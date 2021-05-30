Is Inflation Coming? If So, How To Protect Your Portfolio

Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Most of those in political office, quite understandably, are firmly against inflation and firmly in favor of policies producing it. (This schizophrenia hasn't caused them to lose touch with reality, however; Congressmen have made sure that their pensions - unlike practically all granted in the private sector - are indexed to cost-of-living changes after retirement.) Warren Buffett, May 1977.

Inflation Comes Knocking

Inflation expectations for the US are at their highest in a decade, drawing comparisons far and wide to the start of the inflationary 1970s. The CPI rose 4.2 percent year-over-year in April (3.0 percent excluding food and energy). The question going forward is whether this 4.2 percent rise in prices is a prelude to the main event for US inflation rates or whether the rises in prices will moderate. After the largest stimulus in American history, 100 percent financed by printing money, the Fed called last month's inflation report "an unpleasant surprise." The irony is not lost here.

Unexpected inflation results in the redistribution of wealth from lenders to borrowers and causes exponentially more economic distortion the higher the rate is. The only question is how much. We've already seen some unintended consequences of COVID stimulus, with some wealth to borrowers (especially homeowners) from lenders as inflation has picked up. With these points in mind, here is how to position your portfolio for inflation.

Inflation Move #1– Sell Bonds for Cash

When unexpected inflation hits, the worst thing you can own by a mile is long-term bonds. Duration is the typical measure of interest rate risk in bonds. Mathematically, it's the weighted average of your cash flow from owning a bond. In practice, your duration in years is the amount you lose if interest rates rise 1 percent, less your interest you earn.

For example, I pulled a quote on TLT, which is an ETF that tracks the 30-year Treasury. TLT has a duration of a little over 18, meaning that you would lose 18 percent of your money if the yield on the 30-year Treasury rises by 1 percent per year, or from ~2.3 percent to ~3.3 percent. Yields rose about 1 percent for TLT over the last year, and this is what happened.

Data by YCharts

If you're worried about inflation picking up, the simplest move you can take to protect your portfolio is to drop bonds and swap them for cash. Cash serves a similar role to bonds in the portfolio, and cash won't lose you money if yields rise. Cash surprisingly outperformed stocks and bonds during the inflationary 1970s. The idea behind cash is that you lose when inflation just starts to pick up, but when the Fed steps in to counteract it by raising rates, bonds get crushed while you get a higher yield. The Fed would likely taper bond purchases before raising interest rates, so while cash pays little at the moment, bonds would likely fall in price.

After Inflation Returns By Asset Class: 1970s Inflation

Source: Morningstar

I made the argument early in the pandemic that long-term bonds paid less than savings accounts at places like Citi, Goldman Marcus, and American Express, and this is still true to some extent. You can still get 0.5 percent on cash with a little legwork and maximum deposits of $1-3 million dollars, with the benefit that if the Fed starts to drain liquidity from the system you can shop for even higher rates.

Inflation Move #2- Invest in Gold, Silver, and Commodities

Investing in commodities is another classic move for inflation. I noted in the last section that cash outperformed stocks and bonds during past periods of inflation. There is one period where cash did quite poorly during inflation, however, and that is during the second world war.

The Fed used something called yield curve control during the second world war. They held long-term government bond yields at 2.5 percent and short rates at 0.375 percent, while inflation rose to over 20 percent shortly after the war. The Treasury believed that devaluing the US dollar was necessary for the war effort, but imposed price controls to prevent runaway inflation. This meant there were widespread shortages of goods during the war in the US, and that prices would surge as soon as they lifted the restrictions. Ultimately, prices rose about 70 percent during the 1940s, while cash returned next to nothing in nominal terms. Stocks did fine during the war, however, as America ultimately did prevail.

An open question is whether the Fed will try to inflate away America's fiscal debt or not. If they do, cash will do poorly while gold, silver, and oil will do well. If they don't, then cash should do fine. Consider owning both to hedge the Fed.

After Inflation Returns by Asset Class: World War II

Source: Morningstar

During the 1970s, commodity prices spiked when monetary policy ignored supply constraints and poured fuel on the fire. During the war, if you were in a free market and could charge whatever you wanted for commodities (you probably couldn't have unless you had political power), you'd have cleaned up as well. During inflation spikes, you can see that the S&P 500 has generally performed poorly, while gold and commodities like oil have performed well.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Commodities are tricky to invest in. I've long argued that commodity ETFs are rigged against investors since they're designed by Wall Street banks. However, there are some ETFs that are safe to invest in. Gold can safely be invested in via the iShares ETF (IAU) or SPDR ETF (GLD). Silver can safely be invested in via its iShares ETF (SLV). I own IAU and SLV, for reference.

To invest in energy, I'd recommend investing in energy stocks since they pay dividends and are leveraged to the price of oil and natural gas. One good energy play is Vanguard's Energy ETF (VDE).

Inflation Move #3: Pick Your Stocks Carefully

As I mentioned before, inflation redistributes wealth. As it pertains to stocks, this is good for some groups of stocks and bad for others. I wrote on inflation in March and found a handy chart from Goldman Sachs about which stocks perform best in inflation and rising yields.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank via Goldman Sachs Asset Management

The best-performing stocks during inflation tend to be energy stocks and financials. The worst-performing stocks tend to be real estate, utilities, and consumer staples.

I think a common misconception that investors have is that companies with lots of hard assets do well in inflation. Real estate, in particular, may be overrated as an inflation hedge when not accompanied by a fixed-rate mortgage (for homeowners, their 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the real inflation hedge, not the house). For commercial real estate owners with 5+ year leases, real estate being a poor inflation hedge is doubly true. I studied inflation extensively earlier this year, and one interesting area of study I had was reading Warren Buffett's annual letters to shareholders during the 1970s and early 1980s. I have a hard copy of all his letters, but you can find many of the letters online for free. Additionally, Buffett wrote a piece in 1977 for Fortune magazine, this and some other articles Buffett did on inflation can be found here for free.

Buffett argued in his 1983 letter that asset-lite businesses like See's Candies created the greatest fortunes during the 1970s because they could raise prices freely but did not see a corresponding increase in capital expenditures. Capital expenditure heavy businesses like real estate get hit with huge increases in insurance, taxes, and maintenance in inflationary periods, which can create problematic mismatches between costs and revenue. This might be a cautionary tale for those engaging in bidding wars over houses at the moment if interest rates rise (limiting demand from new buyers to enter the market) and their carrying costs (taxes, insurance, maintenance, HOA) rise faster than their incomes, they could really get squeezed. The stock market as a whole may not do very well in inflation, but if you choose your stocks right or buy at good prices, you can do quite well.

Buffett closed his 1977 Fortune article with this.

Besides, stocks are probably still the best of all the poor alternatives in an era of inflation - at least they are if you buy in at appropriate prices."

Some food for thought for my readers over this holiday weekend.