105.60% 1.71% Quarterly 0.25% 46 SYLD Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Equity $358.27 101 154.47% 1.24% Quarterly 0.59% 47 CSB VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF Equity $243.64 101 111.53% 3.18% Monthly 0.35% 47 CDL VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF Equity $227.57 101 84.38% 2.67% Monthly 0.35% 47 DGRS WisdomTree US Smallcap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Equity $199.76 216 93.34% 1.83% Monthly 0.38% 47 DJD Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Equity $175.32 28 94.70% 3.09% Quarterly 0.07%

Top 50 Holdings

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by the GICS sector:

Source: Created by the author using the ranking methodology described in the article

The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of only 14 of the 50 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 16 appearances, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with 18 appearances. With 25 appearances, Verizon Communications (VZ) appears in the top 25 holdings of half of the 50 ETFs, the most of any stock! Rounding out the top 5 is JPMorgan Chase (JPM), with 14 appearances.

The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.

In the table, Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield, and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the trailing 5-year period.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine(19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).

Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Source: Data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by the GICS sectors:

The Information Technology sector has nine representatives in the top 50 holdings, followed by the Real Estate sector with seven and the Health Care, Financials, and Consumer Staples sectors with six each.

Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings:

As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings would have returned about 35.8% over the past year and about 77% over the past 5 years (underperforming the S&P 500's price performance of about 100%).

Changes Since the Last Time

It is informative to compare the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:

Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In June 2020)

Apart from positional shuffling, three stocks dropped out of the top 10, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Intel (INTC). They were replaced by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Pfizer (PFE), and International Business Machines (IBM).

Stocks that moved into the top 50 are EQIX, IPG, PRU, PBCT, O, IP, DLR, TDS, IRM, HON, PPL, and OKE.

Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are WFC, QCOM, BMY, TGT, NEE, D, GILD, MA, UPS, NKE, LLY, and EMR.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?

Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 33 top 50 holdings. How does your portfolio compare?

Concluding Remarks

The issuers of ETFs provide data on their holdings, which we can use to rank these holdings to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

For this article, I analyzed 50 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks. Once again, AAPL and MSFT top the list of 50 stocks I presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector has the most representatives in the top 50 holdings with nine representatives.

Below, the top 50 holdings are presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.

In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top five stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Rank Freq Ticker Company Sector Years Yield 5-DGR CDN Qual FV Price 1 14 AAPL Apple Information Technology 9 0.71% 9.5% 10 24 109 124.61 2 16 MSFT Microsoft Information Technology 19 0.90% 9.8% 11 25 217 249.68 3 18 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care 59 2.51% 6.1% 9 25 163 169.25 4 25 VZ Verizon Communications Communication Services 17 4.44% 2.2% 7 22 61 56.49 5 14 JPM JPMorgan Chase Financials 10 2.19% 15.9% 18 19 161 164.24 6 18 PFE Pfizer Health Care 11 4.03% 6.1% 10 23 42 38.73 7 16 T AT&T Communication Services 36 7.07% 1.9% 9 18 35 29.43 8 18 IBM International Business Machines Information Technology 26 4.56% 4.6% 9 20 153 143.74 9 18 PG Procter & Gamble Consumer Staples 65 2.58% 3.6% 6 25 125 134.85 10 17 CSCO Cisco Systems Information Technology 11 2.80% 18.0% 21 24 53 52.90 11 12 XOM Exxon Mobil Energy 38 5.96% 3.6% 10 17 71 58.37 12 16 MO Altria Consumer Staples 12 6.99% 9.1% 16 16 60 49.22 13 7 AMT American Tower Real Estate 11 1.94% 20.1% 22 18 230 255.46 14 13 HD Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 12 2.07% 20.1% 22 24 300 318.91 15 15 PM Philip Morris International Consumer Staples 13 4.98% 3.3% 8 18 103 96.43 16 16 MRK Merck Health Care 11 3.43% 6.7% 10 25 91 75.89 17 11 AVGO Broadcom Information Technology 12 3.05% 50.9% 54 16 489 472.33 18 15 KO Coca-Cola Consumer Staples 59 3.04% 4.3% 7 23 52 55.29 19 7 CCI Crown Castle International Real Estate 8 2.81% 8.2% 11 18 156 189.50 20 14 TXN Texas Instruments Information Technology 18 2.15% 21.7% 24 24 169 189.82 21 13 UNH Unitedhealth Health Care 12 1.21% 20.1% 21 23 394 411.92 22 5 PLD Prologis Real Estate 8 2.14% 8.5% 11 16 93 117.84 23 15 MMM 3M Industrials 63 2.92% 7.1% 10 23 205 203.04 24 13 CMCSA Comcast Communication Services 14 1.74% 13.0% 15 23 59 57.34 25 12 PEP PepsiCo Consumer Staples 49 2.91% 7.8% 11 24 147 147.94 26 10 CVX Chevron Energy 34 5.16% 3.8% 9 18 115 103.79 27 13 INTC Intel Information Technology 7 2.43% 6.4% 9 24 63 57.12 28 10 WMT Walmart Consumer Staples 48 1.55% 2.0% 4 24 129 142.03 29 7 ABBV AbbVie Health Care 9 4.59% 18.2% 23 17 133 113.20 30 9 BAC Bank of America Financials 7 1.70% 29.2% 31 17 46 42.39 31 7 BEN Franklin Resources Financials 41 3.27% 10.8% 14 20 37 34.21 32 5 EQIX Equinix Real Estate 7 1.56% 9.7% 11 17 632 736.72 33 7 V Visa Information Technology 13 0.56% 19.0% 20 25 214 227.30 34 7 IPG Interpublic Communication Services 9 3.21% 15.2% 18 15 34 33.69 35 9 ORCL Oracle Information Technology 12 1.63% 9.9% 11 23 81 78.74 36 9 AMGN Amgen Health Care 10 2.96% 14.3% 17 23 259 237.94 37 7 PRU Prudential Financial Financials 13 4.30% 11.7% 16 15 114 106.97 38 5 PBCT People's United Financial Financials 29 3.86% 1.5% 5 14 19 18.91 39 7 C Citigroup Financials 6 2.59% 59.1% 62 15 83 78.71 40 8 MCD McDonald's Consumer Discretionary 46 2.21% 7.9% 10 22 217 233.89 41 7 O Realty Income Real Estate 28 4.12% 4.0% 8 15 65 68.40 42 9 SO Southern Utilities 20 4.13% 3.4% 8 19 64 63.92 43 6 IP International Paper Materials 11 3.25% 4.1% 7 11 61 63.10 44 5 DLR Digital Realty Trust Real Estate 17 3.06% 5.7% 9 17 143 151.56 45 7 LMT Lockheed Martin Industrials 19 2.72% 9.7% 12 24 409 382.20 46 6 TDS Telephone and Data Systems Communication Services 47 2.72% 3.7% 6 9 27 25.72 47 5 IRM Iron Mountain Real Estate 11 5.67% 5.2% 11 12 39 43.54 48 7 HON Honeywell International Industrials 11 1.61% 10.5% 12 24 204 230.91 49 5 PPL PPL Utilities 22 5.70% 2.0% 8 15 31 29.11 50 3 OKE ONEOK Energy 18 7.09% 8.9% 16 15 54 52.74

