Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 30
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
6/17
|
7/9
|
1.24
|
1.27
|
2.42%
|
1.99%
|
11
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
6/9
|
6/25
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
1.43%
|
35
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
6/9
|
6/24
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
3.49%
|
20
|
Lowe's Companies
|
(LOW)
|
7/20
|
8/4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
33.33%
|
1.64%
|
59
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
6/4
|
6/14
|
1.05
|
1.13
|
7.62%
|
4.01%
|
11
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
6/24
|
7/16
|
0.58
|
0.63
|
8.62%
|
1.99%
|
44
|
Insperity Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/9
|
6/24
|
0.4
|
0.45
|
12.50%
|
1.95%
|
11
|
Sysco Corp.
|
(SYY)
|
7/1
|
7/23
|
0.45
|
0.47
|
4.44%
|
2.32%
|
51
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
7/9
|
8/2
|
0.77
|
0.78
|
1.30%
|
5.57%
|
51
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 31
Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/17
|
1.65
|
318.91
|
2.07%
|
12
|
Linde Plc
|
(LIN)
|
6/17
|
1.06
|
300.6
|
1.41%
|
28
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/25
|
0.61
|
65.39
|
3.73%
|
13
|
Qualcomm Inc.
|
(QCOM)
|
6/24
|
0.68
|
134.54
|
2.02%
|
19
Wednesday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/18
|
0.48
|
146.61
|
1.31%
|
11
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.81
|
136.61
|
2.37%
|
11
|
BlackRock Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
6/23
|
4.13
|
877.04
|
1.88%
|
12
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
45.63
|
2.37%
|
19
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
6/21
|
0.2625
|
77.88
|
1.35%
|
53
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
7/1
|
0.51
|
97.02
|
2.10%
|
23
|
First Merchants Corp.
|
(FRME)
|
6/18
|
0.29
|
46.34
|
2.50%
|
10
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
0.815
|
131.12
|
2.49%
|
65
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/18
|
0.1225
|
34.02
|
1.44%
|
17
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
7/2
|
1.14
|
130.63
|
3.49%
|
49
|
Mercantile Bank Corp.
|
(MBWM)
|
6/16
|
0.29
|
32.3
|
3.59%
|
10
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
6/15
|
0.22
|
26.26
|
3.35%
|
40
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/30
|
1.075
|
147.94
|
2.91%
|
49
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/22
|
0.24
|
46.14
|
2.08%
|
19
|
Waste Management
|
(WM)
|
6/18
|
0.575
|
140.68
|
1.63%
|
18
Thursday Jun 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
6/14
|
1.13
|
112.62
|
4.01%
|
11
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/21
|
0.24
|
62.34
|
1.54%
|
17
Friday Jun 4 (Ex-Div 6/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
6/15
|
0.46
|
64.31
|
2.86%
|
11
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
(PEG)
|
6/30
|
0.51
|
62.12
|
3.28%
|
10
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
6/22
|
0.7
|
216.8
|
1.29%
|
53
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
(TPL)
|
6/15
|
2.75
|
1453.12
|
0.76%
|
16
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
6/2
|
0.22
|
1.8%
|
Atmos Energy
|
(ATO)
|
6/7
|
0.625
|
2.5%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
|
(AUB)
|
6/4
|
0.28
|
2.7%
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
6/2
|
0.335
|
1.7%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/3
|
1.35
|
2.1%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
6/3
|
0.44
|
1.5%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
6/4
|
0.0975
|
1.6%
|
Home Bancshares Inc.
|
(HOMB)
|
6/2
|
0.14
|
2.0%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/4
|
0.93
|
1.6%
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
6/2
|
0.2
|
3.1%
|
Littelfuse Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
6/3
|
0.48
|
0.7%
|
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
6/3
|
0.11
|
0.9%
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
6/4
|
0.413
|
1.1%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
6/4
|
0.43
|
1.7%
|
Neenah Paper Inc.
|
(NP)
|
6/2
|
0.47
|
3.6%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
6/4
|
0.39
|
4.0%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
(PH)
|
6/4
|
1.03
|
1.3%
|
Southside Bancshares
|
(SBSI)
|
6/3
|
0.33
|
3.1%
|
Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
(SHW)
|
6/4
|
0.55
|
0.8%
|
Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
6/7
|
0.66
|
4.1%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, MDT, PEP, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.