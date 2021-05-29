Photo by svedoliver/iStock via Getty Images

It's been an exciting start to the year for Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) shareholders, given that the stock has massively outperformed its benchmark, up more than 215% in less than 70 trading days. The excitement around the stock likely stems from the company's industry-leading all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins of $1,229/oz, making it one of the lowest-cost miners sector-wide. However, with a short reserve life and the company mining well above its reserve grade, extrapolating current costs into the future might be a mistake. At a current share price of $8.85, I see no reason to chase the stock here, and I would view any rallies above $10.00 as an opportunity to book some profits.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortitude Gold released its Q1 results just two weeks ago, reporting production of ~11,500 ounces at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $575/oz. This translated to revenue of more than $20 million and $0.10 per share in earnings, with the company well on track to meet FY2021 guidance of 40,000 ounces. The solid production quarter was driven by much higher grades, with the company benefiting from access to the high-grade Pearl Zone. During Q1 2021, mined grades averaged 5.03 grams per tonne gold for ~156,200 tonnes, up from 1.15 grams per tonne gold mined in the year-ago period, with slightly higher tonnes mined.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Investors extrapolating these results over the next several years would argue that Fortitude could command a much higher valuation than the current market cap of ~$214 million. This is because a company would have the designation of being one of the highest-grade gold producers in Nevada that's also enjoying industry-leading AISC margins above $1,200/oz. However, based on current reserves, assuming this ultra-low-cost ~40,000-ounce per annum production profile can continue indefinitely would be a mistake. In fact, it might not even continue past FY2023. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Fortitude Gold remains on track to report gold production of more than ~40,000 ounces in FY2021, translating to a ~35% increase from FY2020 levels (~29,500 ounces). This is exceptional growth for this Nevada-based junior producer, with the higher production profile attributed to much higher grades at the Pearl deposit. However, if we inspect current mined grades, we can see that Fortitude is currently punching well above its belt in terms of grades mines relative to reserve grades, with a mined grade above 5.00 grams per tonne gold in Q1 2021 vs. a life-of-mine reserve grade of 3.88 grams per tonne gold. It's also worth noting that there is nowhere near an infinite amount of 5.0+ gram per tonne ore at the Isabella Pearl [IP] Mine.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

(Source: Company Technical Report)

The table below shows that there are just ~1.01 million tonnes of high-grade ore in Pearl Phase 1 & 2, translating to ~150,000 ounces of gold. This explains why production falls off a cliff in FY2024, sliding from ~40,500 ounces in FY2023 to ~23,000 ounces in FY2024 with much lower grade mined and a significant decrease in tonnage as the ore body is depleted. Outside of Pearl Phase 1 and 2, we have Isabella with an average grade of 1.33 grams per tonne gold, Scarlet with a grade of 0.69 grams per tonne gold, and Civit Cat with an average grade of 0.51 grams per tonne gold. So, maintaining a production profile above ~40,000 ounces per year (which is contributing to the incredible margins) is contingent on hunting down more 4.50+ gram per tonne material to replace the Phase 1 & Phase 2 Pearl ore.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Typically, this wouldn't be a huge deal since the resource base might be able to support the reserve base, and a healthy conversion rate could beef up the mine life considerably. However, as shown above, the resource base at IP sits at just ~160,000 ounces (measured & indicated) and is inclusive of mineral reserves. This means that there's no real resource here to back up the relatively low reserves , and Fortitude will have to rely on success at the drill bit to extend its mine life. While I am confident that the company can find additional ounces on its properties, the issue isn't finding ounces; it's finding bonanza-grade near-surface ounces to maintain the current production profile.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the current reserve base of ~169,000 ounces, Fortitude Gold is valued at more than $1,200/oz, and this reserve base includes 9,600 ounces of low-grade stockpiles. This is one of the most expensive valuations per reserve ounce in the sector, especially when we factor in that there's no significant resource base to back it up. Valuation alone doesn't mean that a stock can't go higher, but at a market cap of ~$214 million, Fortitude Gold no longer looks cheap with a sub-4-year mine life based on reserves.

Even if Fortitude reports $0.55 in annual EPS this year ($Q1: $0.10), the stock is valued at 16x earnings at $8.80 per share, which is a more than reasonable valuation if we could count on these earnings over the next 8-10 years. However, as I've discussed above, this is not the case, and reserves support a mine life of barely 4 years. When it comes to companies like Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), with 10+ years of mine life and low risk due to massive diversification across 10+ operations, one can justify paying up to 16x earnings or even 18x earnings. I think it's much more difficult to justify paying up for a valuation this steep in Fortitude's case.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors will undoubtedly argue that looking at solely reserves at IP is unfair and that Fortitude has multiple properties within trucking distance of its plant to extend its mine life. This is true, and Golden Mile, East Camp Douglas, Mina Gold, and County Line should not be discounted. However, to date, these properties have mostly historical drill results on them. While the historical drill results at Golden Mine (23 miles southeast of IP) are eye-popping, like 36.60 meters of 10.26 grams per tonne gold, the current drill results haven't produced anything similar to date. In fact, the average intercept is less than 6 meters at an average grade of below 1.70 grams per tonne gold. I have compiled the results from drill holes GMDD-01 to GMDD-14 below in the chart.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In the chart above, I have used a cut-off grade of 0.50 grams per tonne gold, which means that any holes below this cut-off do not have yellow circles, meaning they are less economic or not economic. I have chosen a 0.50 gram per tonne gold cut-off given that the cut-off grade at Isabella Pearl was 0.38 grams per tonne, and ore at Golden Mile will have additional trucking costs, given that it lies 23 miles away from IP. As we can see, there are several intercepts here that are considered economic, but there are not many intercepts that are anywhere near the current grades being mined at IP.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we adjust the first chart for a cut-off grade of 3.90 grams per tonne gold which is in line with the current reserve grade at IP (3.88 grams per tonne gold), we can see that the number of intercepts in line with grades being mined currently drops substantially. So, while there might be a mine at Golden Mile, and this could provide an ore source for future production past FY2024, investors should expect costs to soar beginning in 2024. Obviously, lots can happen in the next three years. Still, I would prefer to see the company drilling aggressively across its properties and building up a stronger balance sheet to spend on new targets once they're defined or M&A, not paying out an extremely generous dividend when it's sitting on a ~4-year mine life.

As discussed previously, valuation alone does not mean a stock can't go higher, so even if I don't think Fortitude Gold doesn't mean that investors won't bid it higher. However, the above points are simply to make investors aware that extrapolating future production over the long run could be a mistake, given that there is no suggestion to date that the company can continue mining at anywhere near current grades past 2024. Therefore, while Fortitude gains massive points for being a Tier-1 producer with incredible grades and industry-leading costs, it loses substantial points given that there's no way to guarantee this production profile looks anything like the current one 36 months from now.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortitude Gold has the right mining address and is mining incredible grades, but with a short mine life and relatively small reserve base, I believe the smarter move would be cutting the generous $0.36 per share annual dividend and funneling most of its excess cash into aggressive exploration. This is because it is not going to be easy for the company to replace these grades, and even if new ounces are proven up but at grades below 1.75 grams per tonne gold, costs are going to soar as the production profile will be nowhere near ~40,000 ounces per annum. Based on the short mine life at IP and what I believe to be the wrong priorities, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$8.85. If this rally does continue, I would view any rallies above US$10.00 as an opportunity to book some profits.