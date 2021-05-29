Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 30

Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 6/17 7/9 1.24 1.27 2.42% 1.99% 11 Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/9 6/25 0.21 0.22 4.76% 1.43% 35 Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/9 6/24 0.2 0.21 5.00% 3.49% 20 Lowe's Companies (LOW) 7/20 8/4 0.6 0.8 33.33% 1.64% 59 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/4 6/14 1.05 1.13 7.62% 4.01% 11 Medtronic plc (MDT) 6/24 7/16 0.58 0.63 8.62% 1.99% 44 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/9 6/24 0.4 0.45 12.50% 1.95% 11 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 7/1 7/23 0.45 0.47 4.44% 2.32% 51 Universal Corp. (UVV) 7/9 8/2 0.77 0.78 1.30% 5.57% 51

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 31

Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Home Depot Inc. (HD) 6/17 1.65 318.91 2.07% 12 Linde Plc (LIN) 6/17 1.06 300.6 1.41% 28 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/25 0.61 65.39 3.73% 13 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/24 0.68 134.54 2.02% 19

Wednesday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/18 0.48 146.61 1.31% 11 Allstate Corp. (ALL) 7/1 0.81 136.61 2.37% 11 BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 6/23 4.13 877.04 1.88% 12 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 6/15 0.27 45.63 2.37% 19 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 6/21 0.2625 77.88 1.35% 53 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 7/1 0.51 97.02 2.10% 23 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 6/18 0.29 46.34 2.50% 10 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 7/1 0.815 131.12 2.49% 65 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 6/18 0.1225 34.02 1.44% 17 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 7/2 1.14 130.63 3.49% 49 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 6/16 0.29 32.3 3.59% 10 Old Republic International (ORI) 6/15 0.22 26.26 3.35% 40 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.075 147.94 2.91% 49 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/22 0.24 46.14 2.08% 19 Waste Management (WM) 6/18 0.575 140.68 1.63% 18

Thursday Jun 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/14 1.13 112.62 4.01% 11 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 6/21 0.24 62.34 1.54% 17

Friday Jun 4 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 6/15 0.46 64.31 2.86% 11 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/30 0.51 62.12 3.28% 10 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 6/22 0.7 216.8 1.29% 53 Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 6/15 2.75 1453.12 0.76% 16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/2 0.22 1.8% Atmos Energy (ATO) 6/7 0.625 2.5% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 6/4 0.28 2.7% American States Water (AWR) 6/2 0.335 1.7% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/3 1.35 2.1% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/3 0.44 1.5% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 6/4 0.0975 1.6% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 6/2 0.14 2.0% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/4 0.93 1.6% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 6/2 0.2 3.1% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 6/3 0.48 0.7% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 6/3 0.11 0.9% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 6/4 0.413 1.1% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 6/4 0.43 1.7% Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) 6/2 0.47 3.6% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/4 0.39 4.0% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 6/4 1.03 1.3% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 6/3 0.33 3.1% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 6/4 0.55 0.8% Southern Company (SO) 6/7 0.66 4.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.